BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

"The fourth quarter demonstrates the momentum behind our business as we enter 2021," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We see healthy demand across our portfolio and a large and attractive opportunity set for accretive portfolio growth."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Reported $0.63 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $0.12 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. Reported $94.6 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Achieved $0.49 of Core FFO per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 4.3% compared to fourth quarter 2019 Core FFO per diluted share of $0.47. Generated Core FFO of $75.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $65.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 15.4%. Achieved $1.89 of Core FFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 2.7% compared to $1.84 of Core FFO per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019.
  • Produced Cash NOI of $100.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 of $89.0 million. Produced Cash NOI of $386.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 19.1% compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of $324.0 million.
  • Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $71.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 of $70.6 million. Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $286.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 1.7% compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of $281.6 million.
  • Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $64.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 16.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 of $55.0 million. Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $243.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 21.7% compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 of $200.4 million.
  • Acquired 32 buildings in the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting of 7.5 million square feet, for $579.9 million, with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 5.8% and a Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 6.2%. 
  • Sold two buildings in the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting of 1.7 million square feet for $155.5 million, resulting in a gain of $78.9 million.
  • Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 96.9% on the total portfolio and 97.2% on the Operating Portfolio as of December 31, 2020.
  • Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 1.6 million square feet for the fourth quarter of 2020, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-line Rent Change of 4.9% and 12.9%, respectively.
  • Experienced 63.9% Retention for 2.0 million square feet of leases expiring in the quarter.
  • As of February 10, 2021, the Company collected 99.6% of base rental billings for the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • Raised net proceeds of $276.2 million of equity on a forward basis through a follow-on offering during the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, on February 5, 2021, upsized the unsecured revolver credit facility and refinanced a $300 million term loan.

Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions section at the end of this release for definitions of capitalized terms used in this release.

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the quarter's results and provide information about acquisitions, operations, capital markets and corporate activities. Details of the call can be found at the end of this release.

Key Financial Measures

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES





Three months ended

December 31,







Year ended

December 31, 2020







Metrics



2020



2019



% Change



2020



2019



% Change



(in $000s, except per share data)



























Net income attributable to common stockholders



$94,649



$16,077



488.7

%



$196,720



$43,811



349.0

%



Net income per common share — basic



$0.63



$0.12



425.0

%



$1.32



$0.35



277.1

%



Net income per common share — diluted



$0.63



$0.12



425.0

%



$1.32



$0.35



277.1

%



Cash NOI



$100,442



$88,990



12.9

%



$385,962



$323,997



19.1

%



Same Store Cash NOI (1)



$71,642



$70,589



1.5

%



$286,366



$281,594



1.7

%



Adjusted EBITDAre



$89,721



$79,940



12.2

%



$348,260



$294,455



18.3

%



Core FFO



$75,509



$65,451



15.4

%



$288,715



$237,345



21.6

%



Core FFO per share / unit — basic



$0.49



$0.48



2.1

%



$1.90



$1.84



3.3

%



Core FFO per share / unit — diluted



$0.49



$0.47



4.3

%



$1.89



$1.84



2.7

%



Cash Available for Distribution



$64,002



$54,987



16.4

%



$243,845



$200,380



21.7

%





(1) The Same Store pool accounted for 73.0% of the total portfolio square footage as of December 31, 2020.

Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company acquired 32 buildings for $579.9 million with an Occupancy Rate of 100.0% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY

Market

Date

Acquired

Square Feet

Buildings

Purchase

Price ($000s)

W.A. Lease

Term (Years)

