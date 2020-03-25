NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard") issued a statement today regarding its investment in Green Dot Corporation ("Green Dot", or the "Company") (NYSE: GDOT).
"We are pleased that Green Dot has announced the appointment of Daniel R. Henry as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. We are highly supportive of this decision and believe that the Board of Directors has selected the best candidate after an expeditious, but thorough search process. We believe that Mr. Henry has the requisite skill set and industry experience to lead the transformation at Green Dot and focus on reinvigorating growth and improving profitability. Mr. Henry joins the Company following a successful career at Netspend and Euronet, where he has a long track record of creating shareholder value. We believe that Green Dot is deeply undervalued and that there are a wide variety of opportunities that exist to unlock value. We look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue with the Company regarding operations, strategy, finance, and governance."
About Starboard Value LP
Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard invests in deeply undervalued companies and actively engages with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders.
