COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starch Creative, a leading independent, award-winning creative agency, today announced that Steve Zeitzoff has joined the executive team as its Executive Creative Director. He will oversee all creative and report directly to Brandon Ball, CEO & Founder.
Zeitzoff joins Starch with decades of experience in the creative industry. After studying at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, Steve jumped right into the world of advertising at MVBMS, a fast-paced New York advertising agency working with big corporate clients such as Volvo and Evian.
Zeitzoff grew up in Maryland as a student of skateboarding, BMX, punk, hip hop and the 'DIY culture' of the 80s and 90s. After spending the 90s in New York City, Steve was drawn to California and landed a job at Vans eventually working his way up to creative director, what he considered a dream job situation.
During his time as Vans, Steve worked on all parts of the business as a creative leader spearheading Vans first video platform offthewalltv.tv with recurring video content series' with shows like Grosso's LoveLetters, Classic Tales and Weird Waves, which all garnered millions of views with new episodes that still run to this day.
"In his time @vans, Z proved to be a top-flight creative mind, partner, team player and thought generator. From inception to execution, I never had to worry that Steve would turn out anything but exceptional work that elevated our brand. Z is highly motivated, intellectually curious and a true student of his craft."
– Doug Palladini, Global Brand President at Vans
After 12 years at Vans, Steve joined Fender Musical Instruments Corporation as Creative Director. With a passion for music, Steve was able to create new forms of content. He honed his copywriting and strategy skills with collaborations with Supreme and visual artists/designers who were exploring storytelling in new ways that would resonate with a new generation of future guitar players.
"I could not be more excited to be joining the Starch team as ECD," said Zeitzoff. "I have watched Brandon grow his business and team over the last few years and have been impressed with their diverse client roster, a team of world class designers, and their amazing sister company, Purpose, that fabricates and builds retail and experiential environments, making Starch an agency that I find truly unique in a sea of agencies."
"Steve and I have known each other and worked together for over 15 years and his ability to elevate all facets of brand creative, combined with his business and consumer strategy is unparalleled," said Ball. "Steve has an innate power to tap into culture and understands how to communicate directly with consumers in an authentic yet engaging way that will provide our clients with distinct approaches that will help accelerate their growth. We are incredibly excited to welcome Steve to the team and look forward to his creative leadership."
ABOUT STARCH CREATIVE
Costa Mesa, CA and Portland, OR-based Starch Creative is a team of creative experts across retail, event activation, brand design, strategy, and marketing. Starch helps brands transcend physical and digital environments to maximize emotional impact for humans. Founded in 2015 by founder & CEO, Brandon Ball, Starch offers its clients innovative and groundbreaking experiences that help elevate emotional and physical impact. For more information, please visit http://www.starchcreative.com and follow @starchcreative on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
