NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $370.3 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $343.6 million during the comparable quarter in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 were $29.2 million or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $36.2 million or $1.59 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 were $29.7 million or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $36.2 million or $1.59 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were $988.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $845.9 million during the comparable period in 2020.  Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were $79.3 million or $3.50 per diluted share, compared to $57.7 million or $2.53 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2020.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $80.4 million or $3.54 per diluted share and $57.8 million or $2.53 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results. We once again posted record sales, generating an increase of nearly 8% over a very strong third quarter of 2020 when business was surging as we emerged from pandemic-related lockdowns. Impressively, this quarter's sales were up 20% from 2019.

"Year-to-date, our sales are up 17% over 2020, though the first half of last year was adversely impacted by the pandemic. However, the first nine months of 2021 are up 10.3% over 2019.

"By division, Engine Management sales were up 7.7% as compared to 2020, and up nearly 15% vs. 2019, with several contributing factors. We experienced a combination of strong demand, continued success from customer initiatives, new business wins, and the impact of recent acquisitions.

"Our Temperature Control sales were up 7.9% as compared to 2020, and up nearly 35% over 2019. This was one of the longest and hottest summers on record, and our business remained robust throughout the quarter.

"Third quarter earnings are down from the third quarter of 2020, but the 2020 results included many unique non-recurring benefits, related to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, third quarter 2021 earnings did compare favorably on a two-year stack, up almost 30% from a more normalized 2019. Most importantly, year-to-date earnings are at record levels, exceeding both 2020 and 2019 by 40%."

"As anticipated and stated in our second quarter earnings announcement, we experienced some compression in our gross margin percentage in the third quarter, primarily in the Engine Management division. This was the result of two main factors. First, like many companies, we experienced a surge in various costs, including raw materials, labor and transportation. We will begin passing these costs on in the fourth quarter.

"The second component of our reduced gross margin percentage is related to our growth in non-aftermarket, specialized original equipment business, which we will discuss below. This business, which we believe has great potential for us, has a different margin profile than our aftermarket business – it has lower gross margins, but also lower SG&A expense, and thus generates comparable operating margins.

"Turning to acquisitions, on September 1st we announced that we had acquired Stabil Operative Group GmbH ("Stabil"), a European manufacturer of original equipment sensors, electronics, and clamping devices for passenger car and commercial vehicle applications. This marked our third acquisition this year, all geared towards expansion into specialized OE channels, including medium and heavy duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and other sub-segments. When combined with our legacy business in this arena, our non-aftermarket sales are approaching a run rate of $300 million annually. In addition to expanding beyond our core aftermarket business, it is also providing geographic expansion as we now have meaningful footprints to grow sales in Europe and Asia.

"We are extremely pleased with our efforts in growing our business in this channel. As we combine these different entities, we are able to take advantage of shared customer lists, product portfolios, manufacturing and engineering capabilities, and geographic reach. It is also important to note that much of this business is not beholden to internal combustion engines. Many of the products are either powertrain-neutral, or are geared toward electric and alternative energy vehicles. While we are still in the early days of integrating these businesses, the potential synergies and sales growth opportunities are very exciting.

"As we have continued to grow our business and post record results, we have also looked to return value to our shareholders. To this end, we repurchased shares of our common stock in the amount of $15.4 million during the quarter, bringing total repurchases to $26.5 million for the year so far. Further, our Board of Directors recently authorized an additional $30 million common stock repurchase plan.  Finally, our Board also approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021.

"In closing, we are very pleased with our year thus far. We have posted record sales and earnings, have consummated three complementary acquisitions, and have garnered substantial new business wins with existing accounts.  Our core market is doing very well and our relationships with our customers are strong. We have made major strides in expanding into new complementary markets with significant upside potential. As such, we are very excited about the future."

