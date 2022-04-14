Award-winning independent agency continues to add world-class creative expertise to its already all-star team
COSTA MESA, Calif. , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STARCH Creative, a leading independent and award-winning creative agency, today announced that Anthony Taylor has joined its ranks as Associate Creative Director reporting directly to Steve Zeitzoff, Executive Creative Director.
As a career visual artist, Taylor joins STARCH with 10+ years of extensive creative experience working with companies like Nike, Gatorade, Adidas, NBA and WNBA and brings with him a wealth of seasoned expertise collaborating with a range of notable photographers, videographers, 3D animators, illustrators, artists, prop makers, designers, builders, architects and others within the creative community.
Taylor returns to the STARCH as part of an aggressive rebuilding and repositioning of the company after successfully weathering the business's hardships of the pandemic to post record fourth quarter earnings at the end of last year—further cementing itself as an attractive organization for top talent like Taylor.
"It's been an absolute joy to join the STARCH team and bring what I've learned over the past few years to this new role," says Taylor. "The people at STARCH have such a fervor for creativity and design and I'm proud to be adding my insight and skills into each and every client and project."
"Anthony delivers a fresh perspective on redefining brand and consumer experiences and we're incredibly fortunate to have him back on the team," said Brandon Ball, CEO of STARCH. "He's a leader who always brings a high level of strategic thinking and stellar creativity to everything he does. His mix of experience will provide a unique perspective on solving challenges for our clients."
ABOUT STARCH CREATIVE
Founded in 2015 by CEO Brandon Ball, STARCH Creative is an award-winning independent agency with
offices in Costa Mesa, CA, and Portland, OR. Named by ADWEEK as one of the fastest growing agencies in the nation, it's represented by some of the most talented minds in the industry providing world class brands like
adidas, Vans, Burton, The North Face, Coca-Cola, Meta and many others with forward-thinking service expertise across retail, experiential and brand creative. For more information, please visit http://www.starchcreative.com and follow @starchcreative on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
