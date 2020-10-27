NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced third quarter 2020 financial results.
- 3Q'20 Revenues Totaled $3.9 Billion, Up 6% Versus Prior Year Led By 11% Organic Growth In Tools & Storage
- The Gross Margin Rate Was 35.7%; Excluding Charges, The Gross Margin Rate Was 35.9% Up 160 Basis Points Versus Prior Year
- The Operating Margin Rate Was 16.6%; Excluding Charges, The Operating Margin Rate Was A Record 17.7%, Up 320 Basis Points Versus Prior Year, Aided By Cost Control, The Margin Resiliency Initiatives, Volume Leverage And Price Realization
- 3Q'20 Diluted GAAP EPS Was $2.44; Excluding Charges, 3Q'20 Diluted EPS Was A Record $2.89, Up 36% Versus 3Q'19
- Free Cash Flow In the Quarter Was $615 Million Bringing The Year To Date Total To $391 Million, Up $412 Million Versus Prior Year
- The Company Expects Continued Strong Operating Results In 4Q'20 And Will Share Its Scenario Planning Framework On Today's Earnings Call
3Q'20 Key Points:
- Net sales for the quarter were $3.9 billion, up 6% versus prior year, with volume (+3%), acquisitions (+2%) and price (+1%) contributing to the growth. Approximately $100-$125M of promotional shipments in Tools & Storage shifted into October from September, impacting the segment for the quarter vs 3Q'20 revenue planning assumptions communicated in late August by 4-5pts.
- The gross margin rate for the quarter was 35.7%. Excluding charges, the rate was 35.9%, up 160 basis points versus prior year as volume, productivity, cost management and price more than offset higher currency and operating costs related to the pandemic.
- SG&A expenses were 19.2% of sales. Excluding charges, SG&A expenses were 18.3% of sales compared to 19.8% in 3Q'19, reflecting the benefits of previously announced cost management programs.
- The tax rate was 16.7%. Excluding charges, the tax rate was 17.8% versus 21.5% in 3Q'19.
- Working capital turns for the quarter were 7.0, up 1.1 turns from prior year.
Stanley Black & Decker's President and CEO, James M. Loree, commented, "The third quarter was one of the most remarkable and memorable quarters in my 20+ years with the company. In the third quarter we successfully pivoted to organic growth, capturing the strong demand trends in Tools & Storage while leveraging our swift and effective cost actions to deliver record operating margins and earnings per share as well as impressive free cash flow. The agility of our team and its ability to navigate, collaborate and shift key areas of focus during this period was truly a differentiator for us, and I want to thank our 54,000 employees around the globe for their efforts.
"Our critical priorities to guide our decision making since the onset of the pandemic remain unchanged: (1) ensuring the health and safety of our employees and supply chain partners; (2) maintaining business continuity and financial strength and stability; (3) serving our customers as they provide essential products and services to the world; and (4) doing our part to mitigate the impact of the virus across the globe. It's critical for us to sustain this focus which has helped us ensure strong financial performance during this challenging period as we continue to face uncertainty associated with COVID-19. In that regard, we will retain discipline on costs and the cost savings programs put in place earlier this year, while we simultaneously make investments in key growth areas associated with society's nesting and reconnecting with the home and outdoors, e-Commerce and health and safety."
3Q'20 Segment Results
($ in M)
Sales
Profit
Charges1
Profit
Profit
Profit Rate
Tools &
$2,804
$597.1
$5.6
$602.7
21.3%
21.5%
Industrial
$587
$63.8
$8.4
$72.2
10.9%
12.3%
Security
$460
$39.3
$11.1
$50.4
8.6%
11.0%
1 See Merger And Acquisition ("M&A") Related And Other Charges On Page 4
- Tools & Storage net sales increased 11% versus 3Q'19 from the benefit of volume (+10%) and price (+1%). Organic revenues across all regions were positive benefitting from consumers reconnecting with the home and positive e-Commerce trends that have emerged during the pandemic, with North America +11%, Europe +12% and emerging markets +11%. This strong growth occurred even as certain shipments planned for September shifted into October. North America organic growth was driven by strong DIY and professional demand in retail and e-Commerce channels which was partially offset by declines in industrial-focused customers. Exceptionally strong point-of-sale demand in U.S. retail continued through the end of 3Q'20 as we observed only modest improvement in retailer inventory levels. Europe benefitted from similar trends. Emerging markets enjoyed a Latin America-led recovery that began in August. Overall the Tools & Storage segment profit rate, excluding charges, was a record 21.5%, up 490 basis points versus 3Q'19, with volume, productivity, cost control and price all contributing.
