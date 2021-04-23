Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

 By Stanley Black & Decker

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular second quarter cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

(860) 827-3833

dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 515-2741

cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Christina Francis

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 438-3470

christina.francis@sbdinc.com

 

