Strong quarterly revenue growth of 33% year-over-year to $346 million

Second quarter Net Income attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders of $1.7 million

Record second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $60 million, up 67% from the prior period

SECOND QUARTER & YTD MDC PARTNERS INC. HIGHLIGHTS:

  • GAAP revenue of $345.6 million in the second quarter versus $259.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 33.1%; and $653.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 versus $587.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 11.2%.
  • Organic revenue increased 31.3% in the second quarter and 10.0% in the six months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Net revenue of $298.4 million in the second quarter versus. $231.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 28.7%; and $569.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 versus $506.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 12.4%.
  • Organic net revenue increased 26.9% in the second quarter and 11.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Net income attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus net loss of $4.1 million in the prior year period; and $2.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 versus net loss of $6.5 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $60.3 million versus $36.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 66.7%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 17.4%, compared to 13.9% in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $112.2 million versus $75.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 48.2%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 17.2%, compared to 12.9% in the prior year period.
  • Covenant EBITDA (LTM) of $220.1 million in the second quarter, up from $193.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Net New Business wins totaled $56.9 million in the second quarter against $20.5 million a year ago and totaled $128.5 million over the last twelve months.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners," "legacy MDC" or the "Company") financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

"Stagwell is coming out of the gate firing on all cylinders. We are pleased to report industry-leading revenue growth and record second quarter Adjusted EBITDA at legacy MDC," said Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stagwell. "We are encouraged by the continued strength through the first half of the year and saw broad-based growth across the network. Our digital businesses saw another quarter of high double-digit growth and our creative agencies won considerable new business during the active second quarter pitch season. These results show the potential of our combined platform that brings together culture-moving creativity and leading-edge technology onto a single, integrated platform."

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 MDC Partners Standalone Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $345.6 million versus $259.7 million for the second quarter 2020, an increase of 33.1%. The effect on revenue of foreign exchange was positive 1.8% and the organic revenue increase was 31.3%, inclusive of $19.0 million or 446 basis points from higher billable costs. Organic revenue increased primarily due to a continuation of the recovery in spending by clients begun in the first quarter.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 increased 12.4% sequentially from the first quarter, as revenue continues to rebound from the impact of the pandemic. Net New Business wins in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $56.9 million as we capitalized on a particularly active pitch season.

Net income attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million versus a net loss of $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher revenues in the quarter, as well as the favorable impact of foreign exchange. Diluted income per share attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.02 versus diluted loss per share of $0.06 for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $60.3 million versus $36.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 66.7%, primarily due to higher revenues, partially offset by an increase in operating expense. This led to a 350 basis point increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2021 to 17.4% from 13.9% in the second quarter of 2020.

Covenant EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) was $220.1 million as of June 30, 2021, up from $193.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the first six months of 2021 was $653.2 million versus $587.4 million in the prior year period. The effect on revenue of foreign exchange was positive 1.6%, the impact of non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net was negative 0.4%, and the organic revenue increase was 10.0%.

Net income attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders for the first six months of 2021 was $2.6 million versus net loss of $6.5 million for the first six months of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher revenues, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses. Diluted income per share attributable to MDC Partners common shareholders for the six months of 2021 was $0.03 versus diluted loss per share of $0.09 for the first six months of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2021 was $112.2 million versus $75.7 million in the first six months of 2020, an increase of 48.2%. This lead to an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17.2% versus 12.9% in prior year period, an increase of 430 basis points.

Stagwell Inc. Financial Outlook

2021 financial guidance is as follows:

  • Revenue for 2021, on a pro forma basis giving effect to the combination as if it was completed on January 1, 2021, is estimated to be $2.135 to $2.180 billion, including an estimated $762 million for MDC for the seven-month period ending July 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for 2021, on a pro forma basis giving effect to the combination as if it was completed on January 1, 2021, is estimated to be $342 to $357 million, including an estimated $128 million for MDC for the seven-month period ending July 31, 2021.
  • Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange or acquisitions or dispositions.

* Stagwell has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2021 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Stagwell Inc. Conference Call

Management will host a video webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss standalone results for Stagwell Marketing Group LLC and MDC Partners Inc for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.  The video webcast will be accessible at https://kvgo.com/openexchange-inc/mdca-stagwell-earnings-call. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be accessible one hour after the call and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Stagwell Inc. is the successor SEC Registrant to MDC Partners Inc. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its MDC Partners Inc. reported results, Stagwell Inc has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures."  Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms that the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders plus or minus non-operating items to operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and other items, net which includes items such as merger related costs, severance and other restructuring expenses, including costs for leases that will either be terminated or sublet in connection with the centralization of our New York real estate portfolio.

