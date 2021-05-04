STAG Industrial Logo. (PRNewsFoto/STAG Industrial, Inc.)

BOSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We recently celebrated our tenth anniversary as a public company," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Over that time, through the growth in our portfolio and our platform, we have established ourselves as one of the leaders of industrial real estate. There continues to be tremendous opportunity both within our portfolio and across the investable landscape, and we look forward to the continued execution of our business plan."

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Reported $0.13 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.42 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020. Reported $20.9 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $62.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Achieved $0.49 of Core FFO per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 4.3% compared to first quarter 2020 Core FFO per diluted share of $0.47. Generated Core FFO of $79.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $70.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 13.1%.
  • Produced Cash NOI of $103.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 10.6% compared to the first quarter of 2020 of $93.7 million.
  • Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $89.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.4% compared to the first quarter of 2020 of $87.0 million.
  • Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $72.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 29.5% compared to the first quarter of 2020 of $56.0 million.
  • Acquired six buildings in the first quarter of 2021, consisting of 1.3 million square feet, for $100.2 million, with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 6.0% and a Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 6.4%.
  • Sold four buildings in the first quarter of 2021, consisting of 483,586 square feet for $25.2 million, resulting in a gain of $6.4 million.
  • Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 97.0% on the total portfolio and 97.2% on the Operating Portfolio as of March 31, 2021.
  • Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 2.6 million square feet for the first quarter of 2021, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-Line Rent Change of 9.6% and 18.7%, respectively.
  • Experienced 100.0% Retention for 2.3 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.
  • Raised gross proceeds of $22.0 million of equity through the Company's at-the-market offering ("ATM") program for the first quarter of 2021.
  • On February 5, 2021, upsized the unsecured revolver credit facility to $750 million and refinanced a $300 million term loan.
  • On March 31, 2021, redeemed all $75 million of the outstanding 6.875% Series C Preferred Stock.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, on May 3, 2021, promoted William R. Crooker to President, in addition to his positions as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Key Financial Measures

FIRST QUARTER 2021 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES







Three months ended March 31,







Metrics



2021



2020



% Change



(in $000s, except per share data)















Net income attributable to common stockholders



$20,931



$62,072



(66.3)

%



Net income per common share — basic



$0.13



$0.42



(69.0)

%



Net income per common share — diluted



$0.13



$0.42



(69.0)

%



Cash NOI



$103,678



$93,721



10.6

%



Same Store Cash NOI (1)



$89,169



$87,040



2.4

%



Adjusted EBITDAre



$94,449



$84,608



11.6

%



Core FFO



$79,839



$70,620



13.1

%



Core FFO per share / unit — basic



$0.49



$0.47



4.3

%



Core FFO per share / unit — diluted



$0.49



$0.47



4.3

%



Cash Available for Distribution



$72,458



$55,966



29.5

%



(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 86.3% of the total portfolio square footage as of March 31, 2021.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company acquired six buildings for $100.2 million with an Occupancy Rate of 100.0% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

FIRST QUARTER 2021 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY



Market

Date Acquired

Square Feet

Buildings

Purchase Price ($000s)

W.A. Lease Term (Years)

Cash Capitalization Rate

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate

Omaha/Council Bluffs, NE-IA

1/21/2021

370,000

1

$24,922

4.4





Minneapolis/St Paul, MN

2/24/2021

80,655

1

10,174

9.9





Long Island, NY

2/25/2021

64,224

1

8,516

9.4





Sacramento, CA

2/25/2021

267,284

1

25,917

4.9





Little Rock/N Little Rock

3/1/2021

300,160

1

24,317

15.0





Cleveland, OH

3/18/2021

170,000

1

6,382

6.2





Total / weighted average



1,252,323

6

$100,228

7.9

6.0%

6.4%

The chart below details the 2021 acquisition activity and Pipeline through May 4, 2021:

2021 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL





Square Feet

Buildings

Purchase Price ($000s)

W.A. Lease Term (Years)