Cash

Capitalization

Rate

Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate

Pittsburgh, PA

10/1/2020

202,817

1

$22,888

15.3





Milwaukee/Madison, WI

10/9/2020

128,000

1

7,196

2.3





Memphis, TN

10/19/2020

556,600

1

33,605

4.2





West Michigan, MI

10/20/2020

143,820

1

9,486

3.0





Columbus, OH

10/22/2020

1,232,149

1

86,205

7.0





Stockton/Modesto, CA

10/23/2020

400,340

1

44,664

11.9





Charlotte, NC

10/27/2020

137,785

1

11,375

5.3





Fort Wayne, IN

10/28/2020

764,177

1

31,851

10.3





Sacramento, CA

10/29/2020

126,381

1

10,549

4.6





Charlotte, NC

11/12/2020

129,600

1

14,783

14.8





Stockton/Modesto, CA

11/23/2020

113,716

2

10,364

2.9





Minneapolis/St Paul, MN

12/1/2020

99,247

1

14,640

9.1





Phoenix, AZ

12/15/2020

104,352

1

14,341

1.3





Raleigh/Durham, NC

12/17/2020

150,000

1

16,596

5.2





Chicago, IL

12/22/2020

181,191

2

15,504

5.0





Columbus, OH

12/22/2020

1,014,592

1

55,300

6.0





Birmingham, AL

12/28/2020

295,748

3

23,634

6.1





Chicago, IL

12/28/2020

408,074

1

39,114

10.4





Rochester, NY

12/28/2020

128,010

1

8,915

2.4





McAllen/Edinburg/Pharr,TX

12/29/2020

301,200

1

16,546

4.1





Southwest Florida, FL

12/30/2020

260,620

1

27,846

8.8





Tampa, FL

12/30/2020

215,280

1

17,567

8.8





South Florida, FL

12/30/2020

312,269

4

31,692

8.8





Phoenix, AZ

12/30/2020

71,030

1

9,551

6.5





Sacramento, CA

12/30/2020

52,200

1

5,664

5.8





Total / weighted average



7,529,198

32

$579,876

7.3

5.8%

6.2%

The chart below details the 2020 acquisition activity and Pipeline through February 10, 2021:

2020 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL



Square Feet

Buildings

Purchase Price

($000s)

W.A. Lease

Term (Years)

Cash

Capitalization

Rate

Straight-Line

Capitalization

Rate

Q1

1,599,389

9

$119,343

7.3

6.7%

7.2%

Q2

122,280

2

11,914

6.7

6.4%

6.8%

Q3

629,681

5

64,682

7.6

6.3%

6.8%

Q4

7,529,198

32

579,876

7.3

5.8%

6.2%

Total / weighted average

9,880,548

48

$775,815

7.3

6.0%

6.4%















As of February 10, 2021













Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions

370,000

1

$24.9 million





















Pipeline

24.4 million

136

$2.1 billion







The chart below details the disposition activity for the year ended December 31, 2020:

2020 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY



Square Feet

Buildings

Sale Price ($000s)

Q1

1,182,606

3

$101,500

Q2

52,500

1

2,363

Q3

425,300

1

20,000

Q4

1,677,717

2

155,500

Total

3,338,123

7

$279,363

Leasing Activity

The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended December 31, 2020:

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY

Lease Type

Square

Feet

W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years)

Cash

Base Rent

$/SF

SL Base

Rent

$/SF

Lease

Commissions

$/SF

Tenant

Improvements

$/SF

Cash Rent

Change 

SL Rent

Change

Retention



New leases

326,688

4.1

$4.56

$4.64

$0.99

$0.65

9.9%

15.0%





Renewal Leases

1,251,129

5.8

$4.07

$4.25

$0.84

$0.08

3.5%

12.3%

63.9%



Total / weighted average

1,577,817

5.4

$4.17

$4.33

$0.87

$0.20

4.9%

12.9%





The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the year ended December 31, 2020:

2020 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY

Lease Type

Square

Feet

W.A.

Lease

Term

(Years)

Cash Base

Rent $/SF

SL Base

Rent $/SF

Lease

Commissions

$/SF

Tenant

Improvements

$/SF

Cash Rent

Change

SL Rent

Change

Retention



New leases

2,775,376

5.6

$4.05

$4.15

$1.32

$0.59

(2.8)%

1.1%





Renewal Leases

8,880,415

5.7

$4.12

$4.30

$0.51

$0.26

3.5%

10.1%

78.4%



Total / weighted average

11,655,791

5.7

$4.11

$4.27

$0.71

$0.34

2.2%

8.2%





Additionally, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, leases commenced totaling 314,845 and 879,203 square feet, respectively, related to Value Add assets and are excluded from the Operating Portfolio statistics above.