(4) Covenant EBITDA: Covenant EBITDA is a measure that includes pro forma adjustments for acquisitions, one-time charges, permitted dispositions and other items, as defined in the Company's Credit Agreement. We believe that the presentation of Covenant EBITDA is useful to investors as it eliminates the effect of certain non-cash and other items not necessarily indicative of a company's underlying operating performance. In addition, the presentation of Covenant EBITDA provides additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants in the Company's Credit Agreement.

(5) Financial Guidance:  The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported MDC Partners Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including without limitation the information under the heading "Financial Outlook" and statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, earnings (loss) guidance, recent business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "estimates", "expects", "contemplates", "will", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "forecasts", "may", "should", and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients, including as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19");
  • the effects of the outbreak of COVID-19, including the measures to reduce its spread, and the impact on the economy and demand for our services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;
  • an inability to realize expected benefits of the redomiciliation of the Company from the federal jurisdiction of Canada to the State of Delaware (the "Redomiciliation") and the subsequent combination of the Company's business with the business of the subsidiaries of Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell") that own and operate a portfolio of marketing services companies (the "Business Combination" and, together with the Redomiciliation, the "Transactions") or the occurrence of difficulties in connection with the Transactions;
  • adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions for the Company, its operations and its shareholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax law, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Company's determination of value and computations of its attributes may result in increased tax costs;
  • the occurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax") as a result of the Transactions;
  • the impact of uncertainty associated with the Transactions on the Company's businesses;
  • direct or indirect costs associated with the Transactions, which could be greater than expected;
  • risks associated with severe effects of international, national and regional economic conditions;
  • the risk of parties challenging the Transactions or the impact of the Transactions on the Company's debt arrangements;
  • the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;
  • reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;
  • financial failure of the Company's clients;
  • the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;
  • the Company's ability to achieve the full amount of its stated cost saving initiatives;
  • the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;
  • the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;
  • the successful completion and integration of acquisitions which complement and expand the Company's business capabilities; and
  • foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in the Company's 2020 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2021 and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov., under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(US$ in 000s, Except per Share Amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:















Services

$

345,605





$

259,677





$

653,190





$

587,419



Operating Expenses















Cost of services sold

224,411





165,631





411,332





388,325



Office and general expenses

80,546





66,210





164,492





132,564



Depreciation and amortization

8,005





8,898





16,181





18,104



Impairment and other losses





18,840





875





19,001





312,962





259,579





592,880





557,994



Operating income

32,643





98





60,310





29,425



Other Income (expenses):















Interest expense and finance charges, net

(19,512)





(15,942)





(38,577)





(31,553)



Foreign exchange gain (loss)

1,902





5,342





3,982





(9,415)



Other, net

842





5,883





1,456





22,217





(16,768)





(4,717)





(33,139)





(18,751)



Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

15,875





(4,619)





27,171





10,674



Income tax expense (benefit)

1,387





(7,923)





2,689





5,577



Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates

14,488





3,304





24,482





5,097



Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates

(151)





(798)





(644)





(798)



Net income

14,337





2,506





23,838





4,299



Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

(8,231)





(3,101)





(12,722)





(3,892)



Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc.

6,106





(595)





11,116





407



Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares

(4,451)





(3,509)





(8,540)





(6,949)



Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders

$

1,655





$

(4,104)





$

2,576





$

(6,542)



Income (loss) Per Common Share:















Basic















Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders

$

0.02





$

(0.06)





$

0.03





$

(0.09)



Diluted















Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc common shareholders

$

0.02





$

(0.06)





$

0.03





$

(0.09)



Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic

75,078,755





72,528,455





74,240,447





72,463,058



Diluted

78,459,483





72,528,455





77,001,526





72,463,058



 

SCHEDULE 2

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED REVENUE RECONCILIATION

(US$ in 000s, except percentages)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Revenue $



% Change



Revenue $



% Change

June 30, 2020

$

259,677









$

587,419







   Organic revenue  (1)

81,335





31.3

%



58,720





10.0

%

   Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net





%



(2,101)





(0.4)

%

   Foreign exchange impact

4,593





1.8

%



9,152





1.6

%

Total Change

85,928





33.1

%



65,771





11.2

%

June 30, 2021

$

345,605









$

653,190

























(1) Organic revenue refers to the positive results of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms which the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.



Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

 

SCHEDULE 3

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(US$ in 000s, except percentages)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021





Integrated

Networks -

Group A



Integrated

Networks -

Group B



Media &

Data

Network



All Other



Corporate



Total

Revenue:

$

117,984





$

123,486





$

37,517





$

66,618





$





$

345,605



























Net income attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders





















$

1,655



Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):























Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares





















4,451



Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest





















8,231



Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates





















151



Income tax expense





















1,387



Interest expense and finance charges, net





















19,512



Foreign exchange gain





















(1,902)



Other, net





















(842)



Operating income (loss)

$

14,273





$

21,326





$

5,052





$

6,036





$

(14,044)





$

32,643



Operating margin

12.1

%



17.3

%



13.5

%



9.1

%







9.4

%

























Adjustments:























Depreciation and amortization

$

1,322





$

3,589





$

457





$

1,452





$

1,185





$

8,005



Impairment and other losses























Stock-based compensation

4,756





1,384





63





181





554





6,938



Deferred acquisition consideration

5,382





49





102





79









5,612



Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (1)

















463





463



Other items, net (2)

1,517





196





1,221





483





3,202





6,619



Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

27,250





$

26,544





$

6,895





$

8,231





$

(8,640)





$

60,280



Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.1

%



21.5

%



18.4

%



12.4

%







17.4

%



(1) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).



(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.



(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.



Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

 

SCHEDULE 4

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(US$ in 000s, except percentages)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 





Integrated Networks -

Group A



Integrated Networks -

Group B



Media &

Data

Network



All Other



Corporate



Total

Revenue:

$

220,370





$

234,637





$

74,300





$

123,883





$





$

653,190



























Net income attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders





















$

2,576



Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):























Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares





















8,540



Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests





















12,722



Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates





















644



Income tax expense





















2,689



Interest expense and finance charges, net





















38,577



Foreign exchange gain





















(3,982)



Other, net





















(1,456)



Operating income (loss)

$

25,723





$

41,236





$

8,444





$

10,693





$

(25,786)





$

60,310



Operating margin

11.7

%



17.6

%



11.4

%



8.6

%







9.2

%

























Adjustments:























Depreciation and amortization

$

2,616





$

7,246





$

929





$

2,989





$

2,401





$

16,181



Impairment and other losses





875

















875



Stock-based compensation

1,128





2,337





84





242





1,184





4,975



Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments

17,206





177





102





(188)









17,297



Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (1)

















472





472



Other items, net (2)

3,039





542





2,417





537





5,569





12,104



Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

49,712





$

52,413





$

11,976





$

14,273





$

(16,160)





$

112,214



Adjusted EBITDA margin

22.6

%



22.3

%



16.1

%



11.5

%







17.2

%



















































(1) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).



(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance  and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.



(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.



Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

 

SCHEDULE 5

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(US$ in 000s, except percentages)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020





Integrated Networks -

Group A



Integrated Networks -

Group B



Media &

Data

Network



All Other



Corporate



Total

Revenue:

$

82,735





$

93,398





$

28,551





$

54,993





$





$

259,677



























Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders





















$

(4,104)



Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):























Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares





















3,509



Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest





















3,101



Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates





















798



Income tax benefit





















(7,923)



Interest expense and finance charges, net





















15,942



Foreign exchange gain





















(5,342)



Other, net





















(5,883)



Operating income (loss)

$

14,607





$

(7,717)





$

46





$

4,985





$

(11,823)





$

98



Operating margin

17.7

%



(8.3)

%



0.2

%



9.1

%







%

























Adjustments:























Depreciation and amortization

$

1,566





$

4,387





$

807





$

1,902





$

236





$

8,898



Impairment and other losses





17,468





35





208





1,129





18,840



Stock-based compensation

(105)





746





4





118





276





1,039



Deferred acquisition consideration

1,138





1,503









(329)









2,312



Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (1)

















1,079





1,079



Other items, net (2)

















3,895





3,895



Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

17,206





$

16,387





$

892





$

6,884





$

(5,208)





$

36,161



Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.8

%



17.5

%



3.1

%



12.5

%







13.9

%



(1) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).



(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance  and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.



(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.



Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

 

SCHEDULE 6

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(US$ in 000s, except percentages)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020





























Integrated Networks -

Group A



Integrated Networks -

Group B



Media &

Data

Network



All Other



Corporate



Total

Revenue

$

173,356





$

211,105





$

69,609





$

133,349





$





$

587,419



























Net loss attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders





















$

(6,542)



Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):























Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares





















6,949



Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests





















3,892



Equity in earning of non-consolidated affiliates





















798



Income tax expense





















5,577



Interest expense and finance charges, net





















31,553



Foreign exchange loss





















9,415



Other, net





















(22,217)



Operating income (loss)

$

26,637





$

9,444





$

663





$

12,842





$

(20,161)





$

29,425



Operating margin

15.4

%



4.5

%



1.0

%



9.6

%







5.0

%

























Adjustments:























Depreciation and amortization

$

3,307





$

8,913





$

1,615





$

3,801





$

468





$

18,104



Impairment and other losses





17,629





35





208





1,129





19,001



Stock-based compensation

1,856





1,646





(9)





198





418





4,109



Deferred acquisition consideration adjustments

1,707





(4,109)





375





(261)









(2,288)



Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates (1)

















1,065





1,065



Other items, net (2)

















6,311





6,311



Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

33,507





$

33,523





$

2,679





$

16,788





$

(10,770)





$

75,727



Adjusted EBITDA margin

19.3

%



15.9

%



3.8

%



12.6

%







12.9

%



(1) Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates includes (i) cash received for profit distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, and (ii) consideration from the sale of ownership interests in non-consolidated affiliates less contributions to date plus undistributed earnings (losses).



(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance  and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.



(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and as shown above it represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, distributions from non-consolidated affiliates, impairment and other items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.



Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

 

SCHEDULE 7

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO COVENANT EBITDA

(US$ in 000s)







2020



2021



 Covenant EBITDA

(LTM) (1)





Q2



Q3



Q4



Q1



Q2



Q1-2021- LTM



Q2-2021 - LTM

Net income (loss) attributable to MDC Partners Inc. common shareholders



$

(4,104)





$

360





$

(237,108)





$

921





$

1,655





$

(239,931)





$

(234,172)



Adjustments to reconcile to operating income (loss):





























Accretion on and net income allocated to convertible preference shares



3,509





3,716





3,651





4,089





4,451





14,965





15,907



Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest



3,101





10,728





7,154





4,491





8,231





25,474





30,604



Equity in losses of non-consolidated affiliates



798





31





1,411





493





151





2,733





2,086



Income tax expense (benefit)



(7,923)





1,452





109,526





1,302





1,387





104,357





113,667



Interest expense and finance charges, net



15,942





15,266





15,344





19,065





19,512





65,617





69,187



Foreign exchange gain



(5,342)





(2,159)





(6,274)





(2,080)





(1,902)





(15,855)





(12,415)



Other, net



(5,883)





(505)





2,223





(614)





(842)





(4,779)





262



Operating income (loss)



$

98





$

28,889





$

(104,073)





$

27,667





$

32,643





$

(47,419)





$

(14,874)

































Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:





























Depreciation and amortization



$

8,898





$

9,332





$

9,468





$

8,176





$

8,005





$

35,874





$

34,981



Impairment and other losses



18,840





159





77,240





875









97,114





78,274



Stock-based compensation



1,039





6,459





3,611





(1,963)





6,938





9,146





15,045



Deferred acquisition consideration



2,312





2,803





41,672





11,685





5,612





58,472





61,772



Distributions from non-consolidated affiliates



1,079





208





902





9





463





2,198





1,582



Other items, net (2)



3,895





6,208





18,725





5,485





6,619





34,313





37,037



Adjusted EBITDA



$

36,161





$

54,058





$

47,545





$

51,934





$

60,280





$

189,698





$

213,817

































Adjustments to reconcile to Covenant EBITDA:





























Severance due to eliminated positions



5,233





2,336





1,987





532





709





10,088





5,564



Other adjustments, net  (3)



207





77





585





82





5





951





749



Covenant EBITDA



$

41,601





$

56,471





$

50,117





$

52,548





$

60,994





$

200,737





$

220,130





(1) Covenant EBITDA is a measure that includes pro forma adjustments for acquisitions, one-time charges, permitted dispositions and other adjustments, as defined in the Company's Credit Agreement. Covenant EBITDA is calculated as the aggregate of operating results for the rolling last twelve months (LTM). Each quarter is presented to provide the information utilized to calculate Covenant EBITDA. Historical Covenant EBITDA may be re-casted in the current period for any proforma adjustments related to acquisitions and/or dispositions in the current period. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein.