- Industrial net sales declined 7% versus 3Q'19 as the CAM acquisition (+10%) and currency (+1%) was offset by volume (-18%). Gradual market recoveries continued across many of the businesses with automotive end markets showing the largest sequential improvement. Engineered Fastening organic revenues were down 14% due to lower global automotive light vehicle and general industrial production. Infrastructure organic revenues were down 25% from lower volumes in Attachment Tools and a sharp reduction in oil & gas pipeline construction. The overall Industrial segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 12.3%, down from the 3Q'19 rate, as the unfavorable impact from market driven volume declines was partially mitigated by effective cost control. However, the rate increased 350 basis points sequentially and the segment is positioned well from a cost perspective as markets continue to improve and should eventually demonstrate growth.
- Security net sales declined 1% versus 3Q'19 as currency (+2%) and price (+1%) was offset by lower volume (-4%) related to market driven declines. North America declined 3% primarily due to lower installations in commercial electronic security and healthcare due to the pandemic. Europe was down 2% organically as growth within France and the Nordics was offset by lower volume in the UK. Order rates in electronic security have gained momentum since the trough and the backlog remains in a healthy position. The overall Security segment profit rate, excluding charges, was 11.0%, which was approximately flat with the 3Q'19 rate of 10.9%, as price and cost control more than offset the impact from lower volume and growth investments. Gross margin rate in Security expanded 90 basis points versus 3Q'19.
2020 Outlook
The Company withdrew its full year guidance in April as a result of the uncertain macro environment and will continue to refrain from providing such guidance at this time. Management will discuss its 2020 scenario planning assumptions on today's earnings call.
The cost reduction program announced on April 2 is expected to deliver $500 million in cost savings in 2020. During the third quarter, $175 million of savings were realized, bringing the year-to-date total to $350 million. Currently, the carryover benefit into 2021 is $125 million.
Donald Allan Jr., Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, "The effort and execution by the organization in the third quarter resulted in a historically strong financial performance, considering the operating environment. Our Security and Industrial businesses are on track to preserve a significant amount of earnings potential during the downturn and Tools & Storage is now set up to reset margin rates to new higher levels.
"As we close out this year and prepare for 2021, we are preserving operational flexibility to serve the strengthening demand in many of our businesses while executing on our cost reduction and margin resiliency programs. While the demand environment remains uncertain, our visibility is improving, and we are investing in growth and efficiency programs to position our businesses to capitalize on improved markets, deliver share gain and support margin expansion. We remain focused on maintaining a strong operational foundation and balance sheet and we are confident in our ability to generate significant future shareholder value."
Merger And Acquisition ("M&A") Related And Other Charges
Total pre-tax M&A related and other charges in 3Q'20 were $89.0 million, primarily related to the cost reduction program, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives, and non-cash inventory step-up charges. Gross margin included $7.0 million of these charges while SG&A included $36.0 million. Other, net and Restructuring included $3.2 million and $42.8 million of these charges, respectively.
Share of net earnings of equity method investment included $2.7 million of charges.
The Company will host a conference call with investors today, October 27, 2020, at 8:00 am ET. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will remain available after the call.
The call will be accessible by telephone within the U.S. at (877) 930-8285, from outside the U.S. at +1 (253) 336-8297, and via the Internet at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. To participate, please register on the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call and download and install any necessary audio software. Please use the conference identification number 5465377. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed at (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 5465377. The replay will also be available as a podcast within 24 hours and can be accessed on our website and via iTunes.
Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.
Organic sales growth is defined as total sales growth less the sales of companies acquired and divested in the past twelve months and any foreign currency impacts. Operating margin is defined as sales less cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management uses operating margin and its percentage of net sales as key measures to assess the performance of the Company as a whole, as well as the related measures at the segment level. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important indicator of its liquidity, as well as its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners. Free cash flow does not include deductions for mandatory debt service, other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common and preferred stock and business acquisitions, among other items. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by net income. The normalized statement of operations and business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP on pages 12 through 15, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's margin and earnings results aside from the material impact of the M&A related and other charges.