Capital Market Activity

In the fourth quarter, the Company completed a public offering of 9,200,000 shares on a forward basis with net proceeds of $276.2 million. On December 23, 2020, the Company partially settled the forward for net proceeds of $135.0 million.  As of December 31, 2020, the Company has until November 16, 2021 to settle the remaining net proceeds of $139.3 million.

Also on December 23, 2020, the Company settled the remaining net proceeds of $131.2 million related to the public offering completed on January 13, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, net debt to annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 4.6x and Liquidity was $405.7 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, on February 5, 2021, refinanced a $300 million unsecured term loan previously set to mature in April 2021. The refinanced term loan bears a current interest rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.00%, a 50 basis point spread reduction from the previous term loan, and matures on February 5, 2026.

Subsequent to quarter end, on February 5, 2021, increased the capacity of the Company's Unsecured Credit Facility from $500 million to $750 million at the same pricing, maturity, and terms as the existing facility.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data) 



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Assets







Rental Property:







Land

$

492,783





$

435,923



Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $495,348 and $387,633, respectively

3,532,608





3,087,435



Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $258,005 and $241,304, respectively

499,802





475,149



Total rental property, net

4,525,193





3,998,507



Cash and cash equivalents

15,666





9,041



Restricted cash

4,673





2,823



Tenant accounts receivable

77,796





57,592



Prepaid expenses and other assets

43,471





38,231



Interest rate swaps





303



Operating lease right-of-use assets

25,403





15,129



Assets held for sale, net

444





43,019



Total assets

$

4,692,646





$

4,164,645



Liabilities and Equity







Liabilities:







Unsecured credit facility

$

107,000





$

146,000



Unsecured term loans, net

971,111





871,375



Unsecured notes, net

573,281





572,883



Mortgage notes, net

51,898





54,755



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

69,765





53,737



Interest rate swaps

40,656





18,819



Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits

27,844





21,993



Dividends and distributions payable

19,379





17,465



Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $15,759 and $12,064, respectively

32,762





26,738



Operating lease liabilities

27,898





16,989



Total liabilities

1,921,594





1,800,754



Equity:







Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019,







Series C, 3,000,000 shares (liquidation preference of $25.00 per share) issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

75,000





75,000



Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, 158,209,823 and 142,815,593 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

1,582





1,428



Additional paid-in capital

3,421,721





2,970,553



Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings

(742,071)





(723,027)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(40,025)





(18,426)



Total stockholders' equity

2,716,207





2,305,528



Noncontrolling interest

54,845





58,363



Total equity

2,771,052





2,363,891



Total liabilities and equity

$

4,692,646





$

4,164,645

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue















Rental income

$

129,768





$

111,079





$

482,825





$

405,350



Other income

183





102





586





600



Total revenue

129,951





111,181





483,411





405,950



Expenses















Property

26,203





20,556





89,359





75,179



General and administrative

10,756





9,223





40,072





35,946



Depreciation and amortization

54,523





51,606





214,738





185,450



Loss on impairments

2,405









5,577





9,757



Other expenses

529





501





2,029





1,785



Total expenses

94,416





81,886





351,775





308,117



Other income (expense)















Interest and other income

46





57





446





87



Interest expense

(16,218)





(15,567)





(62,343)





(54,647)



Loss on extinguishment of debt









(834)







Gain on involuntary conversion









2,157







Gain on the sales of rental property, net

78,869





4,131





135,733





7,392



Total other income (expense)

62,697





(11,379)





75,159





(47,168)



Net income

$

98,232





$

17,916





$

206,795





$

50,665



Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred stock dividends

2,177





472





4,648





1,384



Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc.