Cash Capitalization Rate

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate

Q1

1,252,323

6

$100,228

7.9

6.0%

6.4%

Total / weighted average

1,252,323

6

$100,228

7.9

6.0%

6.4%















As of May 4, 2021













Pipeline

39.7 million

194

$3.5 billion







The chart below details the disposition activity for the three months ended March 31, 2021:

2021 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY





Square Feet

Buildings

Sale Price ($000s)

Q1

483,586

4

$25,208

Total

483,586

4

$25,208

Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended March 31, 2021:

FIRST QUARTER 2021 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY



Lease Type

Square Feet

W.A. Lease Term (Years)

Cash

Base Rent

$/SF

SL Base Rent

$/SF

Lease

Commissions

$/SF

Tenant Improvements $/SF

Cash Rent Change 

SL Rent Change

Retention



New Leases

339,688

7.5

$3.90

$4.26

$2.13

$1.50

8.2%

21.3%





Renewal Leases

2,252,393

5.1

$4.45

$4.65

$0.69

$0.46

9.8%

18.4%

100.0%



Total / weighted average

2,592,081

5.4

$4.38

$4.60

$0.88

$0.60

9.6%

18.7%





Additionally, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, leases commenced totaling 106,200 square feet related to Value Add assets and first generation leasing. These are excluded from the Operating Portfolio statistics above.

Capital Market Activity

The chart below details the ATM program activity for the three months ended March 31, 2021:

2021 ATM ACTIVITY



Equity

Shares Issued

Price per Share (Weighted Avg)

Gross Proceeds ($000s)

Net Proceeds ($000s)



Q1

680,276

$32.35

$22,005

$21,785



Total / weighted average

680,276

$32.35

$22,005

$21,785



Subsequent to March 31, 2021, the Company sold 602,316 shares under the ATM common stock offering program at a price of $34.24 per share, or $20.6 million, and $33.90 per share net of sales agent fees. In addition, on April 5, 2021, the Company sold 1,446,760 shares on a forward basis under the ATM common stock offering program at a price of $34.56 per share, or $50.0 million, and $34.21 per share net of sales agent fees. The Company does not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares on a forward basis. The Company may elect to cash settle or net share settle the forward sale agreement at any time through the scheduled maturity date of April 5, 2022.

As of March 31, 2021, net debt to annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 4.8x and Liquidity was $533.0 million.

On February 5, 2021, refinanced a $300 million unsecured term loan previously set to mature in April 2021. The refinanced term loan bears a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.00%, a 50 basis point spread reduction from the previous term loan, and matures on February 5, 2026. As of March 31, 2021, one-month LIBOR for the refinanced term loan was swapped to a fixed rate of 0.28%. The Company entered into three new interest rate swaps to fix the interest rate on the refinanced term loan, which will bear a fixed interest rate of 1.94% inclusive of these swaps effective April 18, 2023.

On February 5, 2021, increased the capacity of the Company's Unsecured Credit Facility from $500 million to $750 million at the same pricing, maturity, and terms as the existing facility.

On March 31, 2021, redeemed all $75 million of the outstanding 6.875% Series C Preferred Stock.

Executive Management Activity

On May 3, 2021, the Board of Directors appointed William R. Crooker to the position of President, in addition to his current positions as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data) 





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets







Rental Property:







Land

$

500,947





$

492,783



Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $524,965 and $495,348, respectively

3,565,366





3,532,608



Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $264,103 and $258,005, respectively

490,532





499,802



Total rental property, net

4,556,845





4,525,193



Cash and cash equivalents

18,579





15,666



Restricted cash

3,738





4,673



Tenant accounts receivable

79,956





77,796



Prepaid expenses and other assets

44,841





43,471



Interest rate swaps

3,592







Operating lease right-of-use assets

25,016





25,403



Assets held for sale, net





444



Total assets

$

4,732,567





$

4,692,646



Liabilities and Equity







Liabilities:







