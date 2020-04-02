NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today provided an update on its current business operations and financial condition given the expanding impact of COVID-19.
The Company remains focused on successfully navigating through this unprecedented period by aligning the organization around key priorities:
- First, and most importantly, ensuring the health and safety of our employees and supply chain partners
- Maintaining business continuity and financial strength and stability
- Serving our customers as they provide essential products and services to the world
- Doing our part to help mitigate the impact of the virus across the globe
James M. Loree, President & CEO, commented, "Throughout our company's 177-year history, Stanley Black & Decker has weathered a series of exogenous shocks and thrived. This is one of the most challenging crises our world has ever experienced. We are in a strong position as we face today's challenges and are taking the necessary actions now to protect our employees and the business while positioning the Company to thrive into the future."
To respond to the current environment, the Company has begun a comprehensive cost reduction and efficiency program. The program's primary focus is to:
- Adjust our supply chain and manufacturing labor base to match the current demand environment
- Substantially reduce indirect spending (currently ~$1.7B annualized)
- Reduce non-essential staffing in a manner that ensures we are prepared for a demand recovery at the appropriate time
- Capture the significant raw material deflation opportunity that has recently emerged
In addition, the Company plans to temporarily suspend acquisition-related activity and reduce capital expenditures until the demand outlook is clearer. Additional detail will be provided on the Company's first quarter earnings call.
Stanley Black & Decker believes it is in a strong financial position and has sufficient flexibility to navigate this volatile period:
- Maintains strong investment grade credit ratings
- Possesses substantial cash on-hand and manages a robust and highly rated commercial paper program
- Carries $3 billion of revolving credit facilities backed by a well-capitalized, diversified bank group
- Has the ability to generate additional cash proceeds of $750 million in the second quarter upon the successful remarketing of its Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, pursuant to its 2017 Equity Units Transaction
As a result of the challenging and uncertain macro environment, the Company is withdrawing its previously announced guidance for 2020. The Company anticipates that COVID-19 driven demand disruptions will negatively impact results in 2020 and will provide an updated outlook in its first quarter earnings release.
Donald Allan Jr., Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, "We have stress tested our business for a wide variety of demand scenarios and have initiated the necessary actions and contingency plans to ensure we maintain a strong operational foundation and balance sheet during this unpredictable period. We are confident that once through this event we will be in a position to capitalize on a recovery."
Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings
The Company will broadcast its first quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The call will begin at 8:00AM ET.
A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will remain available after the call.
The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available through a live webcast on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, www.stanleyblackanddecker.com under the subheading "News & Events." The event can also be accessed by telephone within the US at (877) 930-8285, from outside the U.S. at +1 (253) 336-8297. Please use the conference identification number 2168249. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, or at (855) 859-2056 / +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 2168249.
Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.
