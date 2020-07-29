NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $247.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $305.2 million during the comparable quarter in 2019. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 were $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share, compared to $20.6 million or 90 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 were $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share, compared to $21.0 million or 92 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.
Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2020, were $502.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $588.9 million during the comparable period in 2019. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020, were $21.5 million or 94 cents per diluted share, compared to $33.7 million or $1.47 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2019. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $21.6 million or 95 cents per diluted share and $34.1 million or $1.49 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "The second quarter was a period of dramatic transition, both for our company and our industry. We had a very difficult April, but are pleased with the month over month sales improvement since then.
"Beginning in mid-March, and continuing through April, businesses closed down, people sheltered at home, miles driven were dramatically curtailed, and we, and the aftermarket as a whole, saw a significant reduction in volume. The industry started to recover in May, and in June business rebounded sharply to levels consistent with 2019 volumes. While our second quarter sales were down overall, the monthly cadence reflected positive trends, which bodes well as we enter the third quarter.
"As we stated in our first quarter release, we had two primary goals as we entered this period. Our first was to guarantee the health and safety of our employees. Our second was to take steps to ensure that we emerge from the crisis as strong, or stronger, than we were when we entered it. We are pleased with our accomplishments to date in both areas.
"Regarding health and safety, we have taken steps to minimize risks in all locations. Our measures include temperature checking, continuous deep cleaning, facility modifications, updated policies for high risk employees, work-from-home allowances, and many other changes. Health and safety remains a high priority for us, and our management team focuses on it on a daily basis.
"As for the second goal, from the early days of the crisis, we began to implement programs to conserve cash and reduce costs. As we believed this would be a temporary situation, these measures were always intended to be short term in nature and have no adverse effect on our long term strategy or growth. We drew down $75 million from our bank credit lines. We temporarily suspended our stock repurchase program and our quarterly dividend. We reduced compensation for our Board of Directors and senior management, and reduced or eliminated a host of discretionary expenses. However, we have not laid off any salaried staff, and we continue to fund capital projects and invest in new product development.
"As we begin our third quarter, we are pleased that our business is improving. Furthermore, our customers' POS sales are exceeding their comparable figures for 2019. However, the spike in COVID cases and continued high unemployment make the near future difficult to predict. Accordingly, while we have repaid the $75 million draw down of our bank credit line, we have kept most of our other cost saving actions in place, at least for the short term. We believe this is the prudent course of action.
"Looking further ahead, we are optimistic about our future. Industry demographics remain favorable, and we are fortunate that the majority of our products are non-discretionary. Most importantly, thanks to the dedication and efforts of our people, our position in the industry has never been stronger."
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
JUNE 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 247,939
$ 305,172
$ 502,241
$ 588,938
COST OF SALES
183,581
216,267
367,488
422,070
GROSS PROFIT
64,358
88,905
134,753
166,868
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
48,328
60,536
104,201
120,536
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
9
644
214
644
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
-
3
6
(3)
OPERATING INCOME
16,021
27,728
30,344
45,685
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
602
1,411
78
2,057
INTEREST EXPENSE
772
1,722
1,645
2,811
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
15,851
27,417
28,777
44,931
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
4,009
6,862
7,314
11,272
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
11,842
20,555
21,463
33,659
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(875)
(1,123)
(1,869)
(2,011)
NET EARNINGS
$ 10,967
$ 19,432
$ 19,594
$ 31,648
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.53
$ 0.92
$ 0.96
$ 1.50
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.04)
(0.05)
(0.08)
(0.09)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 0.49
$ 0.87
$ 0.88
$ 1.41
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.52
$ 0.90
$ 0.94
$ 1.47
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.04)
(0.05)
(0.08)
(0.09)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 0.48
$ 0.85
$ 0.86
$ 1.38
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
22,330,476
22,328,292
22,384,281
22,374,785
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,718,680
22,795,677
22,793,606
22,857,435
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Income
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