Unsecured credit facility

$

233,000





$

107,000



Unsecured term loans, net

970,572





971,111



Unsecured notes, net

573,377





573,281



Mortgage notes, net

56,341





51,898



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

60,600





69,765



Interest rate swaps

32,106





40,656



Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits

27,522





27,844



Dividends and distributions payable

19,657





19,379



Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $16,105 and $15,759, respectively

33,559





32,762



Operating lease liabilities

27,717





27,898



Total liabilities

2,034,451





1,921,594



Equity:







Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,







Series C, -0- and 3,000,000 shares (liquidation preference of $25.00 per share) issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





75,000



Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, 159,082,448 and 158,209,823 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

1,591





1,582



Additional paid-in capital

3,443,787





3,421,721



Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings

(778,727)





(742,071)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(28,143)





(40,025)



Total stockholders' equity

2,638,508





2,716,207



Noncontrolling interest

59,608





54,845



Total equity

2,698,116





2,771,052



Total liabilities and equity

$

4,732,567





$

4,692,646











 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended March 31,



2021



2020

Revenue







Rental income

$

133,825





$

118,339



Other income

170





209



Total revenue

133,995





118,548



Expenses







Property

27,002





21,947



General and administrative

12,790





10,373



Depreciation and amortization

58,407





52,688



Other expenses

852





476



Total expenses

99,051





85,484



Other income (expense)







Interest and other income

32





79



Interest expense

(15,358)





(14,864)



Debt extinguishment and modification expenses

(679)







Gain on the sales of rental property, net

6,409





46,759



Total other income (expense)

(9,596)





31,974



Net income

$

25,348





$

65,038



Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred stock dividends

473





1,598



Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc.

$

24,875





$

63,440



Less: preferred stock dividends

1,289





1,289



Less: redemption of preferred stock

2,582







Less: amount allocated to participating securities

73





79



Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

20,931





$

62,072



Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic

158,430





147,570



Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted

159,126





147,656



Net income per share — basic and diluted







Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic

$

0.13





$

0.42



Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted

$

0.13





$

0.42











 

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands) 





Three months ended March 31,



2021



2020

NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION







Net income

$

25,348





$

65,038



General and administrative

12,790





10,373



Transaction costs

20





51



Depreciation and amortization

58,407





52,688



Interest and other income

(32)





(79)



Interest expense

15,358





14,864



Debt extinguishment and modification expenses

679







Other expenses

832





425



Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(6,409)





(46,759)



Net operating income

$

106,993





$

96,601











Net operating income

$

106,993





$

96,601



Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(5,847)





(4,985)



Straight-line termination, solar and other income adjustments, net

1,058





1,121



Amortization of above and below market leases, net

1,474





984



Cash net operating income

$

103,678





$

93,721











Cash net operating income

$

103,678







Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing

826







Cash termination, solar and other income

(735)







Run Rate Cash NOI

$

103,769















Same Store Portfolio NOI







Total NOI

$

106,993





$

96,601



Less: NOI non-same-store properties

(16,607)





(5,472)



Termination, solar and other adjustments, net

470





(61)



Same Store NOI

$

90,856





$

91,068



Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net

(2,433)





(4,974)



Amortization of above and below market leases, net

746





946



Same Store Cash NOI

$

89,169





$

87,040











EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION







Net income

$

25,348





$

65,038



Depreciation and amortization

58,407





52,688



Interest and other income

(32)





(79)



Interest expense

15,358





14,864



Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(6,409)





(46,759)



EBITDAre

$

92,672





$

85,752











ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION







EBITDAre

$

92,672





$

85,752



Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(5,734)





(4,970)



Amortization of above and below market leases, net

1,474





984



Non-cash compensation expense

4,615





2,852



Termination, solar and other income, net

323





(61)



Transaction costs

20





51



Non-recurring other expenses

400







Debt extinguishment and modification expenses

679







Adjusted EBITDAre

$

94,449





$

84,608











Adjusted EBITDAre

$

94,449







Adjusted EBITDAre from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing

826







Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre

$

95,275















 

