NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced that Jim Loree and Don Allan will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Jim Loree, President and CEO, will present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:30 AM ET.

  • Don Allan, Executive Vice President and CFO, will present at the following conferences:
    • Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials 2020 Conference on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2:40 PM ET.
    • J.P. Morgan 13th Annual Homebuilding and Building Conference on May 19, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET.

The events will be webcast live, and will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 90 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

 

