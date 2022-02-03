ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a provider of compliance technology solutions to the financial services industry, announced its new partnership with Independent Financial Partners ("IFP")—consisting of IFP Advisors, an investment adviser, and IFP Securities, a broker-dealer, co-headquartered in Tampa, Florida—to deliver Star's best-in-class software to its employee base.
Keith Kessel, Specialist Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at IFP, commented on the firm's investment in the Star software: "IFP has had another process in place, but has sought to enhance its processes and controls with a better system and service provider. The STAR Platform and its rules engine can easily support our needs. And Star's large network of direct broker-feed providers means we can optimize some of our manual processes, automate more of the existing processes, and refocus resources to other critical areas in our ongoing pursuit of optimizing our control framework. We're looking forward to rolling out the new system and benefiting from all the STAR Platform has to offer."
Star has more than 20 years of experience building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base across a range of financial services disciplines. Star's employee conflicts of interest monitoring platform is scalable and easy-to-use for employees at all levels of an organization—helping financial firms reduce risk, gain efficiencies, and drive adoption of their employee compliance programs.
"IFP is a great example of a firm that wants to stay ahead of and minimize regulatory risk as much as possible. We're proud to be a trusted partner and we look forward to making it simpler and easier for the IFP supervisory team to monitor for potential conflicts and gain efficiencies across their employee compliance program," remarked Star Chief Revenue Officer Craig Jones.
About IFP Securities, LLC
Independent Financial Partners (IFP) is a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, supporting over 240 financial professionals around the country. Financial professionals affiliated with IFP have the option to manage advisory assets with four custodians: BNY Mellon's Pershing, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and TD Ameritrade. As of December 31st, 2021, IFP's financial professionals oversee over $8.8 billion in assets under management.
About StarCompliance
StarCompliance is a leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by enterprise financial firms—including asset managers, investment banks, broker-dealers, PE firms, insurance companies, and stock exchanges—the STAR Platform empowers organizations to achieve regulatory compliance while safeguarding their integrity and business reputations. Through a configurable, 360-degree view of employee activity, STAR software enables firms to automate the detection and resolution of potential areas of conflict while streamlining daily workflows and increasing efficiency. http://www.starcompliance.com