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended March 31,



2021



2020

CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION







Net income

$

25,348





$

65,038



Rental property depreciation and amortization

58,339





52,617



Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(6,409)





(46,759)



Funds from operations

$

77,278





$

70,896



Preferred stock dividends

(1,289)





(1,289)



Redemption of preferred stock

(2,582)







Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units

(237)





(221)



Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

$

73,170





$

69,386











Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

$

73,170





$

69,386



Amortization of above and below market leases, net

1,474





984



Transaction costs

20





51



Non-recurring dead deal costs

412





199



Debt extinguishment and modification expenses

679







Redemption of preferred stock

2,582







Retirement plan adoption

1,502







Core funds from operations

$

79,839





$

70,620











Weighted average common shares and units







Weighted average common shares outstanding

158,430





147,570



Weighted average units outstanding

3,132





3,411



Weighted average common shares and units - basic

161,562





150,981



Dilutive shares

696





86



Weighted average common shares, units, and other dilutive shares - diluted

162,258





151,067



Core funds from operations per share / unit - basic

$

0.49





$

0.47



Core funds from operations per share / unit - diluted

$

0.49





$

0.47











CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION







Core funds from operations

$

79,839





$

70,620



Non-rental property depreciation and amortization

68





71



Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(5,734)





(4,970)



Straight-line termination, solar and other income adjustments, net

1,058





1,121



Recurring capital expenditures

(5)





(319)



Non-recurring capital expenditures

(3,817)





(7,458)



Capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants

(368)





(2,787)



New lease commissions and tenant improvements

(1,704)





(3,180)



Renewal lease commissions and tenant improvements

(1,981)





(660)



Non-cash portion of interest expense

487





676



Non-cash compensation expense

4,615





2,852



Cash available for distribution

$

72,458





$

55,966











Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

Acquisition Capital Expenditures: We define Acquisition Capital Expenditures as Recurring and Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures identified at the time of acquisition. Acquisition Capital Expenditures also include new lease commissions and tenant improvements for space that was not occupied under the Company's ownership. 

Cash Available for Distribution: Cash Available for Distribution represents Core FFO, excluding non-rental property depreciation and amortization, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash portion of interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, and deducts capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants, recurring and non-recurring capital expenditures, and leasing commissions and tenant improvements.

Cash Available for Distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

Cash Available for Distribution excludes, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, our calculation of Cash Available for Distribution may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Cash Capitalization Rate: We define Cash Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of year one cash net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. 

Cash Rent Change: We define Cash Rent Change as the percentage change in the base rent of the lease commenced during the period compared to the base rent of the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. The calculation compares the first base rent payment due after the lease commencement date compared to the base rent of the last monthly payment due prior to the termination of the lease, excluding holdover rent. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses.  

Comparable Lease: We define a Comparable Lease as a lease in the same space with a similar lease structure as compared to the previous in-place lease, excluding new leases for space that was not occupied under our ownership.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre), Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre: We define EBITDAre in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) before interest expense, interest and other income, tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of rental property, and loss on impairments. Adjusted EBITDAre further excludes transaction costs, termination income, solar income, revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash compensation expense, amortization of above and below market leases, net, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, and other non-recurring items. 

We define Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre multiplied by four.

We define Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre plus incremental Adjusted EBITDAre adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions. Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We believe that EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the operating performance of a real estate company because they are direct measures of the actual operating results of our properties. We also use these measures in ratios to compare our performance to that of our industry peers.

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO: We define FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, gains (losses) from sales of land, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and fair market value of debt adjustment) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Core FFO excludes transaction costs, amortization of above and below market leases, net, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, gain (loss) on swap ineffectiveness, and non-recurring other expenses.

None of FFO or Core FFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.  We use FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs.  FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs.  We and investors may use Core FFO similarly as FFO.

