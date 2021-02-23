NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $282.7 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $241.3 million during the comparable quarter in 2019. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $22.7 million or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million or 56 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $24.7 million or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $13.6 million or 59 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, were $1,128.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $1,137.9 million during the comparable period in 2019.  Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, were $80.4 million or $3.52 per diluted share, compared to $69.1 million or $3.03 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2019.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $82.4 million or $3.61 per diluted share and $70.8 million or $3.10 per diluted share, respectively.

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.6 million compared to $1.2 million in the comparable period last year. The loss pertains to asbestos-related liabilities from a brake business, originally acquired in 1986 and subsequently divested in 1998, and are adjusted at least annually, when the Company engages an independent actuary to assess the Company's exposure. 

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results, as we achieved records in both sales and earnings from continuing operations. After a very difficult second quarter when we experienced a slowdown caused by the pandemic, business rebounded in the second half, and we ended within one percent of our 2019 full-year revenue, setting a new high for full-year earnings from continuing operations.

"By segment, Engine Management sales were up 14.8% in the quarter, due to a combination of carry-over of an order backlog coming out of the third quarter, and generally strong demand across our entire customer base. Customer POS was consistently up in the mid-single digits, reflecting ongoing positive sell-through.  Temperature Control sales were up 30% in the quarter, as the warm weather continued into the period.

"Our strong profits for the quarter were mainly the result of increased absorption in our plants from elevated sales and production levels. For the full year, our record profits were primarily due to higher production levels in certain periods and annual savings initiatives, and to a lesser extent by certain non-recurring benefits from cost reduction initiatives and COVID-related government incentives, partially offset by COVID-related costs.

"Looking forward, we enter 2021 with many positives – our industry remains healthy and our customers' POS has remained strong. However, as previously announced in December, we were informed of the loss of a major account in our Engine Management segment. When we initially reported the loss, the timing was still uncertain. We now know that the business will be phased out over the course of the first quarter of 2021. As we said before, the loss was due to a shift in business strategy by the customer, and we are aggressively working to reduce costs accordingly while we seek to replace the business. We remain very confident in our go-to-market strategy, which continues to be very well received by the balance of our customers. In fact, we are delighted to announce that we just received the 2020 Supplier of the Year award from O'Reilly Auto Parts, in which they recognized the strength of our partnership.

"We are very excited to announce the publication of our inaugural Sustainability Report, now available on our website. We believe we have a long heritage of investing in our people, our communities, and our planet, and we are pleased to share the details publicly.

"As we continue to return value to our shareholders, our Board of Directors recently approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on March 1, 2021. Our Board has also authorized an additional $20 million common stock repurchase plan, which when added to the amount remaining under the prior plan will allow us to repurchase up to $26.5 million of our outstanding shares. We repurchased shares of our common stock in the amount of $4.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020."

Mr. Lawrence I. Sills, Chairman of the Board, then stated "Mr. Roger M. Widmann announced that he will retire from the Board this coming May, at the conclusion of his term. Roger has been a valuable member of our Board, where he has served since 2005, including as Chairman of our Compensation and Management Development Committee for the past nine years. He has been a major contributor in all areas, and he will be missed. We wish him a well-deserved retirement."  

Mr. Eric Sills continued, "In conclusion, as we reflect back on a year unlike any in history, certain positives come to mind. First, we cannot be more proud of our employees, who helped us navigate uncharted waters with tremendous dedication and skill. We owe them a debt of gratitude. Second, it demonstrated once again the resiliency of the automotive aftermarket, proving how essential it is to the basic functioning of our country and its infrastructure. We remain very confident about our future."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.  The dial-in number is 888-632-3389 (domestic) or 785-424-1674 (international). The playback number is 800-839-9725 (domestic) or 402-220-6093 (international). The participant passcode is 62175.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

 

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

















































THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$    282,738



$    241,252



$ 1,128,588



$ 1,137,913

















COST OF SALES

188,584



168,408



791,933



806,113

















GROSS PROFIT

94,154



72,844



336,655



331,800

















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

60,972



54,232



224,670



234,715

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

2,600



-



2,600



-

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-



1,116



464



2,585

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

5



10



(26)



(5)

















OPERATING INCOME 

30,587



17,506



108,895



94,495

















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

220



305



812



2,587

















INTEREST EXPENSE

221



967



2,328



5,286

















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

30,586



16,844



107,379



91,796

















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

7,844



4,106



26,962



22,745

















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

22,742



12,738



80,417



69,051

















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(13,568)



(1,220)



(23,024)



(11,134)

















NET EARNINGS

$         9,174



$      11,518



$      57,393



$      57,917









NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:































   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             1.02



$             0.57



$             3.59



$             3.09

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.61)



(0.06)



(1.02)



(0.50)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$             0.41



$             0.51



$             2.57



$             2.59

































   DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             1.00



$             0.56



$             3.52



$             3.03

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.60)



(0.06)



(1.01)



(0.49)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$             0.40



$             0.50



$             2.51



$             2.54

































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,379,056



22,434,134



22,374,123



22,378,414

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,855,523



22,882,235



22,825,885



22,818,451

 

 

 

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income

















































(In thousands)









































































