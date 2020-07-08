OKLAHOMA CITY, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability Cannabis has promoted Drew Clayton to vice president of operations and member of the executive committee. In this capacity Clayton oversees all aspects of Stability's post-harvest, packaging, safety, and facility operations. Clayton previously served as operations manager.
Having joined Stability in September 2018 as one of the first five employees, Clayton has helped oversee Stability's growth to more than 85 employees and $12 million in revenue. Stability Cannabis is completing a multimillion-dollar expansion which will double annual production capacity and increase the overall workforce to 125 by October 2020.
About Stability Cannabis
Oklahoma City based Stability Cannabis operates one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation, processing and retail operations in Oklahoma with a nearly 90,000 sq. ft. footprint and 80 full time employees. Stability provides a diverse array of award-winning cannabis products to retail dispensaries and processors. Learn more about the Stability Gives program at StabilityCannabis.com.