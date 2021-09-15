Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

 By Stagwell Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger holding company built to transform marketing, announced today Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will attend the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on September 23, 2021. For more information about The Company's involvement, please contact Michaela Pewarski, VP, Investor Relations, at ir@stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell. Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

 

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

