NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and six months ending June 30, 2020, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, before the opening of the stock market.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Daylight Time, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.  The toll free dial-in number is 888-632-3385 or 785-424-1673. The toll free playback number is 800-938-0996 or 402-220-1540. The participant passcode is 76717.

