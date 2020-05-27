NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announces the addition of 218 new part numbers to its BWD® engine management line. The release spans 62 product categories and expands coverage through the 2020 model year by an additional 195 million VIO.
The company continues to expand its BWD® sensor line increasing coverage by more than 35 million VIO. Featured in the release is the addition of more than 100 sensors including Fuel Pressure, ABS Speed, Ride Height, Headlight Level, and Brake Pad Wear Sensors. Also noteworthy are the additions to the Blower Motor Resistor category.
Another highlight from the release is the expansion of the BWD diesel line. SMP broadened its BWD® diesel coverage with significant additions to the Diesel NOx Sensor and Diesel Particulate Sensor categories.
All new applications are listed in the eCatalogs found at www.BWDbrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.
About BWD:
BWD® manufactures and distributes a premium line of automotive engine management products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems as well as growing categories such as computerized engine controls, diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, and ADAS components. For additional information, contact a BWD® sales representative or visit BWDBrand.com.
About SMP
With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.