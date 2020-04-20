Source: Company filings (1) Incremental political revenue generated in Q1 2020 of $44m multiplied by an estimated 85% contribution margin. (2) Per Company presentation dated March 2020 – page 15 indicates $200m blended EBITDA – contribution from acquisitions adjusted downward for odd year (to exclude political impact). (3) As an example, Sinclair, an industry peer, reported a 13% organic increase in its local affiliate subscription revenue in 2019. If we take TEGNA’s Q1 2019 subscription revenue of $242m and assume 13% growth and a 40% net retrans margin (per Wells Fargo report Apr 13, 2020), this implies an incremental EBITDA contribution of $13m. However, management’s guidance implies an unexplained loss of $23m.