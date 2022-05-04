– Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $1.02 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.76 per Diluted Share –

$4.4 Billion of Investment Activity, Including $1.9 Billion in Commercial Lending –

– Multifamily Becomes the Largest Property Type at 32% of CRE Loan Portfolio –

– Generated Gain of $87 Million GAAP and $85 Million DE on Sale of Industrial Asset –

– S&P Corporate Credit Rating Upgraded to BB/Outlook Stable –

– Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share –

GREENWICH, Conn., May 4, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.  The Company's first quarter 2022 GAAP net income was $324.6 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $240.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. GAAP net income reflects $173.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, of unrealized increases in fair value of the Woodstar Fund's affordable housing investments, net of non-controlling interests, and an $86.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, gain on sale of a distribution facility ($84.7 million, or $0.27 per share, in Distributable Earnings).  The fair value of the Woodstar Fund's investments is an estimate that is subject to future increases or decreases as property values are affected by, among other things, the availability of capital, occupancy rates, rental rates and interest and inflation rates.

"This quarter once again highlighted the strength of the Starwood platform and our ability to create value for our shareholders well beyond our core lending business, differentiating us from our peers. We experienced another increase in book value driven by a fair market value increase of $218 million in our affordable housing fund. Rising median income levels in Florida, which govern rents for this portfolio, are expected to drive further increases in net operating income in the future. In addition, we monetized a second industrial asset that we foreclosed on less than three years ago, taking back an $18 million loan, repositioning and re-leasing the property, and then selling it for $115 million," stated Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"We have taken advantage of market opportunities across cylinders, deploying over $18 billion of capital during the last 12 months. Following our two most productive quarters in our 13-year history, in which 47% of our commercial lending was on multifamily assets, our multifamily loan portfolio increased to $4.7 billion, more than 4x the balance entering COVID. Our low leverage, fortress balance sheet combined with our strong access to capital positions us to drive continued growth across our platform," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information 

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.  The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.  The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. 

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

Domestic:  1-877-407-9039 

International:  1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic:  1-844-512-2921

International:  1-412-317-6671

Passcode:  13728386

The playback can be accessed through May 11, 2022.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $87 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $25 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

 

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended March 31, 2022

(Amounts in thousands)







Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Subtotal



Securitization

VIEs



Total

Revenues:































     Interest income from loans

$            202,470



$           26,983



$              —



$           4,166



$              —



$      233,619



$                 —



$        233,619

     Interest income from investment securities

20,836



747





27,389





48,972



(34,989)



13,983

     Servicing fees

136







14,071





14,207



(4,215)



9,992

     Rental income

1,686





22,365



7,529





31,580





31,580

     Other revenues

52



68



50



4,654





4,824



(6)



4,818

          Total revenues

225,180



27,798



22,415



57,809





333,202



(39,210)



293,992

Costs and expenses:































     Management fees

277









55,018



55,295





55,295

     Interest expense

68,602



11,930



6,081



6,210



33,842



126,665



(214)



126,451

     General and administrative

11,602



3,511



1,056



23,443



4,628



44,240



81



44,321

     Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

499



1



5



(83)





422





422

     Costs of rental operations

519





5,001



3,770





9,290





9,290

     Depreciation and amortization

294



105



8,219



3,029





11,647





11,647

     Credit loss reversal, net

(3,299)



(359)









(3,658)





(3,658)

     Other expense





55







55





55

          Total costs and expenses

78,494



15,188



20,417



36,369



93,488



243,956



(133)



243,823

Other income (loss):































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs













26,749



26,749

Change in fair value of servicing rights







(217)





(217)



1,301



1,084

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(2,105)







(9,291)





(11,396)



11,041



(355)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

(116,228)







(9,555)





(125,783)





(125,783)

Income from affordable housing fund investments





234,041







234,041





234,041

(Loss) earnings from unconsolidated entities

(1,340)



345





151





(844)



(66)



(910)

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

86,610







11,858





98,468





98,468

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

118,395



632



17,546



27,863



(37,168)



127,268





127,268

Foreign currency (loss) gain, net

(27,254)



(28)



1







(27,281)





(27,281)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(206)



(469)





(148)





(823)





(823)

Other (loss) income, net

(788)











(788)



25



(763)

          Total other income (loss)

57,084



480



251,588



20,661



(37,168)



292,645



39,050



331,695

Income (loss) before income taxes

203,770



13,090



253,586



42,101



(130,656)



381,891



(27)



381,864

Income tax benefit (provision)

5,140



4





(2,694)





2,450





2,450

Net income (loss)

208,910



13,094



253,586



39,407



(130,656)



384,341



(27)



384,314

     Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(3)





(52,411)



(7,328)





(59,742)



27



(59,715)

     Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property

          Trust, Inc.