THREE MONTHS ENDED





TWELVE MONTHS ENDED





DECEMBER 31,





DECEMBER 31,





2020





2019





2020





2019





(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



Revenues























Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety























   Related System Products

$ 193,518





$ 167,276





$ 691,722





$ 705,994



Wire and Cable

38,342





34,681





143,963





143,167



        Engine Management

231,860





201,957





835,685





849,161



























Compressors

22,060





15,405





163,071





160,485



Other Climate Control Parts

25,667





21,319





118,883





117,870



        Temperature Control

47,727





36,724





281,954





278,355



























All Other

3,151





2,571





10,949





10,397



        Revenues

$   282,738





$   241,252





$ 1,128,588





$ 1,137,913



























Gross Margin























Engine Management

$   76,451

33.0%



$   61,823

30.6%



$ 251,747

30.1%



$ 251,560

29.6%

Temperature Control

14,333

30.0%



8,349

22.7%



75,161

26.7%



70,064

25.2%

All Other

3,370





2,672





9,747





10,176



        Gross Margin

$     94,154

33.3%



$     72,844

30.2%



$    336,655

29.8%



$    331,800

29.2%

























Selling, General & Administrative























Engine Management

$   37,203

16.0%



$   34,439

17.1%



$    137,440

16.4%



$    145,162

17.1%

Temperature Control

13,297

27.9%



11,364

30.9%



53,865

19.1%



56,397

20.3%

All Other

10,472





8,429





33,365





33,156



        Selling, General & Administrative

$     60,972

21.6%



$     54,232

22.5%



$    224,670

19.9%



$    234,715

20.6%

















































Operating Income























Engine Management

$   39,248

16.9%



$   27,384

13.6%



$    114,307

13.7%



$    106,398

12.5%

Temperature Control

1,036

2.2%



(3,015)

-8.2%



21,296

7.6%



13,667

4.9%

All Other

(7,102)





(5,757)





(23,618)





(22,980)



        Subtotal

33,182

11.7%



18,612

7.7%



111,985

9.9%



97,085

8.5%

Intangible Asset Impairment

(2,600)

-0.9%



-

0.0%



(2,600)

-0.2%



-

0.0%

Restructuring & Integration

-

0.0%



(1,116)

-0.5%



(464)

0.0%



(2,585)

-0.2%

Other Income (Expense), Net

5

0.0%



10

0.0%



(26)

0.0%



(5)

0.0%

        Operating Income

$     30,587

10.8%



$     17,506

7.3%



$    108,895

9.6%



$      94,495

8.3%

 

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

















































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)























THREE MONTHS ENDED





TWELVE MONTHS ENDED





DECEMBER 31,





DECEMBER 31,





2020



2019





2020



2019



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS







































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



$22,742



$12,738





$  80,417



$69,051





















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES



-



1,116





464



2,585

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT



2,600



-





2,600



-

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD



-



-





(235)



(144)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS



(676)



(291)





(797)



(673)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



$24,666



$13,563





$  82,449



$70,819









































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS







































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



$    1.00



$    0.56





$     3.52



$    3.03





















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES



-



0.05





0.02



0.11

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT



0.11



-





0.11



-

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD



-



-





(0.01)



(0.01)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS



(0.03)



(0.02)





(0.03)



(0.03)





















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



$    1.08



$    0.59





$     3.61



$    3.10









































OPERATING INCOME







































GAAP OPERATING INCOME



$30,587



$17,506





$108,895



$94,495





















INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT



2,600



-





2,600



-

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES



-



1,116





464



2,585

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET



(5)



(10)





26



5





















NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME



$33,182



$18,612





$111,985



$97,085



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

 

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

























(In thousands)

























DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,



2020



2019



(Unaudited)













ASSETS









CASH

$              19,488



$              10,372









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

203,861



131,852

ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

5,822



5,212

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

198,039



126,640









INVENTORIES

345,502



368,221

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

19,632



19,722

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

15,875



15,602









TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

598,536



540,557









PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

89,105



89,649

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

29,958



36,020

GOODWILL

77,837



77,802

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

54,004



64,861

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

44,770



37,272

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

40,507



38,858

OTHER ASSETS

21,823



18,835









TOTAL ASSETS

$           956,540



$           903,854

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















NOTES PAYABLE

$              10,000



$              52,460

CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

135



4,456

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

100,018



92,535

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

40,982



35,240

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

22,014



24,357

ACCRUED REBATES

46,437



26,072

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

35,938



26,649

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

47,078



38,819









TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

302,602



300,588









OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

97



129

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

22,450



28,376

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

55,226



49,696

OTHER LIABILITIES

25,929



20,837









 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

406,304



399,626









 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

550,236



504,228









 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$           956,540



$           903,854

 

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

























(In thousands)

























TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



2020



2019



(Unaudited)









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















NET EARNINGS 

$ 57,393



$ 57,917

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH







PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

26,323



25,809

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

(7,470)



5,094

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

23,024



11,134

OTHER

18,768



11,359

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(71,933)



2,789

INVENTORIES

17,984



(17,901)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

7,428



(1,950)

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(370)



(8,296)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

40,651



(2,957)

OTHER

(13,902)



(6,070)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

97,896



76,928

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

-



(43,490)

NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY

-



4,801

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(17,820)



(16,185)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

21



62

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(17,799)



(54,812)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















NET CHANGE IN DEBT

(46,708)



7,860

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(13,482)



(10,738)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(11,218)



(20,593)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(108)



93

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(71,516)



(23,378)

















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

535



496

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

9,116



(766)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of year

10,372



11,138

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of year

$ 19,488



$ 10,372

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-2020-year-end-results-301232953.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.