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)
THIRD QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2020
2019
2020
2019
NET SALES
$ 3,850.2
$ 3,633.1
$ 10,127.0
$ 10,728.0
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Cost of sales
2,473.9
2,393.6
6,714.9
7,083.1
Gross margin
1,376.3
1,239.5
3,412.1
3,644.9
% of Net Sales
35.7%
34.1%
33.7%
34.0%
Selling, general and administrative
738.9
756.1
2,219.4
2,317.3
% of Net Sales
19.2%
20.8%
21.9%
21.6%
Operating margin
637.4
483.4
1,192.7
1,327.6
% of Net Sales
16.6%
13.3%
11.8%
12.4%
Other - net
74.3
55.0
236.1
182.6
Gain on sale of business
-
-
-
(17.2)
Restructuring charges
42.8
74.0
74.6
91.2
Income from operations
520.3
354.4
882.0
1,071.0
Interest - net
50.7
59.7
155.1
177.8
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY INTEREST
469.6
294.7
726.9
893.2
Income tax expense (benefit)
78.4
59.2
(26.0)
135.5
NET EARNINGS BEFORE EQUITY INTEREST
391.2
235.5
752.9
757.7
Share of net earnings (losses) of equity method investment
4.0
(4.4)
14.1
1.2
NET EARNINGS
395.2
231.1
767.0
758.9
Less: Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
0.3
0.6
0.5
2.2
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
394.9
230.5
766.5
756.7
Less: Preferred stock dividends
9.4
-
14.1
-
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREOWNERS
$ 385.5
$ 230.5
$ 752.4
$ 756.7
EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
Basic
$ 2.47
$ 1.55
$ 4.91
$ 5.11
Diluted
$ 2.44
$ 1.53
$ 4.86
$ 5.03
DIVIDENDS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
$ 0.70
$ 0.69
$ 2.08
$ 2.01
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)
Basic
156,370
148,350
153,345
148,111
Diluted
157,971
150,623
154,759
150,299
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)
September 26,
December 28,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 683.0
$ 297.7
Accounts and notes receivable, net
1,764.2
1,454.6
Inventories, net
2,874.7
2,255.0
Other current assets
465.1
449.3
Total current assets
5,787.0
4,456.6
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,005.9
1,959.5
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
13,956.0
12,859.5
Other assets
1,292.0
1,321.0
Total assets
$ 23,040.9
$ 20,596.6
LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY
Short-term borrowings
$ 3.2
$ 337.3
Current maturities of long-term debt
3.1
3.1
Accounts payable
2,345.3
2,087.8
Accrued expenses
1,870.2
1,977.5
Total current liabilities
4,221.8
4,405.7
Long-term debt
4,658.5
3,176.4
Other long-term liabilities
3,781.3
3,872.3
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shareowners' equity
10,372.9
9,136.3
Non-controlling interests' equity
6.4
5.9
Total liabilities and shareowners' equity
$ 23,040.9
$ 20,596.6
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF CASH FLOW ACTIVITY
(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)
THIRD QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2020
2019
2020
2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net earnings
$ 395.2
$ 231.1
$ 767.0
$ 758.9
Depreciation and amortization
145.3
140.9
431.1
420.4
Gain on sale of business
-
-
-
(17.2)
Share of net (earnings) losses of equity method investment
(4.0)
4.4
(14.1)
(1.2)
Changes in working capital1
51.6
(278.3)
(667.5)
(859.2)
Other
89.1
94.6
83.7
(39.3)
Net cash provided by operating activities
677.2
192.7
600.2
262.4
INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Capital and software expenditures
(62.1)
(96.7)
(209.5)
(283.5)
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash sold
-
-
-
76.7
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
1.4
(6.2)
(1,300.6)
(682.2)
Purchases of investments
(1.0)
(4.9)
(14.6)
(258.6)
Net investment hedge settlements
-
11.3
41.0
15.2
Payments on long-term debt
-
-
-
(400.0)
Proceeds from debt issuances, net of fees
-
-
1,482.6
496.2
Stock purchase contract fees
(9.8)
(10.1)
(49.9)
(30.3)
Net short-term (repayments) borrowings
(712.9)
28.6
(341.8)
1,117.9
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
42.5
21.5
843.8
46.1
Craftsman deferred purchase price
-
-
(250.0)
-
Craftsman contingent consideration
(6.0)
-
(39.0)
-
Cash dividends on common stock
(109.6)
(102.3)
(321.0)
(297.6)
Cash dividends on preferred stock
(9.4)
-
(9.4)
-
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
16.3
(25.4)
(7.9)
(20.4)
Other
(7.1)
(9.0)
(42.4)
(28.9)
Net cash used in investing and financing activities
(857.7)
(193.2)
(218.7)
(249.4)
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(180.5)
(0.5)
381.5
13.0
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
876.6
324.9
314.6
311.4
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 696.1
$ 324.4
$ 696.1
$ 324.4
Free Cash Flow Computation2
Operating cash flow
$ 677.2
$ 192.7
$ 600.2
$ 262.4
Less: capital and software expenditures
(62.1)
(96.7)
(209.5)
(283.5)
Free cash flow (before dividends)
$ 615.1
$ 96.0
$ 390.7
$ (21.1)
Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
September 26, 2020
December 28, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 683.0
$ 297.7
Restricted cash included in Other current assets
13.1
16.9
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 696.1
$ 314.6
1
Working capital is comprised of accounts receivable, inventory, accounts payable and deferred revenue.