$            208,907



$           13,094



$      201,175



$          32,079



$     (130,656)



$      324,599



$                 —



$        324,599

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended March 31, 2022

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$                       208,907



$                          13,094



$                       201,175



$                          32,079



$                      (130,656)



$                       324,599

Add / (Deduct):























Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units





4,691







4,691

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses





44,902



2,556





47,458

Non-cash equity compensation expense

2,417



297



58



1,275



6,046



10,093

Management incentive fee









28,955



28,955

Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(298)





(78)



(169)





(545)

Depreciation and amortization

234



95



8,292



3,152





11,773

Interest income adjustment for securities

2,490







(1,708)





782

Extinguishment of debt, net









(246)



(246)

Other non-cash items

3





456



122





581

Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:























     Loans

116,228







9,555





125,783

     Credit loss reversal, net

(3,299)



(359)









(3,658)

     Securities

2,105







9,291





11,396

     Woodstar Fund investments





(234,041)







(234,041)

     Derivatives

(121,172)



(685)



(19,170)



(29,089)



40,773



(129,343)

     Foreign currency

27,254



28



(1)







27,281

     (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

1,340



(345)





(151)





844

     Sales of properties

(86,610)







(11,858)





(98,468)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains /

(losses) on:























     Loans

(36,208)







(10,561)





(46,769)

     Securities

(2,768)







26





(2,742)

     Woodstar Fund investments





15,659







15,659

     Derivatives

36,893





(35)



24,639





61,497

     Foreign currency

(178)



112



1







(65)

     Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

(1,239)



345





470





(424)

     Sales of properties

84,738







177





84,915

     Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$                       230,837



$                          12,582



$                          21,909



$                          29,806



$                        (55,128)



$                       240,006

     Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$                              0.73



$                              0.04



$                              0.07



$                              0.09



$                             (0.17)



$                              0.76

 

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of March 31, 2022

(Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Subtotal



Securitization

VIEs



Total

Assets:































          Cash and cash equivalents

$                58,377



$                38,762



$                20,077



$                27,836



$             118,573



$             263,625



$                     584



$             264,209

          Restricted cash

13,142



27,401



950



26,371



41,701



109,565





109,565

          Loans held-for-investment, net

14,107,316



2,136,118





9,823





16,253,257





16,253,257

          Loans held-for-sale

2,299,153







385,359





2,684,512





2,684,512

          Investment securities

1,207,667



49,198





1,155,469





2,412,334



(1,543,145)



869,189

          Properties, net

104,901





880,392



137,064





1,122,357





1,122,357

          Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund





1,264,160







1,264,160





1,264,160

          Investments in unconsolidated entities

43,349



27,061





33,878





104,288



(15,038)



89,250

          Goodwill



119,409





140,437





259,846





259,846

          Intangible assets





33,292



69,674





102,966



(40,818)



62,148

          Derivative assets

58,904



161



486



1,318





60,869





60,869

          Accrued interest receivable

114,367



6,274





1,745



1,556



123,942



(141)



123,801

          Other assets

135,095



10,229



59,100



33,857



23,146



261,427



(235)



261,192

          VIE assets, at fair value













57,763,543



57,763,543

Total Assets

$       18,142,271



$          2,414,613



$          2,258,457



$          2,022,831



$             184,976



$       25,023,148



$       56,164,750



$       81,187,898

Liabilities and Equity































     Liabilities:































          Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$             102,124



$                15,347



$                11,503



$                32,297



$                34,834



$             196,105



$                        40



$             196,145

          Related-party payable









56,615



56,615





56,615

          Dividends payable









148,743



148,743





148,743

          Derivative liabilities

10,990



225





145



27,349



38,709





38,709

          Secured financing agreements, net

8,294,408



924,242



787,977



774,460



771,944



11,553,031



(21,460)



11,531,571

          Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

2,985,637



812,258









3,797,895





3,797,895

          Unsecured senior notes, net









2,322,630



2,322,630





2,322,630

          VIE liabilities, at fair value













56,185,937



56,185,937

     Total Liabilities

11,393,159



1,752,072



799,480



806,902



3,362,115



18,113,728



56,164,517



74,278,245

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests





261,685







261,685





261,685

Permanent Equity:































     Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:































     Common stock









3,144



3,144





3,144

     Additional paid-in capital

1,931,043



606,871



(373,851)



(388,580)



3,933,544



5,709,027





5,709,027

     Treasury stock









(138,022)



(138,022)





(138,022)

     Accumulated other comprehensive income

35,669











35,669





35,669

     Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

4,782,282



55,670



1,362,509



1,445,221



(6,975,805)



669,877





669,877

          Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

6,748,994



662,541



988,658



1,056,641



(3,177,139)



6,279,695





6,279,695

     Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

118





208,634



159,288





368,040



233



368,273

     Total Permanent Equity

6,749,112



662,541



1,197,292



1,215,929



(3,177,139)



6,647,735



233



6,647,968

Total Liabilities and Equity

$       18,142,271



$          2,414,613



$          2,258,457



$          2,022,831



$             184,976



$       25,023,148



$       56,164,750



$       81,187,898

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-property-trust-reports-results-for-quarter-ended-march-31-2022-301539289.html

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.