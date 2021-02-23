NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $282.7 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $241.3 million during the comparable quarter in 2019. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $22.7 million or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million or 56 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $24.7 million or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $13.6 million or 59 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, were $1,128.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $1,137.9 million during the comparable period in 2019. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, were $80.4 million or $3.52 per diluted share, compared to $69.1 million or $3.03 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2019. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $82.4 million or $3.61 per diluted share and $70.8 million or $3.10 per diluted share, respectively.
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.6 million compared to $1.2 million in the comparable period last year. The loss pertains to asbestos-related liabilities from a brake business, originally acquired in 1986 and subsequently divested in 1998, and are adjusted at least annually, when the Company engages an independent actuary to assess the Company's exposure.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results, as we achieved records in both sales and earnings from continuing operations. After a very difficult second quarter when we experienced a slowdown caused by the pandemic, business rebounded in the second half, and we ended within one percent of our 2019 full-year revenue, setting a new high for full-year earnings from continuing operations.
"By segment, Engine Management sales were up 14.8% in the quarter, due to a combination of carry-over of an order backlog coming out of the third quarter, and generally strong demand across our entire customer base. Customer POS was consistently up in the mid-single digits, reflecting ongoing positive sell-through. Temperature Control sales were up 30% in the quarter, as the warm weather continued into the period.
"Our strong profits for the quarter were mainly the result of increased absorption in our plants from elevated sales and production levels. For the full year, our record profits were primarily due to higher production levels in certain periods and annual savings initiatives, and to a lesser extent by certain non-recurring benefits from cost reduction initiatives and COVID-related government incentives, partially offset by COVID-related costs.
"Looking forward, we enter 2021 with many positives – our industry remains healthy and our customers' POS has remained strong. However, as previously announced in December, we were informed of the loss of a major account in our Engine Management segment. When we initially reported the loss, the timing was still uncertain. We now know that the business will be phased out over the course of the first quarter of 2021. As we said before, the loss was due to a shift in business strategy by the customer, and we are aggressively working to reduce costs accordingly while we seek to replace the business. We remain very confident in our go-to-market strategy, which continues to be very well received by the balance of our customers. In fact, we are delighted to announce that we just received the 2020 Supplier of the Year award from O'Reilly Auto Parts, in which they recognized the strength of our partnership.
"We are very excited to announce the publication of our inaugural Sustainability Report, now available on our website. We believe we have a long heritage of investing in our people, our communities, and our planet, and we are pleased to share the details publicly.
"As we continue to return value to our shareholders, our Board of Directors recently approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on March 1, 2021. Our Board has also authorized an additional $20 million common stock repurchase plan, which when added to the amount remaining under the prior plan will allow us to repurchase up to $26.5 million of our outstanding shares. We repurchased shares of our common stock in the amount of $4.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020."
Mr. Lawrence I. Sills, Chairman of the Board, then stated "Mr. Roger M. Widmann announced that he will retire from the Board this coming May, at the conclusion of his term. Roger has been a valuable member of our Board, where he has served since 2005, including as Chairman of our Compensation and Management Development Committee for the past nine years. He has been a major contributor in all areas, and he will be missed. We wish him a well-deserved retirement."
Mr. Eric Sills continued, "In conclusion, as we reflect back on a year unlike any in history, certain positives come to mind. First, we cannot be more proud of our employees, who helped us navigate uncharted waters with tremendous dedication and skill. We owe them a debt of gratitude. Second, it demonstrated once again the resiliency of the automotive aftermarket, proving how essential it is to the basic functioning of our country and its infrastructure. We remain very confident about our future."