However, because FFO and Core FFO exclude, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Similarly, our calculation of Core FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

GAAP: We define GAAP as generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Liquidity: We define Liquidity as the amount of aggregate undrawn nominal commitments the Company could immediately borrow under the Company's unsecured debt instruments, consistent with the financial covenants, plus unrestricted cash balances.

Market: We define Market as the market defined by CoStar based on the building address. If the building is located outside of a CoStar defined market, the city and state is reflected.

Net operating income (NOI), Cash NOI, and Run Rate Cash NOI: We define NOI as rental income, including reimbursements, less property expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization, loss on impairments, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, interest income, transaction costs, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain on sales of rental property, and other expenses.

We define Cash NOI as NOI less straight-line rent adjustments and less amortization of above and below market leases, net.

We define Run Rate Cash NOI as Cash NOI plus Cash NOI adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions, less cash termination income, solar income and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Run Rate Cash NOI does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We consider NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they help us, and investors understand the core operations of our buildings. None of these measures should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Further, our calculations of NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures: We define Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures as capital items for upgrades or items that previously did not exist at a building or capital items which have a longer useful life, such as roof replacements. Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures funded by parties other than the Company or capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants in lump sum and Acquisition Capital Expenditures are excluded.

Occupancy Rate: We define Occupancy Rate as the percentage of total leasable square footage for which either revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP or the lease term has commenced as of the close of the reporting period, whichever occurs earlier.

Operating Portfolio: We define the Operating Portfolio as all warehouse and light manufacturing assets that were acquired stabilized or have achieved Stabilization. The Operating Portfolio excludes non-core flex/office assets, assets contained in the Value Add Portfolio, and assets classified as held for sale.

Pipeline: We define Pipeline as a point in time measure that includes all of the transactions under consideration by the Company's acquisitions group that have passed the initial screening process. The pipeline also includes transactions under contract and transactions with non-binding LOIs.

Recurring Capital Expenditures: We define Recurring Capital Expenditures as capital items required to sustain existing systems and capital items which generally have a shorter useful life. Recurring Capital Expenditures funded by parties other than the Company are excluded.

Renewal Lease: We define a Renewal Lease as a lease signed by an existing tenant to extend the term for 12 months or more, including (i) a renewal of the same space as the current lease at lease expiration, (ii) a renewal of only a portion of the current space at lease expiration, or (iii) an early renewal or workout, which ultimately does extend the original term for 12 months or more.

Retention: We define Retention as the percentage determined by taking Renewal Lease square footage commencing in the period divided by square footage of leases expiring in the period for assets included in the Operating Portfolio.

Same Store: We define Same Store properties as properties that were in the Operating Portfolio for the entirety of the comparative periods presented. Same Store GAAP NOI and Same Store Cash NOI exclude termination fees, solar income, and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures.

Stabilization: We define Stabilization for assets under development or redevelopment to occur as the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months after completion. Stabilization for assets that were acquired and immediately added to the Value Add Portfolio occurs under the following:

  • if acquired with less than 75% occupancy as of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months from the acquisition date;
  • if acquired and will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy after the known move-outs have occurred or 12 months after the known move-outs have occurred.

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate: We define Straight-Line Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of average annual net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Straight-Line Rent Change (SL Rent Change): We define SL Rent Change as the percentage change in the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease that commenced during the period compared to the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses, and this calculation excludes the impact of any holdover rent.

Value Add Portfolio: We define the Value Add Portfolio as properties that meet any of the following criteria:

  • less than 75% occupied as of the acquisition date;
  • will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date;
  • out of service with significant physical renovation of the asset;
  • development.

Weighted Average Lease Term: We define Weighted Average Lease Term as the contractual lease term in years as of the lease start date weighted by square footage. Weighted Average Lease Term related to acquired assets reflects the remaining lease term in years as of the acquisition date weighted by square footage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe STAG's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should", "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond STAG's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in STAG's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Accordingly, there is no assurance that STAG's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, STAG disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in STAG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