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations





























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)



















































































THREE MONTHS ENDED







NINE MONTHS ENDED









SEPTEMBER 30,







SEPTEMBER 30,









2021





2020







2021





2020









(Unaudited)







(Unaudited)





NET SALES



$       370,310





$       343,609







$       988,939





$       845,850



































COST OF SALES



265,105





235,861







700,678





603,349



































GROSS PROFIT



105,205





107,748







288,261





242,501



































SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES



66,509





59,497







183,316





163,698





RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES



166





250







166





464





OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET



8





(37)







8





(31)



































OPERATING INCOME 



38,538





47,964







104,787





78,308



































OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET



780





514







2,247





592



































INTEREST EXPENSE



652





462







1,356





2,107



































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES



38,666





48,016







105,678





76,793



































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



9,481





11,804







26,315





19,118



































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



29,185





36,212







79,363





57,675



































LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES



(5,122)





(7,587)







(7,139)





(9,456)



































NET EARNINGS



24,063





28,625







72,224





48,219



































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



13





-







32





-



































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)



$         24,050





$         28,625







$         72,192





$         48,219

































































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



$         29,172





$         36,212







$         79,331





$         57,675





LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES



(5,122)





(7,587)







(7,139)





(9,456)





TOTAL



$         24,050





$         28,625







$         72,192





$         48,219































































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP



























































   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



$             1.32





$             1.62







$             3.57





$             2.58





   DISCONTINUED OPERATION



(0.23)





(0.34)







(0.32)





(0.42)





   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC



$             1.09





$             1.28







$             3.25





$             2.16

































































   DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



$             1.29





$             1.59







$             3.50





$             2.53





   DISCONTINUED OPERATION



(0.22)





(0.33)







(0.32)





(0.41)





   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED



$             1.07





$             1.26







$             3.18





$             2.12

































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES



22,090,195





22,349,093







22,201,398





22,372,466





WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES



22,543,781





22,758,458







22,678,114





22,795,426



































   (a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.





















 

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income





















































(In thousands)

















































































THREE MONTHS ENDED





NINE MONTHS ENDED







SEPTEMBER 30,





SEPTEMBER 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



Revenues

























Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety

























   Related System Products



$       208,443





$       190,891





$       574,595





$       498,204



Wire and Cable



38,708





38,663





117,790





105,621



        Engine Management



247,151





229,554





692,385





603,825





























Compressors



$         75,080





$         70,785





$       178,031





$       141,011



Other Climate Control Parts



43,995





39,608





109,988





93,216



        Temperature Control



119,075





110,393





288,019





234,227





























All Other



4,084





3,662





8,535





7,798



        Revenues



$         370,310





$         343,609





$         988,939





$         845,850





























Gross Margin

























Engine Management



$         66,907

27.1%



$         72,361

31.5%



$       199,509

28.8%



$       175,296

29.0%

Temperature Control



33,815

28.4%



32,212

29.2%



78,468

27.2%



60,828

26.0%

All Other



4,676





3,175





10,562





6,377



        Subtotal



$         105,398

28.5%



$         107,748

31.4%



$         288,539

29.2%



$         242,501

28.7%

One-Time Acquisition Costs



(193)

-0.1%



-

0.0%



(278)

0.0%



-

0.0%

        Gross Margin



$         105,205

28.4%



$         107,748

31.4%



$         288,261

29.1%



$         242,501

28.7%





















































Selling, General & Administrative

























Engine Management



$         38,702

15.7%



$         35,665

15.5%



$       109,721

15.8%



$       100,237

16.6%

Temperature Control



17,120

14.4%



15,571

14.1%



44,952

15.6%



40,568

17.3%

All Other



10,029





8,261





27,315





22,893



        Subtotal



$           65,851

17.8%



$           59,497

17.3%



$         181,988

18.4%



$         163,698

19.4%

One-Time Acquisition Costs



658

0.2%



-

0.0%



1,328

0.1%



-

0.0%

        Selling, General & Administrative



$           66,509

18.0%



$           59,497

17.3%



$         183,316

18.5%



$         163,698

19.4%





















































Operating Income

























Engine Management



$         28,012

11.3%



$         36,696

16.0%



$         89,510

12.9%



$         75,059

12.4%

Temperature Control



16,695

14.0%



16,641

15.1%



33,516

11.6%



20,260

8.6%

All Other



(5,160)





