ISELIN, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In his role as a board member, Stan will advise on various go-to-market strategies, technology innovation strategies, and help drive operational excellence to support global growth. He brings a broad range of leadership experience as well as a storied track record in research excellence.
Stan's appointment expands the Schlesinger Group board to eight members, and he joins two existing independent members and industry influencers, Diane Hessan and Eric Grosgogeat.
Commenting on the news, Steve Schlesinger, CEO, said, "I could not be more confident in the impact Stan's perspectives will have for our team and our clients. The board looks forward to drawing upon his strategic insight, vast industry expertise, and human-first approach at this critical point in our company's journey."
Stan added, "The acceleration of Schlesinger Group's growth is inevitable, and it is exciting to join such a progressive team. Schlesinger's technology-led solutions are enabling businesses to gain reliable data faster, smarter, and more easily. What is most impactful is how Schlesinger drives lasting employee behaviors that ultimately manifest in their clients' research experience and results."
Stan retired from Unilever on May 31, 2021, where he served as Executive Vice President of Consumer & Market Insights. As chief provocateur, he headed up the insights function globally based in London. Prior to joining Unilever, he was Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Insights for The Coca-Cola Company. In addition to his appearance as a regular keynote speaker at industry conferences and university lecturing, Stan has also co-authored a book titled AI for Marketing and Product Innovation.
