Summary Financial Results –
Total Standex
($M except EPS and Dividends)
2Q21
2Q20 1
1Q21
Y/Y
Q/Q
Net Sales
$156.3
$153.7
$151.3
1.7%
3.3%
Operating Income
$16.7
$17.6
$14.4
-5.1%
16.6%
Net Income from Continuing Ops
$12.0
$12.3
$10.3
-2.3%
16.1%
EBITDA
$25.1
$25.1
$22.7
0.0%
10.6%
EBITDA margin
16.1%
16.4%
15.0%
-30 bps
+110 bps
Adjusted EBITDA
$26.2
$26.6
$24.8
-1.6%
5.6%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
16.8%
17.3%
16.4%
- 50 bps
+40 bps
Diluted EPS
$0.98
$0.99
$0.84
-1.0%
16.7%
Adjusted EPS
$1.05
$0.99
$0.96
6.1%
9.4%
Dividends per share
0.24
0.22
0.22
9.1%
9.1%
2Q Free Cash Flow
$17.0
$3.6
$4.4
370.7%
284.0%
Net Debt to EBITDA
0.9x
0.8x
1.1x
12.0%
-15.5%
1Fiscal second quarter 2020 results have been adjusted to reflect the divestiture of Refrigerated Solutions Group on April 16, 2020
Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Commenting on the quarter's results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, "We are very pleased with our second quarter results as our performance improved sequentially, end markets continued to show signs of recovery, and we are well-positioned for a stronger second half in fiscal 2021. In particular, the Electronics and Scientific segments experienced strong demand and have healthy backlogs. Our productivity initiatives are becoming further embedded within the organization, demonstrated by the sequential increase in adjusted operating margin in the quarter. We remain on track to deliver over $7 million in annual savings in fiscal 2021 from our cost actions.
"Our financial profile also further strengthened in the second quarter. We reported free cash flow of $17 million and have generated a 95% free cash flow to net income conversion rate through the first half of fiscal 2021. We ended the quarter with approximately $200 million in available liquidity and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.9x. We continued to repatriate cash, approximately $17 million in the quarter, and are on track to repatriate about $35 million in fiscal 2021. With our financial position further strengthening, we expect to remain active in opportunistically repurchasing shares.
"In the second quarter, we continued to build on our solid start to the fiscal year and expect stronger results in the second half of fiscal 2021, both sequentially and year-over-year. We are actively engaged with our customers regarding emerging global trends that will shape the future of our end markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy and 5G. Our technical expertise and strength of client relationships position us well for these opportunities as we continue to build on our portfolio of high-quality businesses. Our ongoing productivity and efficiency initiatives provide further opportunity to leverage these trends," said Mr. Dunbar.
Outlook
"In fiscal third quarter 2021, we expect a moderate revenue and operating margin improvement compared to fiscal second quarter 2021 results. This reflects a sequential revenue increase at the Electronics, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions segments. Engraving revenue is expected to decline sequentially reflecting both geographic mix and timing of projects but recover in fiscal fourth quarter 2021.
"Over the past few years, we have meaningfully transformed our portfolio around businesses with attractive growth and margin profiles, as well as strong end market and customer value propositions. As a result of these substantial changes, we believe it is now appropriate to provide a longer-term financial outlook.
"Specifically, we are targeting mid-single digit organic revenue growth on a compound annual basis, assuming continued macro-economic recovery, and an EBITDA margin in excess of 20%. We believe a free cash flow conversion ratio of approximately 100% is achievable under these assumptions. It is our expectation that with this financial performance we will increase our return on invested capital to above 12%. Finally, with our substantial financial flexibility, we plan to continue to execute on an active pipeline of organic and inorganic growth opportunities," concluded Dunbar.
Second Quarter Segment Operating Performance
Electronics (39% of sales; 39% of segment operating income)
2Q21
2Q20
% Change
Electronics ($M)
Revenue
$60.2
$45.8
31.2%
Operating Income
10.0
7.8
28.1%
Operating Margin
16.6%
17.0%
Revenue increased approximately $14.3 million or 31.2% year-over-year reflecting a 14.5% organic growth rate and 3.6% increase related to foreign exchange. This growth reflected a broad-based geographical recovery with positive trends in markets such as automotive, including electric vehicles, appliances, and semiconductor equipment. The recent Renco acquisition contributed approximately $6 million to revenue or approximately 42% of the increase in year-over-year growth.