$

96,055





$

17,444





$

202,147





$

49,281



Less: preferred stock dividends

1,289





1,289





5,156





5,156



Less: amount allocated to participating securities

117





78





271





314



Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

94,649





$

16,077





$

196,720





$

43,811



Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic

149,920





134,079





148,791





125,389



Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted

150,493





134,456





149,215





125,678



Net income per share — basic and diluted















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — basic

$

0.63





$

0.12





$

1.32





$

0.35



Net income per share attributable to common stockholders — diluted

$

0.63





$

0.12





$

1.32





$

0.35

























RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands) 



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION















Net income

$

98,232





$

17,916





$

206,795





$

50,665



General and administrative

10,756





9,223





40,072





35,946



Transaction costs

77





99





159





346



Depreciation and amortization

54,523





51,606





214,738





185,450



Interest and other income

(46)





(57)





(446)





(87)



Interest expense

16,218





15,567





62,343





54,647



Loss on impairments

2,405









5,577





9,757



Gain on involuntary conversion









(2,157)







Loss on extinguishment of debt









834







Other expenses

452





402





1,870





1,439



Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(78,869)





(4,131)





(135,733)





(7,392)



Net operating income

$

103,748





$

90,625





$

394,052





$

330,771



















Net operating income

$

103,748





$

90,625





$

394,052





$

330,771



Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(6,012)





(4,618)





(18,174)





(13,176)



Straight-line termination, solar and other income adjustments, net

1,994





1,465





5,743





1,540



Amortization of above and below market leases, net

712





1,518





4,341





4,862



Cash net operating income

$

100,442





$

88,990





$

385,962





$

323,997



















Cash net operating income

$

100,442















Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing

2,450















Cash termination, solar and other income

(2,572)















Run Rate Cash NOI

$

100,320































Same Store Portfolio NOI















Total NOI

$

103,748





$

90,625





$

394,052





$

330,771



Less: NOI non-same-store properties

(29,481)





(17,891)





(101,869)





(41,713)



Termination, solar and other adjustments, net

(574)





(111)





(1,003)





(215)



Same Store NOI

$

73,693





$

72,623





$

291,180





$

288,843



Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net

(2,641)





(2,818)





(7,788)





(10,523)



Amortization of above and below market leases, net

590





784





2,974





3,274



Same Store Cash NOI

$

71,642





$

70,589





$

286,366





$

281,594



















EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION















Net income

$

98,232





$

17,916





$

206,795





$

50,665



Depreciation and amortization

54,523





51,606





214,738





185,450



Interest and other income

(46)





(57)





(446)





(87)



Interest expense

16,218





15,567





62,343





54,647



Loss on impairments

2,405









5,577





9,757



Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(78,869)





(4,131)





(135,733)





(7,392)



EBITDAre

$

92,463





$

80,901





$

353,274





$

293,040



















ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION















EBITDAre

$

92,463





$

80,901





$

353,274





$

293,040



Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(5,898)





(4,653)





(17,817)





(13,314)



Amortization of above and below market leases, net

712





1,518





4,341





4,862



Non-cash compensation expense

2,945





2,517





11,681





9,888



Termination, solar and other income, net

(578)





(442)





(2,055)





(367)



Transaction costs

77





99





159





346



Gain on involuntary conversion









(2,157)







Loss on extinguishment of debt









834







Adjusted EBITDAre

$

89,721





$

79,940





$

348,260





$

294,455



















Adjusted EBITDAre

$

89,721















Adjusted EBITDAre from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing

2,450















Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre

$

92,171





































RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION















Net income

$

98,232





$

17,916





$

206,795





$

50,665



Rental property depreciation and amortization

54,457





51,532





214,464





185,154



Loss on impairments

2,405









5,577





9,757



Gain on the sales of rental property, net

(78,869)





(4,131)





(135,733)





(7,392)



Funds from operations

$

76,225





$

65,317





$

291,103





$

238,184



Preferred stock dividends

(1,289)





(1,289)





(5,156)





(5,156)



Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and unvested units

(216)





(194)





(756)





(891)



Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

$

74,720





$

63,834





$

285,191





$

232,137



















Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders

$

74,720





$

63,834





$

285,191





$

232,137



Amortization of above and below market leases, net

712





1,518





4,341





4,862



Transaction costs

77





99





159





346



Loss on extinguishment of debt









834







Gain on involuntary conversion









(2,157)







Non-recurring dead deal costs









347







Core funds from operations

$

75,509





$

65,451





$

288,715





$

237,345



















Weighted average common shares and units















Weighted average common shares outstanding

149,920





134,079





148,791





125,389



Weighted average units outstanding

2,982





3,383





3,168





3,521



Weighted average common shares and units - basic

152,902





137,462





151,959





128,910



Dilutive shares

573





377





424





289



Weighted average common shares, units, and other dilutive shares - diluted

153,475





137,839





152,383





129,199



Core funds from operations per share / unit - basic

$

0.49





$

0.48





$

1.90





$

1.84



Core funds from operations per share / unit - diluted

$

0.49





$

0.47





$

1.89





$

1.84



















CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION















Core funds from operations

$

75,509





$

65,451





$

288,715





$

237,345



Non-rental property depreciation and amortization

66





74





274





296



Straight-line rent adjustments, net

(5,898)





(4,653)





(17,817)





(13,314)



Straight-line termination, solar and other income adjustments, net

1,994





1,465





5,743





1,540



Recurring capital expenditures

(1,211)





(1,471)





(2,184)





(3,885)



Non-recurring capital expenditures

(7,077)





(6,210)





(26,125)





(23,394)



Capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants

(58)









(3,770)







New lease commissions and tenant improvements

(1,162)





(2,137)





(9,375)





(5,351)



Renewal lease commissions and tenant improvements

(1,856)





(723)





(6,219)





(5,328)



Non-cash portion of interest expense

750





674





2,922





2,583



Non-cash compensation expense

2,945





2,517





11,681





9,888



Cash available for distribution

$

64,002





$

54,987





$

243,845





$

200,380



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions

Acquisition Capital Expenditures: We define Acquisition Capital Expenditures as Recurring and Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures identified at the time of acquisition. Acquisition Capital Expenditures also include new lease commissions and tenant improvements for space that was not occupied under the Company's ownership. 

Cash Available for Distribution: Cash Available for Distribution represents Core FFO, excluding non-rental property depreciation and amortization, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash portion of interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, and deducts capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants, recurring and non-recurring capital expenditures, and leasing commissions and tenant improvements.

Cash Available for Distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

Cash Available for Distribution excludes, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, our calculation of Cash Available for Distribution may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Cash Capitalization Rate: We define Cash Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of year one cash net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. 

Cash Rent Change: We define Cash Rent Change as the percentage change in the base rent of the lease commenced during the period compared to the base rent of the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. The calculation compares the first base rent payment due after the lease commencement date compared to the base rent of the last monthly payment due prior to the termination of the lease, excluding holdover rent. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses.  

Comparable Lease: We define a Comparable Lease as a lease in the same space with a similar lease structure as compared to the previous in-place lease, excluding new leases for space that was not occupied under our ownership.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre), Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre: We define EBITDAre in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) before interest expense, interest and other income, tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of rental property, and loss on impairments. Adjusted EBITDAre further excludes transaction costs, termination income, solar income, revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash compensation expense, amortization of above and below market leases, net, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, loss on extinguishment of debt, and other non-recurring items. 

We define Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre multiplied by four.

We define Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre plus incremental Adjusted EBITDAre adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions. Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We believe that EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the operating performance of a real estate company because they are direct measures of the actual operating results of our properties. We also use these measures in ratios to compare our performance to that of our industry peers.

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO: We define FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, gains (losses) from sales of land, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and fair market value of debt adjustment) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Core FFO excludes transaction costs, amortization of above and below market leases, net, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, gain (loss) on swap ineffectiveness, and non-recurring other expenses.

