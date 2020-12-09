Today

Rain and snow showers this morning. A shower or two in the afternoon - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.