(2) Other items, net includes items such as merger related costs, severance  and other restructuring expenses. See Schedule 10 for a reconciliation of amounts.



(3) Other adjustments, net primarily includes one-time professional fees and costs associated with real estate consolidation.



Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

 

SCHEDULE 8

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(US$ in 000s)





June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020









ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

108,280





$

60,757



Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,656 and $5,473

426,841





374,892



Expenditures billable to clients

16,793





10,552



Other current assets

31,312





40,938



Total Current Assets

583,226





487,139



Fixed assets, at cost, less accumulated depreciation of $134,019 and $136,166

81,191





90,413



Right-of-use lease assets - operating leases

198,556





214,188



Goodwill

671,542





668,211



Other intangible assets, net

29,405





33,844



Other assets

23,258





17,517



Total Assets

$

1,587,178





$

1,511,312



LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

$

158,136





$

168,396



Accruals and other liabilities

250,070





274,968



Advance billings

211,248





152,956



Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

41,400





41,208



Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration

59,612





53,730



Total Current Liabilities

720,466





691,258



Long-term debt

935,072





843,184



Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration

8,056





29,335



Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases

231,811





247,243



Other liabilities

74,826





82,065



Total Liabilities

1,970,231





1,893,085



Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

24,639





27,137



Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees







Shareholder's Deficit:







Convertible preference shares, 145,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

152,746





152,746



Common stock and other paid-in capital

97,783





104,367



Accumulated deficit

(698,635)





(709,751)



Accumulated other comprehensive income

39





2,739



MDC Partners Inc. Shareholders' Deficit

(448,067)





(449,899)



Noncontrolling interests

40,375





40,989



Total Shareholders' Deficit

(407,692)





(408,910)



Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Deficit

$

1,587,178





$

1,511,312



 

SCHEDULE 9

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA

(US$ in 000s)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

10,409





$

(33,681)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(9,574)





14,643



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

46,898





(1,434)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(210)





(981)



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

$

47,523





$

(21,453)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

60,757





106,933



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

108,280





$

85,480



Supplemental disclosures:







Cash income taxes paid

$

7,901





$

2,566



Cash interest paid

$

32,806





$

28,736









Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

 

SCHEDULE 10

MDC PARTNERS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF COMPONENTS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES  

(US$ in 000s)







2020



2021





Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD



Q1

Q2

YTD

NON-GAAP DISPOSITIONS, NET





















Foreign exchange impact



$

(248)



$



$



$



$

(248)





$



$



$



Contribution to organic revenue (growth) decline (1)



(411)









(411)











Prior year revenue from dispositions (2)



(5,024)



(4,106)



(4,076)



(4,447)



(17,653)





(2,101)





(2,101)



Non-GAAP Dispositions



$

(5,683)



$

(4,106)



$

(4,076)



$

(4,447)



$

(18,312)





$

(2,101)



$



$

(2,101)





























2020





2021







Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD



Q1

Q2

YTD

OTHER ITEMS, NET





















Severance and other restructuring expenses



$

1,334



$

2,969



$

3,270



$

1,072



$

8,645





$

2,345



$

2,632



$

4,977



Merger costs



1,082



926



2,938



17,653



22,599





3,140



3,987



7,127



Total other items, net



$

2,416



$

3,895



$

6,208



$

18,725



$

31,244





$

5,485



$

6,619



$

12,104





























2020





2021







Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD



Q1

Q2

YTD

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, NET





















Capital expenditures



$

(1,546)



$

(2,143)



$

(24,188)



$

(9,426)



$

(37,303)





$

(516)



$

(1,567)



$

(2,083)



























Net revenue, primarily consisting of fees, commissions and performance incentives, represents the amount of our gross billings excluding billable expenses charged to a client. Net revenue of $298,368 (exclusive of billable expenses of $47,237) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, increased from $231,911 (exclusive of billable expenses of $27,766) from the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



(1) Contribution to organic revenue represents the change in revenue, measured on a constant currency basis, relative to the comparable pre-acquisition period for acquired businesses that are included in the Company's organic revenue growth (decline) calculation.



(2) Prior year revenue from dispositions reflects the incremental impact on revenue for the comparable period after the Company's disposition of such disposed business, plus revenue from each business disposed of by the Company in the previous year through the twelve month anniversary of the disposition.



Note: Actuals may not foot due to rounding.

 

 