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 282,738
$ 241,252
$ 1,128,588
$ 1,137,913
COST OF SALES
188,584
168,408
791,933
806,113
GROSS PROFIT
94,154
72,844
336,655
331,800
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
60,972
54,232
224,670
234,715
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
2,600
-
2,600
-
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
1,116
464
2,585
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
5
10
(26)
(5)
OPERATING INCOME
30,587
17,506
108,895
94,495
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
220
305
812
2,587
INTEREST EXPENSE
221
967
2,328
5,286
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
30,586
16,844
107,379
91,796
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
7,844
4,106
26,962
22,745
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
22,742
12,738
80,417
69,051
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(13,568)
(1,220)
(23,024)
(11,134)
NET EARNINGS
$ 9,174
$ 11,518
$ 57,393
$ 57,917
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.02
$ 0.57
$ 3.59
$ 3.09
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.61)
(0.06)
(1.02)
(0.50)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 0.41
$ 0.51
$ 2.57
$ 2.59
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.00
$ 0.56
$ 3.52
$ 3.03
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.60)
(0.06)
(1.01)
(0.49)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 0.40
$ 0.50
$ 2.51
$ 2.54
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
22,379,056
22,434,134
22,374,123
22,378,414
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,855,523
22,882,235
22,825,885
22,818,451
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Income
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety
Related System Products
$ 193,518
$ 167,276
$ 691,722
$ 705,994
Wire and Cable
38,342
34,681
143,963
143,167
Engine Management
231,860
201,957
835,685
849,161
Compressors
22,060
15,405
163,071
160,485
Other Climate Control Parts
25,667
21,319
118,883
117,870
Temperature Control
47,727
36,724
281,954
278,355
All Other
3,151
2,571
10,949
10,397
Revenues
$ 282,738
$ 241,252
$ 1,128,588
$ 1,137,913
Gross Margin
Engine Management
$ 76,451
33.0%
$ 61,823
30.6%
$ 251,747
30.1%
$ 251,560
29.6%
Temperature Control
14,333
30.0%
8,349
22.7%
75,161
26.7%
70,064
25.2%
All Other
3,370
2,672
9,747
10,176
Gross Margin
$ 94,154
33.3%
$ 72,844
30.2%
$ 336,655
29.8%
$ 331,800
29.2%
Selling, General & Administrative
Engine Management
$ 37,203
16.0%
$ 34,439
17.1%
$ 137,440
16.4%
$ 145,162
17.1%
Temperature Control
13,297
27.9%
11,364
30.9%
53,865
19.1%
56,397
20.3%
All Other
10,472
8,429
33,365
33,156
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 60,972
21.6%
$ 54,232
22.5%
$ 224,670
19.9%
$ 234,715
20.6%
Operating Income
Engine Management
$ 39,248
16.9%
$ 27,384
13.6%
$ 114,307
13.7%
$ 106,398
12.5%
Temperature Control
1,036
2.2%
(3,015)
-8.2%
21,296
7.6%
13,667
4.9%
All Other
(7,102)
(5,757)
(23,618)
(22,980)
Subtotal
33,182
11.7%
18,612
7.7%
111,985
9.9%
97,085
8.5%
Intangible Asset Impairment
(2,600)
-0.9%
-
0.0%
(2,600)
-0.2%
-
0.0%
Restructuring & Integration
-
0.0%
(1,116)
-0.5%
(464)
0.0%
(2,585)
-0.2%
Other Income (Expense), Net
5
0.0%
10
0.0%
(26)
0.0%
(5)
0.0%
Operating Income
$ 30,587
10.8%
$ 17,506
7.3%
$ 108,895
9.6%
$ 94,495
8.3%
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$22,742
$12,738
$ 80,417
$69,051
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
1,116
464
2,585
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
2,600
-
2,600
-
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
-
-
(235)
(144)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(676)
(291)
(797)
(673)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$24,666
$13,563
$ 82,449
$70,819
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.00
$ 0.56
$ 3.52
$ 3.03
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
0.05
0.02
0.11
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
0.11
-
0.11
-
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(0.03)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.03)
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.08
$ 0.59
$ 3.61
$ 3.10
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$30,587
$17,506
$108,895
$94,495
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
2,600
-
2,600
-
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
1,116
464
2,585
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
(5)
(10)
26
5
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$33,182
$18,612
$111,985
$97,085
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH
$ 19,488
$ 10,372
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
203,861
131,852
ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS
5,822
5,212
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
198,039
126,640
INVENTORIES
345,502
368,221
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
19,632
19,722
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
15,875
15,602
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
598,536
540,557
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
89,105
89,649
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
29,958
36,020
GOODWILL
77,837
77,802
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
54,004
64,861
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
44,770
37,272
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
40,507
38,858
OTHER ASSETS
21,823
18,835
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 956,540
$ 903,854
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
NOTES PAYABLE
$ 10,000
$ 52,460
CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT
135
4,456
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
100,018
92,535
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
40,982
35,240
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
22,014
24,357
ACCRUED REBATES
46,437
26,072
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
35,938
26,649
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
47,078
38,819
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
302,602
300,588
OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT
97
129
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
22,450
28,376
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
55,226
49,696
OTHER LIABILITIES
25,929
20,837
TOTAL LIABILITIES
406,304
399,626
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
550,236
504,228
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 956,540
$ 903,854
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 57,393
$ 57,917
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
26,323
25,809
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
(7,470)
5,094
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES
23,024
11,134
OTHER
18,768
11,359
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
(71,933)
2,789
INVENTORIES
17,984
(17,901)
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
7,428
(1,950)
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
(370)
(8,296)
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
40,651
(2,957)
OTHER
(13,902)
(6,070)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
97,896
76,928
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
-
(43,490)
NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY
-
4,801
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(17,820)
(16,185)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
21
62
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(17,799)
(54,812)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
(46,708)
7,860
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
(13,482)
(10,738)
DIVIDENDS PAID
(11,218)
(20,593)
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(108)
93
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(71,516)
(23,378)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
535
496
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
9,116
(766)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of year
10,372
11,138
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of year
$ 19,488
$ 10,372
