ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StarCompliance, a leading provider of compliance technology solutions to the financial services industry, announced its new partnership with JonesTrading—a renowned broker dealer headquartered in California—to deliver StarCompliance's best-in-class employee conflict of interest software.
Jeremy Bell, Chief Compliance Officer at JonesTrading commented on the firm's investment in the StarCompliance software: "We chose StarCompliance because we believe in the long-term sustainability of Star's products and services. We're looking forward to rolling out the STAR platform to our employee base and feel confident that it will bring a new level of efficiency to our already well-established risk management program."
StarCompliance has over 20 years of experience building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base across a range of financial service disciplines. StarCompliance's employee conflicts of interest platform is scalable and easy-to-use for employees at all levels of an organization and helps financial firms reduce risk, gain efficiencies, and drive adoption around their employee compliance programs.
"We're honored to serve as a trusted partner to an organization like JonesTrading with such an established presence in the financial services market," remarked StarCompliance Chief Revenue Officer Paul Hebert. "It's our mission to make compliance simple and easy, and we look forward to assisting JonesTrading as they continue to optimize current compliance processes with the STAR platform and introduce automation that will save time and further reduce firm risk."
To learn more about StarCompliance's software and services, visit http://www.starcompliance.com or email info@starcompliance.com.
About JonesTrading
JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC is the leading global equities and derivatives broker-dealer for institutions. Since 1975 JonesTrading's sole focus has been creating liquidity for institutional and corporate clients on an unconflicted basis. The ability to provide a secure, trusted platform connecting a diverse group of market participants enables the firm to unlock liquidity, providing best-quality execution for larger and more complex trades. Member FINRA and SIPC.
About StarCompliance
StarCompliance is a leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by enterprise financial firms—including asset managers, investment banks, broker dealers, PE firms, insurance companies, and stock exchanges—the STAR Platform empowers organizations to achieve regulatory compliance while safeguarding their integrity and business reputations. Through a configurable, 360-degree view of employee activity, the STAR software enables firms to automate the detection and resolution of potential areas of conflict while streamlining daily workflows and increasing efficiency. http://www.starcompliance.com
