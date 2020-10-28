NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $343.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $307.7 million during the comparable quarter in 2019. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 were $36.2 million or $1.59 per diluted share, compared to $22.7 million or $1.00 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 were $36.2 million or $1.59 per diluted share, compared to $23.1 million or $1.02 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.
Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, were $845.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $896.7 million during the comparable period in 2019. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, were $57.7 million or $2.53 per diluted share, compared to $56.3 million or $2.47 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2019. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $57.8 million or $2.53 per diluted share and $57.3 million or $2.51 per diluted share, respectively.
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, in the third quarter of 2020 was $7.6 million compared to $7.9 million in the comparable period last year. The loss pertains to asbestos-related liabilities from a brake business, originally acquired in 1986 and subsequently divested in 1998, which are adjusted in the third quarter each year when the Company engages an independent actuary to assess the Company's exposure.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are very pleased with our third quarter results as we set all-time records for both sales and profits in a single quarter. While sales have not fully caught up year-to-date, our profits are now roughly even with the first nine months of 2019, in this year of dramatic ups and downs. Perhaps more important in the long run is that sales—both for us and for the industry as a whole—rebounded so quickly from the April trough, confirming the resilience of our industry and how essential it is to the economy as a whole.
"These last few months also reconfirmed the strength and loyalty of our work force. With minimal precedent to guide us, our people were able to reconfigure our facilities, and establish safety protocols often more stringent than CDC requirements. In the midst of the crisis our frontline employees came to work every day, often six or seven days a week. As a result, we were able to keep our factories and distribution centers running, while protecting the health of our employees. We wish to publicly thank all of our people for their heroic efforts during the crisis.
"Our sales in the quarter were strong in both segments. Engine Management sales were up 6.3%, partially offsetting the missed sales at the height of the pandemic. Customer POS was strong throughout the quarter and has carried forward into October, which we believe reflects ongoing pent-up demand from earlier in the year. We anticipate demand ultimately normalizing towards our longer range forecast of low single digit growth. Our Temperature Control Sales were extremely strong in the quarter, up 25% over the third quarter last year, the result of very hot summer weather across most of the U.S., following light pre-season orders in the first half of the year.
"On the expense side, as previously announced, we instituted many temporary cost reductions, including limits on travel and other discretionary expenses, as well as a reduction in Executive and Board of Directors compensation, always making sure that none of these actions would affect the long-term health of our company. We anticipate that we will maintain some, but not all, of these reductions in the future.
"Though our crystal ball is somewhat cloudy, with coronavirus infection rates rising again and unemployment still at high levels, we are optimistic looking forward. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has approved a reinstatement of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2020. We have also reinstated our share purchase program, which has remaining authorization from our Board of Directors in the amount of $11.3 million."
Finally, the company announced that Lawrence Sills, Executive Chairman, is stepping down as an officer of the company and will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Sills stated, "This change in status reflects the fact that I will be stepping back from day-to-day duties, though I will remain closely involved with the Company as Board Chairman. I am very optimistic about the future. We have assembled an experienced and talented management team, which performed so well during the Covid-19 crisis, and am very confident that the team will continue its outstanding performance for many years ahead."
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The dial-in number is 800-791-4813 (domestic) or 785-424-1102 (international). The playback number is 800-934-4851 (domestic) or 402-220-1181 (international). The participant passcode is 76717.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 343,609
$ 307,723
$ 845,850
$ 896,661
COST OF SALES
235,861
215,635
603,349
637,705
GROSS PROFIT
107,748
92,088
242,501
258,956
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
59,497
59,947
163,698
180,483
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
250
825
464
1,469
OTHER EXPENSE, NET
37
12
31
15
OPERATING INCOME
47,964
31,304
78,308
76,989
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
514
225
592
2,282
INTEREST EXPENSE
462
1,508
2,107
4,319
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
48,016
30,021
76,793
74,952
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
11,804
7,367
19,118
18,639
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
36,212
22,654
57,675
56,313
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(7,587)
(7,903)
(9,456)
(9,914)
NET EARNINGS
$ 28,625
$ 14,751
$ 48,219
$ 46,399
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.62
$ 1.01
$ 2.58
$ 2.52
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.34)
(0.35)
(0.42)
(0.44)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 1.28
$ 0.66
$ 2.16
$ 2.08
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.59
$ 1.00