(5,086)





(16,475)





(16,516)



        Subtotal



39,547

10.7%



48,251

14.0%



106,551

10.8%



78,803

9.3%

One-time Acquisition Costs



(851)

-0.2%



-

0.0%



(1,606)

-0.2%



-

0.0%

Restructuring & Integration



(166)

0.0%



(250)

-0.1%



(166)

0.0%



(464)

-0.1%

Other Income (Expense), Net



8

0.0%



(37)

0.0%



8

0.0%



(31)

0.0%

        Operating Income



$           38,538

10.4%



$           47,964

14.0%



$         104,787

10.6%



$           78,308

9.3%

 

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

















































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)























THREE MONTHS ENDED





NINE MONTHS ENDED





SEPTEMBER 30,





SEPTEMBER 30,





2021



2020





2021



2020



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP







































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



$             29,172



$             36,212





$             79,331



$             57,675





















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES



166



250





166



464

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS



851



-





1,606



-

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD



(259)



(235)





(259)



(235)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS



(265)



(65)





(461)



(121)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



$             29,665



$             36,162





$             80,383



$             57,783









































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP







































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



$                1.29



$                1.59





$                3.50



$                2.53





















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES



0.01



0.01





-



0.02

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS



0.04



-





0.07



-

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD



(0.01)



(0.01)





(0.01)



(0.01)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS



(0.01)



-





(0.02)



(0.01)





















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



$                1.32



$                1.59





$                3.54



$                2.53









































OPERATING INCOME







































GAAP OPERATING INCOME



$             38,538



$             47,964





$           104,787



$             78,308





















ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS



851



-





1,606



-

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES



166



250





166



464

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET



(8)



37





(8)



31





















NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME



$             39,547



$             48,251





$           106,551



$             78,803



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND OPERATING INCOME, AS ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

 

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











































(In thousands)













































SEPTEMBER 30,







DECEMBER 31,





2021







2020





(Unaudited)























ASSETS















CASH



$              33,144







$            19,488















ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS



231,066







203,861

ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS



6,645







5,822

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET



224,421







198,039















INVENTORIES



414,657







345,502

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY



23,367







19,632

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS



15,268







15,875















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



710,857







598,536















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET



100,787







89,105

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



42,458







29,958

GOODWILL



131,549







77,837

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET



108,312







54,004

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



34,790







44,770

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES



42,123







40,507

OTHER ASSETS



24,857







21,823















TOTAL ASSETS



$         1,195,733







$          956,540





























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























NOTES PAYABLE



$            128,938







$            10,000

CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT



2,941







135

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE



128,808







100,018

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS



59,972







40,982

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY



23,650







22,014

ACCRUED REBATES



43,110







46,437

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS



40,725







35,938

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES



50,227







47,078















TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



478,371







302,602















OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT



68







97

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES



33,246







22,450

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES



57,532







55,226

OTHER LIABILITIES



27,964







25,929















 TOTAL LIABILITIES 



597,181







406,304















TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



587,018







550,236

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



11,534







-

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



598,552







550,236















 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 



$         1,195,733







$          956,540

 

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows































(In thousands)































NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



2021





2020



(Unaudited)











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



















NET EARNINGS 

$        72,224





$        48,219

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH









PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

20,160





19,313

OTHER

13,904





19,098

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(15,343)





(83,878)

INVENTORIES

(52,742)





53,330

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

24,228





(13,117)

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

2,324





5,634

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

18,905





31,725

OTHER

(4,522)





(1,719)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

79,138





78,605





















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(124,663)





-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(19,406)





(13,170)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

29





14

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(144,040)





(13,156)





















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



















NET CHANGE IN DEBT

121,854





(44,852)

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(26,518)





(8,726)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(16,678)





(5,615)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

455





86

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

79,113





(59,107)





















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(555)





67

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

13,656





6,409

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period

19,488





10,372

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period

$        33,144





$        16,781

 

