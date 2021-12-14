DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stance Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Stance Real Estate, a team with a heart for service on a mission for excellence, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Stance Real Estate was founded in 2021 by second-generation Realtor® and nationally ranked Olympic weightlifter Thomas Bills. Bills' respected reputation stems from the superior care he is known for giving his clients — filling each interaction with positive energy, optimism, and dependability. His success managing his team of real estate professionals has led him to achieve Best of Zillow status. Bills created Stance Real Estate to facilitate stress-free experiences for buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Dallas and Collin counties. Beyond achieving its clients' success, the team aims to build relationships for life.
Partnering with Side will ensure Stance Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Stance Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Stance Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"As a part of my growth strategy, I've partnered with Side to enhance every aspect of our operation," said Bills. "This exciting partnership will enable Stance Real Estate to continue to faithfully serve our clients while taking our internal processes and technology to the next level."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Stance Real Estate
Stance Real Estate is an innovative, customer-oriented real estate team dedicated to serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Dallas and Collin counties. The team facilitates a stress-free buying, selling, or investing journey by utilizing innovative technology and service-focused processes. Whether clients are on the hunt for their first home or want to diversify a real estate portfolio, Stance Real Estate is ready to play a supportive role. To learn more, please visit http://www.stancere.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side