$ 2.53
$ 2.47
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.33)
(0.35)
(0.41)
(0.44)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 1.26
$ 0.65
$ 2.12
$ 2.03
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
22,349,093
22,329,835
22,372,466
22,359,637
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,758,458
22,754,440
22,795,426
22,814,228
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Income
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety
Related System Products
$ 190,891
$ 180,826
$ 498,204
$ 538,718
Wire and Cable
38,663
35,147
105,621
108,486
Engine Management
229,554
215,973
603,825
647,204
Compressors
70,785
52,776
141,011
145,080
Other Climate Control Parts
39,608
35,525
93,216
96,551
Temperature Control
110,393
88,301
234,227
241,631
All Other
3,662
3,449
7,798
7,826
Revenues
$ 343,609
$ 307,723
$ 845,850
$ 896,661
Gross Margin
Engine Management
$ 72,361
31.5%
$ 66,264
30.7%
$ 175,296
29.0%
$ 189,737
29.3%
Temperature Control
32,212
29.2%
22,973
26.0%
60,828
26.0%
61,715
25.5%
All Other
3,175
2,851
6,377
7,504
Gross Margin
$ 107,748
31.4%
$ 92,088
29.9%
$ 242,501
28.7%
$ 258,956
28.9%
Selling, General & Administrative
Engine Management
$ 35,665
15.5%
$ 35,950
16.6%
$ 100,237
16.6%
$ 110,723
17.1%
Temperature Control
15,571
14.1%
15,495
17.5%
40,568
17.3%
45,033
18.6%
All Other
8,261
8,502
22,893
24,727
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 59,497
17.3%
$ 59,947
19.5%
$ 163,698
19.4%
$ 180,483
20.1%
Operating Income
Engine Management
$ 36,696
16.0%
$ 30,314
14.0%
$ 75,059
12.4%
$ 79,014
12.2%
Temperature Control
16,641
15.1%
7,478
8.5%
20,260
8.6%
16,682
6.9%
All Other
(5,086)
(5,651)
(16,516)
(17,223)
Subtotal
48,251
14.0%
32,141
10.4%
78,803
9.3%
78,473
8.8%
Restructuring & Integration
(250)
-0.1%
(825)
-0.3%
(464)
-0.1%
(1,469)
-0.2%
Other Expense, Net
(37)
0.0%
(12)
0.0%
(31)
0.0%
(15)
0.0%
Operating Income
$ 47,964
14.0%
$ 31,304
10.2%
$ 78,308
9.3%
$ 76,989
8.6%
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$36,212
$22,654
$57,675
$56,313
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
250
825
464
1,469
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
(235)
(144)
(235)
(144)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(65)
(214)
(121)
(382)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$36,162
$23,121
$57,783
$57,256
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.59
$ 1.00
$ 2.53
$ 2.47
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
0.01
0.04
0.02
0.06
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 1.59
$ 1.02
$ 2.53
$ 2.51
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$47,964
$31,304
$78,308
$76,989
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
250
825
464
1,469
OTHER EXPENSE, NET
37
12
31
15
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$48,251
$32,141
$78,803
$78,473
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
SEPTEMBER 30,
DECEMBER 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH
$ 16,781
$ 10,372
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
244,106
140,728
ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS
6,061
5,212
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
238,045
135,516
INVENTORIES
311,390
368,221
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
19,964
19,722
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
10,094
15,602
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
596,274
549,433
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
88,288
89,649
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
30,910
36,020
GOODWILL
77,681
77,802
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
58,543
64,861
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
39,807
37,272
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
38,945
38,858
OTHER ASSETS
20,549
18,835
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 950,997
$ 912,730
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
NOTES PAYABLE
$ 8,416
$ 52,460
CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT
3,580
4,456
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
79,260
92,535
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
75,279
44,116
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
19,981
24,357
OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES
117,298
91,540
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
303,814
309,464
OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT
103
129
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
23,452
28,376
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
53,164
49,696
OTHER LIABILITIES
25,560
20,837
TOTAL LIABILITIES
406,093
408,502
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
544,904
504,228
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 950,997
$ 912,730
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 48,219
$ 46,399
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
19,313
19,261
OTHER
19,098
21,623
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
(104,020)
(16,583)
INVENTORIES
53,330
11,824
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
(13,117)
(24,107)
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
5,634
(6,502)
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
51,867
(2,551)
OTHER
(1,719)
(6,260)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
78,605
43,104
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
-
(43,490)
NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY
-
4,801
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(13,170)
(12,329)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
14
47
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(13,156)
(50,971)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
(44,852)
34,656
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
(8,726)
(10,738)
DIVIDENDS PAID
(5,615)
(15,429)
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
86
1,109
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(59,107)
9,598
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
67
390
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
6,409
2,121
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period
10,372
11,138
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period
$ 16,781
$ 13,259