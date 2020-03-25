LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stadiumred Group added leading influencer marketing agency Mediakix to its expanding agency collective. The new addition comes on the heels of the acquisition of experiential agency Creative Riff in February. This is Stadiumred Group's fifth acquisition in two years with plans to acquire more agencies, based on client needs, by the end of 2020.
As one of the first influencer marketing companies, Evan Asano launched Mediakix in 2011, long before influencer marketing became a trending topic and career. Mediakix continues to pioneer some of the most effective influencer strategies and publishes original, data-driven research on its popular blog. In almost a decade, the agency has produced more than 20,000 individual sponsored placements across digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mediakix helps brands engage target consumers across social media platforms, reaching millions while simultaneously driving brand lift and social sharing. Mediakix has partnered with world-class brands including Backcountry, Blue Apron, Bumble, Dollar Shave Club, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Hallmark, Next Games, and Sony Pictures, amongst others.
"This acquisition allows our clients to tap into Mediakix's extensive industry knowledge and in-depth research to create the most impactful digital and social media campaigns," said Stadiumred Group Founder and CEO Claude Zdanow. "Mediakix is the best influencer marketing agency out there and adding them to our collective of specialty agencies was the ideal next step in our ongoing expansion."
Stadiumred Group's clients looking to develop ROI-focused influencer marketing programs now have seamless access to Mediakix's capabilities. The agency has partnered with thousands of influencers – from nano to celebrity – to produce impactful campaigns for clients. The agency will work with Stadiumred Group's portfolio of agencies – Creative Riff, Gyrosity Projects, MagicBullet Media, and SevenBlue – to take their influencer marketing offering to the next level.
"By joining the Stadiumred collective, we'll have more opportunities to amplify the influencer campaigns we develop for clients while expanding our cross-channel offerings," said Mediakix Founder and CEO Evan Asano. "We believe that only the most authentic content breaks through, and we're looking forward to collaborating with our sister agencies to optimize our creative and maximize potential reach."
About The Stadiumred Group
The Stadiumred Group is a collective of specialist agencies including Creative Riff, Gyrosity Projects, MagicBullet Media, Mediakix, and SevenBlue. Together, they believe in the power of combining the radical creativity of independents with the seamless integration of a one-stop shop. Founded in 2007, the collective is a host of agencies in the marketing services space including creative, design, experiential, film production, influencer marketing, and more. Through this model, Stadiumred creates better and transformative storytelling for brands more effectively. The agency collective boasts a client roster that includes ABC-Disney, Bomber Ski Company, FX Networks, 7-Eleven, PepsiCo, Blue Apron, and Sony Pictures. Today, Stadiumred has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Dallas, Miami, and Amsterdam. Visit stadiumred.com to learn more.