2
Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important measure of its liquidity, as well as its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners. Free cash flow does not include deductions for mandatory debt service, other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common and preferred stock and business acquisitions, among other items.
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)
THIRD QUARTER
YEAR-TO-DATE
2020
2019
2020
2019
NET SALES
Tools & Storage
$ 2,804.1
$ 2,534.0
$ 7,072.1
$ 7,452.3
Industrial
586.6
632.7
1,694.8
1,837.6
Security
459.5
466.4
1,360.1
1,438.1
Total
$ 3,850.2
$ 3,633.1
$ 10,127.0
$ 10,728.0
SEGMENT PROFIT
Tools & Storage
$ 597.1
$ 410.1
$ 1,177.0
$ 1,115.9
Industrial
63.8
90.3
136.7
256.4
Security
39.3
33.1
69.4
110.6
Segment Profit
700.2
533.5
1,383.1
1,482.9
Corporate Overhead
(62.8)
(50.1)
(190.4)
(155.3)
Total
$ 637.4
$ 483.4
$ 1,192.7
$ 1,327.6
Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales
Tools & Storage
21.3%
16.2%
16.6%
15.0%
Industrial
10.9%
14.3%
8.1%
14.0%
Security
8.6%
7.1%
5.1%
7.7%
Segment Profit
18.2%
14.7%
13.7%
13.8%
Corporate Overhead
(1.6%)
(1.4%)
(1.9%)
(1.4%)
Total
16.6%
13.3%
11.8%
12.4%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)
THIRD QUARTER 2020
Reported
Acquisition-
Normalized3
Gross margin
$ 1,376.3
$ 7.0
$ 1,383.3
% of Net Sales
35.7%
35.9%
Selling, general and administrative
738.9
(36.0)
702.9
% of Net Sales
19.2%
18.3%
Operating margin
637.4
43.0
680.4
% of Net Sales
16.6%
17.7%
Earnings before income taxes and equity interest
469.6
89.0
558.6
Income taxes
78.4
21.0
99.4
Share of net earnings of equity method investment
4.0
2.7
6.7
Net earnings attributable to common shareowners
385.5
70.7
456.2
Diluted earnings per share of common stock
$ 2.44
$ 0.45
$ 2.89
1
Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to a cost reduction program, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives, and inventory step-up charges.
THIRD QUARTER 2019
Reported
Acquisition-
Normalized3
Gross margin
$ 1,239.5
$ 5.3
$ 1,244.8
% of Net Sales
34.1%
34.3%
Selling, general and administrative
756.1
(37.3)
718.8
% of Net Sales
20.8%
19.8%
Operating margin
483.4
42.6
526.0
% of Net Sales
13.3%
14.5%
Earnings before income taxes and equity interest
294.7
113.7
408.4
Income taxes
59.2
28.6
87.8
Share of net (losses) earnings of equity method investment
(4.4)
5.4
1.0
Net earnings attributable to common shareowners
230.5
90.5
321.0
Diluted earnings per share of common stock
$ 1.53
$ 0.60
$ 2.13
2
Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to restructuring, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives.
3
The normalized 2020 and 2019 information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's margin and earnings results aside from the material impact of the acquisition-related charges and other items.
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)
YEAR-TO-DATE 2020
Reported
Acquisition-
Normalized3
Gross margin
$ 3,412.1
$ 58.7
$ 3,470.8
% of Net Sales
33.7%
34.3%
Selling, general and administrative
2,219.4
(145.0)
2,074.4
% of Net Sales
21.9%
20.5%
Operating margin
1,192.7
203.7
1,396.4
% of Net Sales
11.8%
13.8%
Earnings before income taxes and equity interest
726.9
320.2
1,047.1
Income taxes
(26.0)
193.5
167.5
Share of net earnings of equity method investment
14.1
6.9
21.0
Net earnings attributable to common shareowners
752.4
133.6
886.0
Diluted earnings per share of common stock
$ 4.86
$ 0.86
$ 5.72
1
Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to a cost reduction program, inventory step-up charges, deal costs, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives, and a one-time tax benefit related to a supply chain reorganization.
