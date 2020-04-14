BOSTON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) today announced that the Company's 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") has been changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting due to the ongoing public health crisis of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. To support the health and welfare of the Company's stockholders and other meeting participants, the Annual Meeting will occur at 1:30 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – the date and time previously announced – but will take place in an exclusively virtual meeting format via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/STAG2020.
The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. For additional information regarding how stockholders may access, vote and participate in the Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company's supplemental proxy materials filed today and the proxy materials previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Although the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format this year, the Company remains committed to its philosophy of stockholder engagement and currently intends to return to an in-person meeting format for future annual meetings under normal circumstances.
About STAG Industrial, Inc.
STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 450 buildings in 38 states with approximately 91.4 million rentable square feet.
