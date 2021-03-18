AMSTERDAM, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five new appointments round out the expertise for global practice groups
Stanton Chase, the international & executive search and leadership firm, is pleased to confirm five new appointments to the positions of Global Practice Leaders (GPLs), a move that represents a fresh perspective for the challenges of 2021 and beyond.
Fiona Lavan, the Vice Chair of Practice Groups for Stanton Chase who will be newly leading the Government, Education, and Nonprofit Practice Group, made the announcement. "We have a lot of new faces in leadership roles this year bringing a fresh perspective as we emerge from the COVID crisis," she said. "More than ever before, our lineup of GPLs is poised to make a difference."
Other incoming GPLs include:
Peter Deragon for Supply Chain, Logistics, and Transportation
In addition to his new GPL role, Pete is a Managing Director of Stanton Chase's Los Angeles office. He has over 30 years' experience as a trusted adviser in business-to-business environments, and he also holds the title of Global Sector Leader Banking and Wealth Management.
Stef Oud for Technology and Professional Services (joining Jan-Bart Smits as Co-GPL)
As a Partner with the Amsterdam office, Stef focuses on the professional services industry and works closely with other Stanton Chase offices around the world to cover executive search for a broad range of organizations in this industry.
Michael Schaumann for Board Services
Now a Managing Partner for Vienna, Michael has worked in executive search since 1997. Previously, he was appointed Regional Practice Leader EMEA – Board Services, Regional Practice Leader EMEA – Financial Services, and Global Practice Leader Financial Services.
Sukran Tumay for Life Sciences and Healthcare
Sukran's specializes in the consumer products and services and life sciences and healthcare sectors. As a Managing Partner with the London office, she has taken on a leading role in the development and execution of many cross-border executive search assignments throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.
"As we continue to build for the future, we are grateful that these valued individuals continue their service," said Fiona Lavan. "Their expertise in their fields and knowledge of the practice groups ensure continued provision of the highest-quality services to our clients."
Stanton Chase would also like to thank outgoing GPLs Anders Nannerup (Life Sciences and Healthcare), Juan Morales (Supply Chain, Logistics, and Transportation), and Panos Manolopoulos (Board Services) for their leadership and contribution over the past few years.
