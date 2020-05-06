ARLINGTON, Va., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform, today announced it has expanded its Series B round to $11.4m, securing an additional $3 million from new investors Contour Venture Partners, Dcode Capital, and Presidio Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Sumitomo Corporation. The additional capital will be used to scale go-to-market operations, following the market's increasing interest in knowledge graph technology.
"Our new partners have deep knowledge in critical areas of our go-to-market," said Kendall Clark, CEO and Founder of Stardog. "We plan to expand our successful EU operations, strengthen our work in the public sector, and to develop tools and partnerships to broaden access to knowledge graphs."
Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform is used by industry leaders including Morgan Stanley, NASA, Schneider Electric and Bayer. Customers use Stardog for a range of solutions including operational resilience, pharmaceutical R&D and situational awareness.
Stardog's platform uniquely combines graph storage and virtualization capabilities for flexible, cost-effective data integration. In March, Stardog was recognized by Fast Company in its annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies as the 7th most innovative Enterprise.
"Now more than ever, knowledge graphs are poised to have a strategic impact on the data management landscape," said Clark. "People need tools that can handle complexity, allowing them to adapt accordingly. Knowledge graphs are proven to do just that by unifying data that is varied, hybrid and changing to reliably deliver insight."
Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform, turns data into knowledge to power more effective digital transformations. Industry leaders including Bayer, Bosch, Morgan Stanley and NASA use Stardog to create a flexible data layer that can support countless applications. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com.