Operating income increased approximately $2.2 million or 28.1% year-over-year reflecting operating leverage associated with revenue growth, productivity initiatives, and profit contribution from Renco partially offset by increased raw material prices.
The Company expects a moderate increase in revenue and operating margin compared to fiscal second quarter 2021 due to further growth for relays in solar and electric vehicle applications as well as recovery in reed switch demand in transportation end markets.
Engraving (24% of sales; 26% of segment operating income)
2Q21
2Q20
% Change
Engraving ($M)
Revenue
$38.0
$38.3
-0.8%
Operating Income
6.5
6.9
-6.0%
Operating Margin
17.1%
18.1%
Revenue decreased approximately $0.3 million or 0.8% year-over-year and operating income was lower by approximately $0.4 million or 6% year-over-year. The results reflected volume decline associated with the economic impact of COVID-19 partially mitigated by ongoing productivity and expense savings initiatives. Sequentially, Engraving revenue increased 4.3% and operating margin improved approximately 100 basis points, reflecting a more favorable geographic mix and read out of productivity and cost actions.
In fiscal third quarter 2021, the Company expects a slight revenue decline and a moderate decline in operating margin compared to fiscal second quarter 2021, reflecting a less favorable geographic mix and timing of projects. The Company expects an increase in Engraving revenue and operating margin on a sequential and year-over-year basis in fiscal fourth quarter 2021.
Scientific (11% of sales; 17% of segment operating income)
2Q21
2Q20
% Change
Scientific ($M)
Revenue
$17.9
$15.4
16.1%
Operating Income
4.2
4.1
4.4%
Operating Margin
23.7%
26.3%
Revenue increased approximately $2.5 million or 16.1% year-over-year, reflecting positive trends at retail pharmaceutical chains and medical distribution companies, much of it associated with the demand for COVID vaccine storage. Operating income increased $0.1 million or 4.4% year-over-year, reflecting the volume increase balanced with investments to support growth opportunities.
In fiscal third quarter 2021, the Company expects a moderate to strong sequential increase in revenue driven by continued COVID-19 vaccine-storage demand. The Company expects operating margin to be slightly ahead of the second quarter results, reflecting volume increase balanced with reinvestment in the business for R&D and growth opportunities.
Engineering Technologies (11% of sales; 5% of segment operating income)
2Q21
2Q20
% Change
Engineering
Revenue
$17.5
$26.5
-33.9%
Operating Income
1.4
3.4
-60.2%
Operating Margin
7.8%
12.9%
On a year-over-year basis, Engineering Technologies revenue and operating income decreased approximately $9.0 million or 33.9% and $2.1 million or 60.2%, respectively. This reflected the economic impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation market, especially engine parts manufacturing. On a sequential basis, operating margin increased approximately 500 basis points on a similar revenue level to fiscal first quarter 2021 as a result of product mix and ongoing productivity actions.
In fiscal third quarter 2021, the Company expects a moderate increase in revenue primarily due to the early stages of recovery in the commercial aviation end market. However. the Company expects operating margin to be sequentially similar to the second fiscal quarter of 2021 due to a higher sales mix of lower margin engine parts, partially offset by productivity initiatives.
Specialty Solutions (15% of sales; 13% of segment operating income)
2Q21
2Q20
% Change
Specialty Solutions ($M)
Revenue
$22.8
$27.7
-17.8%
Operating Income
3.2
4.3
-26.0%
Operating Margin
14.1%
15.7%
On a year-over-year basis, Specialty Solutions revenue decreased approximately $4.9 million or 17.8% year-over-year with an operating income decline of $1.1 million or 26.0%. This reflected the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this segment's end markets. On a sequential basis, the sales decline was primarily associated with seasonality and a lower number of shipping days in the quarter.
In fiscal third quarter 2021, the Company expects a moderate sequential increase in revenue and in operating margin, reflecting a gradual recovery in the food service industry and strong order trends in the refuse markets.
Capital Allocation
- Share Repurchase: During the fiscal second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 36,000 shares for $2.5 million. There is approximately $35 million remaining under the Board's current repurchase authorization.
- Capital Expenditures: In fiscal second quarter 2021, Standex's cash capital expenditures were $5.3 million compared to $3.7 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2020. Investments were focused on maintenance, safety, and the Company's highest priority growth initiatives. The Company expects fiscal year 2021 capital expenditures between approximately $25 million to $28 million.
