NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) (the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors has decided that the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual meeting format only, on the previously announced date and time of April 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The Board took action in response to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and advisories issued by the state government to limit public gatherings and to support the health and well-being of its shareholders, specifically Executive Order 71. The Executive Order permits Connecticut corporations the ability to conduct shareholder meetings, including annual meetings, solely by means of remote communication. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in-person.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, only shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2020 are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SWK2020, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy cards, voting instruction form or notice. Shareholders will be able to vote and ask questions at the Annual Meeting. The Company has also filed additional soliciting materials with the SEC for a Notice to Change the Location of the meeting.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 60,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include Black & Decker, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and Stanley. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.
