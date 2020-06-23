stanley_black_and_decker_logo.jpg

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

 By Stanley Black & Decker

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) will broadcast its second quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The call will begin at 8:00AM ET.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will remain available after the call.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available through a live webcast on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, www.stanleyblackanddecker.com under the subheading "News & Events."  The event can also be accessed by telephone within the US at (877) 930-8285, from outside the U.S. at +1 (253) 336-8297. Please use the conference identification number 8870445. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, or at (855) 859-2056 / +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 8870445.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

 