- Dividends: On January 28, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, a 9% year-over-year increase. The dividend is payable on February 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2021.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
- Net Debt: Standex had net debt of $90.9 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $106.2 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2021 and $80.3 million at the end of fiscal 2020. Net debt for the second quarter of 2021 consisted primarily of long-term debt of $200 million and cash and equivalents of $109.1 of which $80.1 million was held by foreign subsidiaries.
Standex repatriated approximately $17 million in fiscal second quarter 2021 and expects to repatriate $35 million in fiscal 2021. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was approximately 0.9x at the end of the fiscal second quarter 2021.
- Cash Flow: Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $22.3 million. The Company generated free cash flow after capital expenditures of $17.0 million, inclusive of a $4.8 million pension payment, primarily reflecting improvement in working capital management.
About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.
Standex International Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$
156,283
$
153,697
$
307,569
$
309,669
Cost of sales
98,267
95,901
194,816
193,646
Gross profit
58,016
57,796
112,753
116,023
Selling, general and administrative expenses
40,199
38,664
79,069
78,826
Acquisition related costs
570
773
596
1,507
Restructuring costs
509
720
1,996
2,199
Income from operations
16,738
17,639
31,092
33,491
Interest expense
1,601
1,928
3,086
4,050
Other non-operating (income) / expense
(60)
588
(231)
(331)
Total
1,541
2,516
2,855
3,719
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
15,197
15,123
28,237
29,772
Provision for income taxes
3,189
2,831
5,885
6,909
Net income from continuing operations
12,008
12,292
22,352
22,863
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
(631)
(54)
(1,258)
1,813
Net income
$
11,377
$
12,238
$
21,094
$
24,676
Basic earnings per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.98
$
0.99
$
1.83
$
1.85
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(0.05)
-
(0.10)
0.15
Total
$
0.93
$
0.99
$
1.73
$
2.00
Diluted earnings per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.98
$
0.99
$
1.82
$
1.84
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(0.05)
-
(0.10)
0.15
Total
$
0.93
$
0.99
$
1.72
$
1.99
Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
12,195
12,376
12,213
12,359
Diluted
12,270
12,455
12,277
12,427
Standex International Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2020
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
109,110
$
118,809
Accounts receivable, net
100,585
98,157
Inventories
90,710
85,031
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
20,430
18,870
Income taxes receivable
6,281
8,194
Current assets- Discontinued Operations
-
2,936
Total current assets
327,116
331,997
Property, plant, equipment, net
135,733
132,533
Intangible assets, net
113,211
106,412
Goodwill
291,836
271,221
Deferred tax asset
16,123
17,322
Operating lease right-of-use asset
44,544
44,788
Other non-current assets
30,094
26,605
Total non-current assets
631,541
598,881
Total assets
$
958,657
$
930,878
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
55,524
$
54,910
Accrued liabilities
59,287
59,929
Income taxes payable
3,075
7,428
Current Liabilities- Discontinued Operations
-
610
Total current liabilities
117,886
122,877
Long-term debt
200,032
199,150
Operating lease long-term liabilities
34,961
36,293
Accrued pension and other non-current liabilities
107,588
110,926
Total non-current liabilities
342,581
346,369
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
41,976
41,976
Additional paid-in capital
76,548
72,752
Retained earnings
843,038
827,656
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(124,149)
(147,659)
Treasury shares
(339,223)
(333,093)
Total stockholders' equity
498,190
461,632
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
958,657
$
930,878
Standex International Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
December 31,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
21,094
$
24,676
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(1,258)
1,813
Income from continuing operations
22,352
22,863
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
16,521
16,066
Stock-based compensation
4,288
4,820
Non-cash portion of restructuring charge
(492)
(149)
Life insurance benefit
-
(1,302)
Contributions to defined benefit plans
