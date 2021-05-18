OTTAWA, Ontario, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STACS DNA, the world leader in sexual assault kit tracking and software provider to the largest forensic DNA labs in North America, announced today it is receiving investment from InVita Healthcare Technologies. InVita is a leading software provider for complex medical environments including blood, plasma, tissue, and implants. This investment will expedite the growth of STACS DNA's sample tracking software in the healthcare and forensics markets.
"We welcome STACS DNA and its world-class suite to our portfolio of solutions for complex medical environments," said Todd Collins, President and CEO of InVita. "Incorporating healthcare and forensic DNA sample tracking into InVita's offerings supports our mission to deliver the most innovative and comprehensive solutions for managing complex medical workflows to our customers. We are - proud to be working with the leader in this space."
STACS DNA remains committed to serving the forensic market, as it has for more than 20 years. In parallel, it can now expand into healthcare with Track-Kit™ for tracking sexual assault kits and newborn screening specimens, and STACS™ laboratory information management systems. These solutions are trusted by thousands of users at hospitals, laboratories, government agencies and other stakeholders to track samples, manage inventory, improve information-sharing and increase transparency.
"We are excited to become part of InVita," said Jocelyn Tremblay, President and Chief Operating Officer, STACS DNA. "Through our collaboration, we can leverage our forensic-grade sample tracking solutions inside the lab and out to improve patient safety, increase productivity, and reduce risk related to medical laboratory testing. Our combined resources will build on our success and take our products to the next level."
About InVita
InVita provides healthcare technologies for complex medical environments. Its solutions optimize supply chain performance and visibility for blood, plasma, tissue, implants, and beyond. This leads to increased compliance, greater cost control, and improved patient safety. InVita has offices in Baltimore, MD, Jacksonville, FL, and Lake Zurich, IL.
About STACS DNA
STACS DNA offers sample tracking software for forensics and healthcare. STACS™ is comprehensive DNA sample tracking and lab management software, maximizing processing throughput and minimizing risk. Track-Kit™ tracks every sample jurisdiction-wide to prevent delayed or lost kits and keep thousands of stakeholders informed. Our customers comprise government agencies and commercial labs, including many of the largest forensic DNA labs in North America. STACS DNA's headquarters is in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
