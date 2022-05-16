SSIMWAVE® will bring its innovation leadership in Video Experience Automation to the Streaming Media East conference May 24-25 in Boston.
Fresh off capturing a second straight NAB Show Product of the Year Award, SSIMWAVE® will bring its innovation leadership in Video Experience Automation at the Streaming Media East conference May 24-25 in Boston.
In presentations and panel discussions at the Westin Copley Plaza, SSIMWAVE's leadership team will provide real-world insights into how streaming quality can differ between providers, as well as how automated workflows can measure subscriber experiences and improve ROI in traditional streaming and next gen 5G environments.
On Tuesday, May 24 (3:20 PM), Dr. Abdul Rehman, CEO and co-founder of SSIMWAVE, will present "An Apples-to-Apples Video Quality Comparison of the Top Streaming Providers." Using identical content, the Innovation Track session will show frame-by-frame analysis of anonymized streams from multiple providers, as measured by SSIMPLUS®, the only quality metric that is correlated to the human vision system.
The following day, Carlos Hernandez, Chief Revenue Officer of SSIMWAVE, will speak on a pair of panels:
- "5G and Beyond: What Does It Mean to You?" (10:30 AM) will discuss the impact that 5G is having on the streaming industry, particularly in the areas of in-stadium experiences, gambling, and gaming. Hernandez will share the stage with AMD's Sean Gardner, Evertz's Harjinder Sandhu, and Streaming Media Alliance's Jason Thibeault, the moderator.
- "AI and Machine Learning for Workflow Automation" (1:15 PM) will discuss how automated workflows – such as SSIMWAVE's SSIMPLUS Video Quality Dial, Live Monitor, and VOD Monitor products – can reduce costs, increase efficiency and contribute directly to providers bottom lines. Joining Hernandez on the panel will be Zixi's Gordon Brooks, IBM Watson Advertising & The Weather Company's Ethan Dreilinger, A+E Television Networks' Abhishek Neralla, and the moderator, Nadine Krefetz.
In addition to thought leadership, SSIMWAVE will be showing its two NAB Product of the Year winners, SSIMPLUS Live Monitor (2022) and SSIMPLUS Video Quality Dial (2021) at Booth 108 on the exhibit floor. SSIMPLUS Live Monitor helps content providers quickly and automatically resolve issues that impact subscriber satisfaction, retention, and monetization. Live Monitor assesses viewer experience at scale using the only quality metric that is correlated to human vision, enabling it to trace video quality from content creation to consumption while improving mean time to resolution (MTTR) by 85%. SSIMPLUS VQ Dial can enable video providers to achieve multi-million-dollar savings in delivery costs per year while delivering "Just Right" levels of video quality across entire VOD asset libraries.
SSIMWAVE's Video Experience Automation Platform brings the power of the human eye to entire video delivery chains to help streaming services assess video quality at scale, minimize quality drop-offs, and reduce distribution expenses and video assurance costs. Its SSIMPLUS® suite of products – Live Monitor, VOD Monitor and Video Quality (VQ) Dial – have also helped the streaming industry address hard-to-solve problems such as banding, A/V sync issues, HDR content distribution, and low-quality sources. SSIMWAVE technology has earned multiple Emmy® Awards as well as an NAB Product of the Year Award.
About SSIMWAVE
SSIMWAVE was founded in 2013 creating the Video Experience Automation category to enable assessment of video quality at scale so that video streaming services could reduce their distribution expenses and stop worrying about quality drop-offs and the high operational cost of traditional video assurance processes. The SSIMPLUS quality metric powers our VQ Dial and Video Intelligence Suite products in order for customers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the only end-to-end solution that is correlated to human vision. We are located in Waterloo, Canada where we serve some of the largest media and entertainment customers around the world. Get in touch with us at hello@ssimwave.com.
