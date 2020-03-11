NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global agency collective Stadiumred Group announces the appointment of Debbie Kaplan as Chief Strategy Officer and George Bennett as Chief Growth Officer.
In this newly created role, Kaplan will focus on delivering innovative omnichannel solutions to clients around the world, while looking to find synergies across Stadiumred Group's portfolio of agencies to ensure strong results for clients. Bennett, also stepping into a newly created role, will expand the Group's talent, client roster, and agency partners. Based in New York, both will report directly to Stadiumred Group Founder and CEO Claude Zdanow.
"Debbie is all about bringing clients together to create great ideas and meaningful work. Her unparalleled expertise will play a crucial role in how we integrate our collective of agencies and talent, leading to even better solutions for our clients," said Zdanow. "A natural creator and filmmaker, George will fortify our clients' businesses by collaborating with them to transform their bold visions into compelling stories."
In addition to her client-facing role, Kaplan will lead Stadiumred Group's new business strategy and positioning as it continues to expand its portfolio of agencies and clients. Prior to joining the company, she served as head of experiential marketing at WPP's Geometry. Kaplan has worked with some of the most recognizable brands and companies in the world, including Jim Beam, E&J Gallo Winery, and American Airlines.
"I was drawn to Stadiumred Group's model after looking at its roster of people-first agencies and meeting with the talent," Kaplan said. "Claude has assembled a smart, dynamic team that makes a meaningful impact across the collective and, of course, for clients. I look forward to contributing to that effort."
While taking the reins at Stadiumred, Bennett will continue to serve as interim CEO of MagicBullet Media, a content agency within the Stadiumred Group network that he founded in 2008. Throughout his time with the agency, he has worked with top brands ranging from Bed, Bath & Beyond, 7 Eleven, FX and Bomber.
"Building a brand is very similar, if not the same, as telling a good story," Bennett said. "You need to identify and believe in a good vision for the company, incorporate a strong voice, and strategically entwine culture at all stops. Claude and the team at Stadiumred Group hold these same beliefs. I look forward to working with the executive team to ensure this belief's implementation across the group."
About The Stadiumred Group
The Stadiumred Group is an independent agency collective composed of non-competitive specialist offerings including Creative Riff, MagicBullet Media, SevenBlue, and Gyrosity Projects. Whether together or alone, they deliver creatively inspired solutions that power measurable results for clients across the marketing spectrum. Born out of the music industry in 2007, the group now operates a host of companies in the marketing services space ranging from digital advertising, video production, and experiential marketing. Stadiumred exists to affect positive change in others through business, with a mission to be an agency collective of the most compelling, forward-thinking, and impactful change agents in the world. The group works with clients such as Steven Soderbergh's Singani 63, 7-Eleven, Bomber Ski Company, Northwestern Mutual, ABC-Disney, FX Networks, FOX, ABC, Hulu, Marvel Studios, CÎROC, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Peter Thomas Roth, and Auburn University and has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Dallas, Miami, and Amsterdam.