KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in identifying healthcare talent, announced the recent opening of a new staffing agency location in Kansas City.
Operated by Tom Moreland, the new office provides healthcare and nurse staffing solutions to healthcare facilities in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. Moreland brings a master's in health services administration and more than 20 years of long-term care experience to NEXTAFF Kansas City.
"We're honored by the welcome we've gotten in the Kansas City Market. Healthcare employers in the region need help keeping roles filled, especially with the impact of COVID-19. The need for qualified people is growing," Moreland said. "This new office enables us to serve even more healthcare professionals, facilities and communities."
"The NEXTAFF operating model provides everything my team needs to run a successful staffing franchise, while fueling success for our clients and candidates," continued Moreland. "Whether you're an employer with an urgent need for licensed, screened nurses, or a healthcare professional looking for high-paying opportunities where you can thrive, one call to NEXTAFF does it all.
NEXTAFF offers a proprietary recruiting method called X-FACTOR™, which combines hiring methodologies that are statistically proven to outperform what typical staffing agency competitors and HR departments traditionally do. This methodology, combined with a robust back-office support structure, allows a staffing franchise office many distinct advantages over someone looking to start their own staffing agency.
"We are excited to open the Kansas City office. Tom is committed to NEXTAFF and the communities he serves," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "He has decades of healthcare experience, bringing welcome expertise to the growing Kansas City market. His partnership with NEXTAFF gives him the support and infrastructure he needs to serve the healthcare industry and communities in the Kansas City area.
"Tom's continued success is evidence of the value of his dedication and expertise, as well as the proven NEXTAFF system," said Mr. Daniel. "With Tom's experience, tremendous staffing success in his other locations, and NEXTAFF's unique methodology, the Kansas City location is sure to be a success."
The office is located at 11101 Switzer Road, Suite 110, Overland Park, KS 66210. More information can be found at https://www.nextaff.com/locations/kansas-city-mo-healthcare/.
"We look forward to using the proven NEXTAFF process to recruit, screen and hire quality employees in the Kansas City Market," said Tom. "My goal is to establish lasting partnerships with employers looking for a higher level of candidate and service from their healthcare staffing provider."
About NEXTAFF
NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions in commercial, information technology and healthcare industries. NEXTAFF's goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core business activities while we partner to improve and simplify their hiring process.
For more information about NEXTAFF's services, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.
Media Contact
Cathy Lanski, Haley Marketing Group, +1 8886962900, clanski@haleymarketing.com
SOURCE NEXTAFF