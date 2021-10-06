TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harmony Healthcare partnered with Dianna Foley, AHIMA-published author and fifth year OHIMA Board Member, to provide 1,300 coding and CDI professionals an opportunity to earn CEUs on critical ICD-10 updates that went into effect October 1, 2021. Data obtained before and after the event underscores the urgency in building strong vendor partnerships to navigate timely coding changes.
As a leader in delivering experts within reimbursement, population health, and information technology to providers across all care settings, Harmony recognizes the importance of managing annual ICD-10 updates. Key findings from a recent survey include:
Only 32% of healthcare organizations feel their consulting partners manage annual ICD-10 updates well for remote and on-site professionals.
Only 25% of coding and CDI professionals say their facilities provide information on ICD-10 revisions. 12% of professionals report they don't receive updates at all.
62% of healthcare leaders are unsure how much revenue leakage their organizations experience in the 3 months following annual coding updates.
"Training and adoption are more important than ever in light of the recent uptick in denial rates," said Randy Verdino, CEO of Harmony Healthcare. "It is important that hospitals engage their entire ecosystem in supporting annual coding changes. That includes setting higher expectations on your business partners for training."
"Dianna Foley is an excellent presenter, and her content was delivered in a highly consumable manner," said Taylor Kolligs, VP, Recruitment Solutions of Harmony Healthcare. "We are looking forward to partnering with her in the future, and we are already in the process of determining relevant training topics for our next event."