YEAR-TO-DATE 2019
Reported
Acquisition-
Normalized3
Gross margin
$ 3,644.9
$ 22.4
$ 3,667.3
% of Net Sales
34.0%
34.2%
Selling, general and administrative
2,317.3
(86.9)
2,230.4
% of Net Sales
21.6%
20.8%
Operating margin
1,327.6
109.3
1,436.9
% of Net Sales
12.4%
13.4%
Earnings before income taxes and equity interest
893.2
199.2
1,092.4
Income taxes
135.5
40.1
175.6
Share of net earnings of equity method investment
1.2
19.0
20.2
Net earnings attributable to common shareowners
756.7
178.1
934.8
Diluted earnings per share of common stock
$ 5.03
$ 1.19
$ 6.22
2
Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to restructuring, deal and integration costs, Security business transformation, margin resiliency initiatives, and a gain on a sale of a business.
3
The normalized 2020 and 2019 information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's margin and earnings results aside from the material impact of the acquisition-related charges and other items.
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SEGMENT PROFIT FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)
THIRD QUARTER 2020
Reported
Acquisition-
Normalized3
SEGMENT PROFIT
Tools & Storage
$ 597.1
$ 5.6
$ 602.7
Industrial
63.8
8.4
72.2
Security
39.3
11.1
50.4
Segment Profit
700.2
25.1
725.3
Corporate Overhead
(62.8)
17.9
(44.9)
Total
$ 637.4
$ 43.0
$ 680.4
Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales
Tools & Storage
21.3%
21.5%
Industrial
10.9%
12.3%
Security
8.6%
11.0%
Segment Profit
18.2%
18.8%
Corporate Overhead
(1.6%)
(1.2%)
Total
16.6%
17.7%
1
Acquisition-related and other charges relate primarily to a cost reduction program, inventory step-up charges, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives.
THIRD QUARTER 2019
Reported
Acquisition-
Normalized3
SEGMENT PROFIT
Tools & Storage
$ 410.1
$ 11.4
$ 421.5
Industrial
90.3
4.8
95.1
Security
33.1
17.6
50.7
Segment Profit
533.5
33.8
567.3
Corporate Overhead
(50.1)
8.8
(41.3)
Total
$ 483.4
$ 42.6
$ 526.0
Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales
Tools & Storage
16.2%
16.6%
Industrial
14.3%
15.0%
Security
7.1%
10.9%
Segment Profit
14.7%
15.6%
Corporate Overhead
(1.4%)
(1.1%)
Total
13.3%
14.5%
2
Acquisition-related and other charges relate primarily to Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives.
3
The normalized 2020 and 2019 business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's segment profit results aside from the material impact of the acquisition-related and other charges.
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SEGMENT PROFIT FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)
YEAR-TO-DATE 2020
Reported
Acquisition-
Normalized3
SEGMENT PROFIT
Tools & Storage
$ 1,177.0
$ 37.1
$ 1,214.1
Industrial
136.7
59.4
196.1
Security
69.4
57.5
126.9
Segment Profit
1,383.1
154.0
1,537.1
Corporate Overhead
(190.4)
49.7
(140.7)
Total
$ 1,192.7
$ 203.7
$ 1,396.4
Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales
Tools & Storage
16.6%
17.2%
Industrial
8.1%
11.6%
Security
5.1%
9.3%
Segment Profit
13.7%
15.2%
Corporate Overhead
(1.9%)
(1.4%)
Total
11.8%
13.8%
1
Acquisition-related and other charges relate primarily to a cost reduction program, inventory step-up charges, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives.
YEAR-TO-DATE 2019
Reported
Acquisition-
Normalized3
SEGMENT PROFIT
Tools & Storage
$ 1,115.9
$ 31.5
$ 1,147.4
Industrial
256.4
22.1
278.5
Security
110.6
44.7
155.3
Segment Profit
1,482.9
98.3
1,581.2
Corporate Overhead
(155.3)
11.0
(144.3)
Total
$ 1,327.6
$ 109.3
$ 1,436.9
Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales
Tools & Storage
15.0%
15.4%
Industrial
14.0%
15.2%
Security
7.7%
10.8%
Segment Profit
13.8%
14.7%
Corporate Overhead
(1.4%)
(1.3%)
Total
12.4%
13.4%
2
Acquisition-related and other charges relate primarily to integration costs, Security business transformation and margin resiliency initiatives.
3
The normalized 2020 and 2019 business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis of the Company's segment profit results aside from the material impact of the acquisition-related and other charges.