NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is proud to announce a member of its marketing team has been appointed Chair of the Women in Auto Care (WiAC) organization, a community of the Auto Care Association.
Olivia Newton, Director of Category Management and Customer Insights, SMP, who has been an active member of the Women in Auto Care organization, was named chair at their annual conference earlier this year.
The WiAC organization is dedicated to the advancement, education and empowerment of women within the auto care industry.
"I'm tremendously honored to represent both Women in Auto Care and Standard Motor Products in this new role," says Newton. "I believe strongly in the community's mission and I am excited and humbled to continue the excellent work of my predecessors to connect and empower women in the Aftermarket. SMP has a long history of supporting our industry and I feel so fortunate to work for a company with such strong values."
About SMP
With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.