JUNE 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety Related System Products
$ 142,787
$ 181,831
$ 307,313
$ 357,892
Wire and Cable
30,366
36,211
66,958
73,339
Engine Management
173,153
218,042
374,271
431,231
Compressors
44,878
52,493
70,226
92,304
Other Climate Control Parts
27,514
31,913
53,608
61,026
Temperature Control
72,392
84,406
123,834
153,330
All Other
2,394
2,724
4,136
4,377
Revenues
$ 247,939
$ 305,172
$ 502,241
$ 588,938
Gross Margin
Engine Management
$ 46,230
26.7%
$ 63,780
29.3%
$ 102,935
27.5%
$ 123,473
28.6%
Temperature Control
16,520
22.8%
22,551
26.7%
28,616
23.1%
38,742
25.3%
All Other
1,608
2,574
3,202
4,653
Gross Margin
$ 64,358
26.0%
$ 88,905
29.1%
$ 134,753
26.8%
$ 166,868
28.3%
Selling, General & Administrative
Engine Management
$ 29,499
17.0%
$ 37,430
17.2%
$ 64,572
17.3%
$ 74,773
17.3%
Temperature Control
12,553
17.3%
15,397
18.2%
24,997
20.2%
29,538
19.3%
All Other
6,276
7,709
14,632
16,225
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 48,328
19.5%
$ 60,536
19.8%
$ 104,201
20.7%
$ 120,536
20.5%
Operating Income
Engine Management
$ 16,731
9.7%
$ 26,350
12.1%
$ 38,363
10.3%
$ 48,700
11.3%
Temperature Control
3,967
5.5%
7,154
8.5%
3,619
2.9%
9,204
6.0%
All Other
(4,668)
(5,135)
(11,430)
(11,572)
Subtotal
16,030
6.5%
28,369
9.3%
30,552
6.1%
46,332
7.9%
Restructuring & Integration
(9)
0.0%
(644)
-0.2%
(214)
0.0%
(644)
-0.1%
Other Income (Expense), Net
-
0.0%
3
0.0%
6
0.0%
(3)
0.0%
Operating Income
$ 16,021
6.5%
$ 27,728
9.1%
$ 30,344
6.0%
$ 45,685
7.8%
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
JUNE 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$11,842
$20,555
$21,463
$33,659
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
9
644
214
644
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(2)
(168)
(56)
(168)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$11,849
$21,031
$21,621
$34,135
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.52
$ 0.90
$ 0.94
$ 1.47
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
0.03
0.01
0.03
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
-
(0.01)
-
(0.01)
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.52
$ 0.92
$ 0.95
$ 1.49
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$16,021
$27,728
$30,344
$45,685
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
9
644
214
644
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
-
(3)
(6)
3
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$16,030
$28,369
$30,552
$46,332
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
JUNE 30,
DECEMBER 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH
$ 22,510
$ 10,372
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
190,292
140,728
ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS
5,774
5,212
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
184,518
135,516
INVENTORIES
353,315
368,221
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
18,868
19,722
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
10,687
15,602
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
589,898
549,433
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
88,022
89,649
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
32,536
36,020
GOODWILL
77,593
77,802
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
60,594
64,861
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
37,040
37,272
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
39,319
38,858
OTHER ASSETS
19,763
18,835
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 944,765
$ 912,730
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
NOTES PAYABLE
$ 85,000
$ 52,460
CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT
6,084
4,456
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
72,133
92,535
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
64,803
44,116
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
19,440
24,357
OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES
90,146
91,540
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
337,606
309,464
OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT
108
129
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
25,148
28,376
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
47,708
49,696
OTHER LIABILITIES
23,539
20,837
TOTAL LIABILITIES
434,109
408,502
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
510,656
504,228
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 944,765
$ 912,730
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 19,594
$ 31,648
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
12,877
12,744
OTHER
9,666
9,621
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
(51,326)
(26,622)
INVENTORIES
12,725
(19,691)
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
(21,804)
(6,994)
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
5,664
(6,406)
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
14,788
(7,545)
OTHER
(3,069)
(6,261)
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(885)
(19,506)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
-
(38,427)
NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY
-
4,801
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(9,026)
(7,578)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
6
46
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(9,020)
(41,158)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
34,349
85,956
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
(8,726)
(10,738)
DIVIDENDS PAID
(5,615)
(10,296)
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
1,818
1,691
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
21,826
66,613
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
217
332
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
12,138
6,281
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period
10,372
11,138
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period
$ 22,510
$ 17,419