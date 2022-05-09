Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)

 By Stagwell Inc.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today that Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will attend the upcoming Needham Technology & Media Conference on Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17. Penn will deliver a virtual presentation at 12:45 EDT on Monday, May 16. To register and access the presentation, please visit this link.

Penn will also be available for 1:1 investor meetings virtually on May 16 and in person on May 17. For more information, please reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell reported Q1 2022 earnings on Friday, May 6, and released its 2021 Annual Report on Monday, May 2.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:

Michaela Pewarski



ir@stagwellglobal.com



646-429-1812

 

