NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard General L.P., the largest active shareholder of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), with ownership interest of approximately 9.7% of the Company's outstanding shares, issued the following statement in response to TEGNA's report on acquisition approaches:
Soo Kim, Founding Partner of Standard General L.P., said, "We understand that TEGNA's process has stalled because, amid a global emergency and capital markets dislocation, this Board has created arbitrary deadlines and unnecessary preconditions. By their own admission, the Company has been unwilling to provide access to information unless suitors first demonstrate certainty of financing. This approach would be off market in any deal environment, and particularly so under current market conditions. The Board's actions appear designed to end this process before it can even begin in earnest. This is just the latest in a troubling pattern of behavior. It should never have come to this, and shareholders need to hold this Board accountable."
About Standard General L.P.
Standard General L.P. is a New York City-based SEC-registered investment advisor that manages event-driven opportunity funds. Standard General was founded in 2007 and primarily manages capital for public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, and high net-worth individuals. For more information, please visit http://www.standardgenerallp.com/.
