NAPA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Offering even more reasons to attend its signature gathering, Stags Leap District Winegrowers today announced the roster of elite chefs and culinary partners for the 2022 Vineyard to Vintner weekend. The annual celebration brings Cabernet Sauvignon enthusiasts together with vintners, winemakers and principals for exclusive tastings, in-depth education and exquisite meals. This year's event will be held Friday through Sunday, April 22 to 24, 2022.
"While renowned wines and rare library offerings take the spotlight throughout the weekend, guests will also be treated to an array of opulent menus designed to beautifully complement the power and grace of Stags Leap District varietals," said Nancy Bialek, Executive Director of Stags Leap District Winegrowers. "We're thrilled to welcome some of the region's most exciting chefs to Vineyard to Vintner this year."
Culinary partners include Michelin-starred and Wine Spectator Award-winning chef Ken Frank of La Toque; chef Daniel Gomez, who has more than 15 years of experience at Michelin-starred restaurants including The French Laundry and Cyrus; cookbook author and acclaimed Napa Valley chef Peter Hall; Top Chef finalist and fan favorite Casey Thompson of the newly opened Folk Table restaurant; chef, restaurateur and author Tanya Holland of Brown Sugar Kitchen fame; executive winery chef Travis Westrope of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, along with Elaine Bell Catering; and Tracy and John Anderson, proprietors of Woodhouse Chocolates in St. Helena.
Featured Vineyard to Vintner Culinary Highlights:
Library Wine Dinners: Friday, April 22 // 6:30PM - 10:00PM
- An Illuminating Wine and Food Experience with Chef, Author and Restaurateur Tanya Holland, hosted at Chimney Rock Winery with Shafer Vineyards and Quixote Winery
- Homegrown: An Exploration of Fine Wines and Farm-to-Table Dining in Stags Leap District with Chef Casey Thompson, hosted at Regusci Winery with Lindstrom Wines and Stags' Leap Winery
- NOLA in Napa with Chef and Author Peter Hall, hosted at Silverado Vineyards with Cliff Lede Vineyards and Ilsley Vineyards
- A Feast of Legendary Wine and Food with Chef Travis Westrope and Elaine Bell Catering, hosted at Stag's Leap Wine Cellars with Pine Ridge Vineyards, Malk Family Vineyards and Baldacci Family Vineyards
- An Evening Under the Stars with SLD's Pioneering Families with Chef Daniel Gomez, hosted at Taylor Family Vineyards with Clos Du Val and Steltzner Vineyards
Vintner-Hosted Gala Luncheon and Appellation Collection Preview: Saturday, April 23 // 12:30PM - 3:00PM at Stags' Leap Winery
Guests, vintners and winemakers will join in a celebratory champagne welcome followed by a strolling lunch prepared by Michelin-starred and Wine Spectator Award-winning chef Ken Frank of famed Napa Valley restaurant La Toque, along with specialties from Tracy and John Anderson of Woodhouse Chocolates of St. Helena. Vintners will showcase critically acclaimed wines as well as a sneak preview of the Stags Leap District 2019 Appellation Collection Cabernet Sauvignons, scheduled for release in October 2022.
The full Vineyard to Vintner weekend also comprises "Digging Deeper: Vineyard Walks, Talks and Tastings," on Saturday, April 23, and "Savor SLD," exclusive winery tasting experiences, on Sunday April 24. Guests will have the chance to fully explore the region while tasting wines and meeting with vintners from 16 famed properties, including Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards.
Tickets, Schedule and Additional Information
A limited number of tickets remain available and can be purchased at http://www.stagsleapdistrict.com/V2V. The Friday through Saturday experience (April 22-24, 2022) is $1,200 per person, which includes the entire weekend's offerings. Visit http://www.stagsleapdistrict.com/V2V for the full schedule and other details.
About Stags Leap District Winegrowers
The Stags Leap District Winegrowers is a non-profit association of vintners and growers united by the mission of enhancing the reputation of the appellation and its wines and sharing its quality with the wine-loving world. The SLDWA is comprised of 16 wineries and 9 grower members. Wineries include: Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards. To learn more about the Stags Leap District, please visit stagsleapdistrict.com or find the Association on Facebook.com/StagsLeapDistrict, Instagram.com/StagsLeapAVA and Twitter @StagsLeapAVA.