(4,880)
(1,932)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
(6,281)
(23,636)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
31,508
16,730
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations
2,254
4,930
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
33,762
21,660
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(10,145)
(10,376)
Expenditures for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(27,398)
-
Other investing activities
275
2,020
Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations
(37,268)
(8,356)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations
-
9,683
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(37,268)
1,327
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from borrowings
17,000
34,700
Payments of debt
(17,000)
(45,500)
Contingent consideration payment
-
(872)
Activity under share-based payment plans
971
1,127
Purchase of treasury stock
(7,593)
(946)
Cash dividends paid
(5,624)
(5,186)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(12,246)
(16,677)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
6,053
(536)
Net changes in cash and cash equivalents
(9,699)
5,774
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
118,809
93,145
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
109,110
$
98,919
Standex International Corporation
Selected Segment Data
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Sales
Electronics
$
60,156
$
45,834
$
115,427
$
92,452
Engraving
37,950
38,256
74,351
76,687
Scientific
17,893
15,414
34,556
30,164
Engineering Technologies
17,507
26,495
35,140
51,139
Specialty Solutions
22,777
27,698
48,095
59,227
Total
$
156,283
$
153,697
$
307,569
$
309,669
Income from operations
Electronics
$
9,962
$
7,776
$
18,497
$
15,875
Engraving
6,501
6,916
12,374
13,454
Scientific
4,234
4,056
8,310
7,761
Engineering Technologies
1,363
3,422
1,831
6,781
Specialty Solutions
3,211
4,341
7,117
9,990
Restructuring
(509)
(720)
(1,996)
(2,199)
Acquisition Related Costs
(570)
(773)
(596)
(1,507)
Corporate
(7,454)
(7,379)
(14,445)
(16,664)
Total
$
16,738
$
17,639
$
31,092
$
33,491
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except percentages)
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Adjusted income from operations and adjusted
Net Sales
$
156,283
$
153,697
1.7%
$
307,569
$
309,669
-0.7%
Income from operations, as reported
$
16,738
$
17,639
-5.1%
$
31,092
$
33,491
-7.2%
Income from operations margin
10.7%
11.5%
10.1%
10.8%
Adjustments:
Acquisition-related costs
570
773
596
1,507
Restructuring charges
509
720
1,996
2,199
Purchase accounting expenses
-
-
592
-
Adjusted income from operations
$
17,817
$
19,132
-6.9%
$
34,276
$
37,197
-7.9%
Adjusted income from operations margin
11.4%
12.4%
11.1%
12.0%
Interest and other income (expense), net
(1,541)
(2,516)
(2,855)
(3,719)
Life insurance benefit
-
-
-
(1,302)
Provision for income taxes
(3,189)
(2,831)
(5,885)
(6,909)
Other foreign tax adjustments
-
(722)
(196)
(722)
Tax impact of above adjustments
(226)
(714)
(662)
(973)
Net income from continuing operations, as adjusted
$
12,862
$
12,349
4.1%
$
24,678
$
23,572
4.7%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income (loss) from continuing operations, as
$
12,008
$
12,292
-2.3%
$
22,352
$
22,863
Net income from continuing operations margin
7.7%
8.0%
7.3%
7.4%
Add back:
Provision for income taxes
3,189
2,831
5,885
6,909
Interest expense
1,601
1,928
3,086
4,050
Depreciation and amortization
8,328
8,085
16,521
16,066
EBITDA
$
25,126
$
25,136
0.0%
$
47,844
$
49,888
-4.1%
EBITDA Margin
16.1%
16.4%
15.6%
16.1%
Adjustments:
Acquisition-related costs
570
773
596
1,507
Restructuring charges
509
720
1,996
2,199
Life insurance benefit
-
-
-
(1,302)
Purchase accounting expenses
-
-
592
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
26,205
$
26,629
-1.6%
$
51,028
$
52,292
-2.4%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
16.8%
17.3%
16.6%
16.9%
Free operating cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities -
$
22,276
$
7,289
$
31,508
$
16,730
Less: Capital expenditures
(5,325)
(3,688)
(10,145)
(10,376)
Free operating cash flow
$
16,951
$
3,601
$
21,363
$
6,354
Standex International Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Diluted earnings per share from continuing
$
0.98
$
0.99
-1.0%
$
1.82
$
1.84
-1.1%
Adjustments:
Acquisition-related costs
0.04
0.03
0.04
0.09
Restructuring charges
0.03
0.03
0.13
0.13
Life insurance benefit
-
-
-
(0.10)
Other foreign tax adjustments
-
(0.06)
(0.02)
(0.06)
Purchase accounting expenses
-
-
0.04
-
Diluted earnings per share from continuing
$
1.05
$
0.99
6.1%
$
2.01
$
1.90
5.9%