None of FFO or Core FFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.  We use FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs.  FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs.  We and investors may use Core FFO similarly as FFO.

However, because FFO and Core FFO exclude, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Similarly, our calculation of Core FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

GAAP: We define GAAP as generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Liquidity: We define Liquidity as the amount of aggregate undrawn nominal commitments the Company could immediately borrow under the Company's unsecured debt instruments, consistent with the financial covenants, plus unrestricted cash balances.

Market: We define Market as the market defined by CoStar based on the building address. If the building is located outside of a CoStar defined market, the city and state is reflected.

Net operating income (NOI), Cash NOI, and Run Rate Cash NOI: We define NOI as rental income, including reimbursements, less property expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization, loss on impairments, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, interest income, transaction costs, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sales of rental property, and other expenses.

We define Cash NOI as NOI less straight-line rent adjustments and less amortization of above and below market leases, net.

We define Run Rate Cash NOI as Cash NOI plus Cash NOI adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions, less cash termination income, solar income and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Run Rate Cash NOI does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.

We consider NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they help us, and investors understand the core operations of our buildings. None of these measures should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Further, our calculations of NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.

Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures: We define Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures as capital items for upgrades or items that previously did not exist at a building or capital items which have a longer useful life, such as roof replacements. Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures funded by parties other than the Company or capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants in lump sum and Acquisition Capital Expenditures are excluded.

Occupancy Rate: We define Occupancy Rate as the percentage of total leasable square footage for which either revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP or the lease term has commenced as of the close of the reporting period, whichever occurs earlier.

Operating Portfolio: We define the Operating Portfolio as all warehouse and light manufacturing assets that were acquired stabilized or have achieved Stabilization. The Operating Portfolio excludes non-core flex/office assets, assets contained in the Value Add Portfolio, and assets classified as held for sale.

Pipeline: We define Pipeline as a point in time measure that includes all of the transactions under consideration by the Company's acquisitions group that have passed the initial screening process. The pipeline also includes transactions under contract and transactions with non-binding LOIs.

Recurring Capital Expenditures: We define Recurring Capital Expenditures as capital items required to sustain existing systems and capital items which generally have a shorter useful life. Recurring Capital Expenditures funded by parties other than the Company are excluded.

Renewal Lease: We define a Renewal Lease as a lease signed by an existing tenant to extend the term for 12 months or more, including (i) a renewal of the same space as the current lease at lease expiration, (ii) a renewal of only a portion of the current space at lease expiration, or (iii) an early renewal or workout, which ultimately does extend the original term for 12 months or more.

Retention: We define Retention as the percentage determined by taking Renewal Lease square footage commencing in the period divided by square footage of leases expiring in the period for assets included in the Operating Portfolio.

Same Store: We define Same Store properties as properties that were in the Operating Portfolio for the entirety of the comparative periods presented. Same Store GAAP NOI and Same Store Cash NOI exclude termination fees, solar income, and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures.

Stabilization: We define Stabilization for assets under development or redevelopment to occur as the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months after completion. Stabilization for assets that were acquired and immediately added to the Value Add Portfolio occurs under the following:

  • if acquired with less than 75% occupancy as of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months from the acquisition date;
  • if acquired and will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy after the known move-outs have occurred or 12 months after the known move-outs have occurred.

Straight-Line Capitalization Rate: We define Straight-Line Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of average annual net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Straight-Line Rent Change (SL Rent Change): We define SL Rent Change as the percentage change in the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease that commenced during the period compared to the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses, and this calculation excludes the impact of any holdover rent.

Value Add Portfolio: We define the Value Add Portfolio as properties that meet any of the following criteria:

  • less than 75% occupied as of the acquisition date;
  • will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date;
  • out of service with significant physical renovation of the asset;
  • development.

Weighted Average Lease Term: We define Weighted Average Lease Term as the contractual lease term in years as of the lease start date weighted by square footage. Weighted Average Lease Term related to acquired assets reflects the remaining lease term in years as of the acquisition date weighted by square footage.

