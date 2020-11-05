GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company's third quarter 2020 GAAP net income was $151.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, and Core Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $148.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.
"We shifted from a cautious stance in the second quarter and deployed $1.5 billion in the third quarter, taking advantage of the most compelling risk adjusted returns presented across our various business lines. We also proactively addressed the near-term maturity of our $500 million February 2021 notes by successfully completing two successful debt raises, including issuing our first ever sustainability bond.
Our diversified platform showed its power versus pure play commercial mortgage REITs, as we deployed nearly two thirds of the capital this quarter outside our core commercial real estate lending business. Our owned real estate portfolio, over half of which consists of affordable housing, continues to shine, producing a cash on cash yield exceeding 15%. We estimate that we have approximately $3.00 per share of unrealized gains across our owned property assets today. With over $880 million of cash and undrawn debt capacity, our liquidity remains strong and we remain well positioned to selectively deploy capital going forward," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended September 30, 2020
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Infrastructure
Investing
Lending
Lending
Property
and Servicing
Securitization
Segment
Segment
Segment
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$
149,972
$
17,835
$
—
$
1,597
$
—
$
169,404
$
—
$
169,404
Interest income from investment securities
21,385
635
—
23,587
—
45,607
(33,421)
12,186
Servicing fees
110
—
—
13,749
—
13,859
(4,311)
9,548
Rental income
2,014
—
63,925
10,039
—
75,978
—
75,978
Other revenues
66
101
48
98
—
313
(2)
311
Total revenues
173,547
18,571
63,973
49,070
—
305,161
(37,734)
267,427
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
297
—
—
221
22,596
23,114
13
23,127
Interest expense
38,422
8,914
16,180
5,425
27,040
95,981
—
95,981
General and administrative
12,483
3,568
1,094
18,813
3,436
39,394
84
39,478
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
757
62
—
65
—
884
—
884
Costs of rental operations
643
—
24,302
4,577
—
29,522
—
29,522
Depreciation and amortization
430
87
19,130
3,934
—
23,581
—
23,581
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
782
(4,369)
—
—
—
(3,587)
—
(3,587)
Other expense
77
—
95
—
—
172
—
172
Total costs and expenses
53,891
8,262
60,801
33,035
53,072
209,061
97
209,158
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
58,585
58,585
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
3,960
—
3,960
(3,326)
634
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
13,611
—
—
3,249
—
16,860
(17,059)
(199)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
59,402
—
—
1,982
—
61,384
—
61,384
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
3,253
(80)
—
358
—
3,531
(339)
3,192
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net
(28,577)
110
(313)
38
645
(28,097)
—
(28,097)
Foreign currency gain, net
25,302
110
14
26
—
25,452
—
25,452
Other (loss) income, net
—
—
(1)
358
—
357
—
357
Total other income (loss)
72,991
140
(300)
9,971
645
83,447
37,861
121,308
Income (loss) before income taxes
192,647
10,449
2,872
26,006
(52,427)
179,547
30
179,577
Income tax (provision) benefit
(16,700)
(86)
—
1,943
—
(14,843)
—
(14,843)
Net income (loss)
175,947
10,363
2,872
27,949
(52,427)
164,704
30
164,734
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
—
(5,072)
(7,795)
—
(12,870)
(30)
(12,900)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$
175,944
$
10,363
$
(2,200)
$
20,154
$
(52,427)
$
151,834
$
—
$
151,834
Definition of Core Earnings
Core Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Core Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings
For the three months ended September 30, 2020
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial
and
Residential
Infrastructure
Investing
Lending
Lending
Property
and Servicing
Segment
Segment
Segment
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
175,944
10,363
(2,200)
20,154
(52,427)
151,834
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
—
—
5,072
—
—
5,072
Non-cash equity compensation expense
1,015
(126)
54
1,215
4,131
6,289
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
(163)
—
(89)
—
—
(252)
Depreciation and amortization
370
78
19,191
3,525
—
23,164
Credit loss reversal, net
(259)
(4,369)
—
—
—
(4,628)
Interest income adjustment for securities
(1,035)
—
—
1,914
—
879
Extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
—
—
(246)
(246)
Income tax provision associated with fair value adjustments
5,519
—
—
879
—
6,398
Other non-cash items
3
—
(713)
225
158
(327)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(59,402)
—
—
(1,982)
—
(61,384)
Securities
(13,611)
—
—
(3,249)
—
(16,860)
Derivatives
28,336
(173)
(1,377)
(551)
4,380
30,615
Foreign currency
(25,302)
(110)
(14)
(26)
—
(25,452)
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
(3,253)
80
—
(358)
—
(3,531)
Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
49,241
—
—
6,201
—
55,442
Securities
—
—
—
(4,318)
—
(4,318)
Derivatives
(11,625)
—
(35)
(7,341)
—
(19,001)
Foreign currency
799
(5)
16
26
—
836
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
3,352
(80)
—
772
—
4,044
Core Earnings (Loss)
$
149,929
$
5,658
$
19,905
$
17,086
$
(44,004)
$
148,574
Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$
0.51
$
0.02
$
0.06
$
0.06
$
(0.15)
$
0.50
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Infrastructure
Investing
Lending
Lending
Property
and Servicing
Securitization
Segment
Segment
Segment
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$
492,489
$
59,374
$
—
$
6,071
$
—
$
557,934
$
—
$
557,934
Interest income from investment securities
57,358
2,019
—
73,311
—
132,688
(90,618)
42,070
Servicing fees
424
—
—
28,782
—
29,206
(8,207)
20,999
Rental income
2,782
—
191,452
28,600
—
222,834
—
222,834
Other revenues
298
344
228
891
—
1,761
(5)
1,756
Total revenues
553,351
61,737
191,680
137,655
—
944,423
(98,830)
845,593
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
987
—
—
680
85,257
86,924
46
86,970
Interest expense
134,243
31,709
49,243
18,796
83,670
317,661
(162)
317,499
General and administrative
29,230
12,328
3,453
54,490
11,105
110,606
251
110,857
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
2,195
1,179
12
(3)
—
3,383
—
3,383
Costs of rental operations
2,409
—
71,857
13,102
—
87,368
—
87,368
Depreciation and amortization
1,275
246
57,571
11,890
—
70,982
—
70,982
Credit loss provision, net
52,293
2,991
—
—
—
55,284
—
55,284
Other expense
230
—
432
—
—
662
—
662
Total costs and expenses
222,862
48,453
182,568
98,955
180,032
732,870
135
733,005
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
64,353
64,353
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
9,606
—
9,606
(11,934)
(2,328)
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
(8,814)
—
—
(36,026)
—
(44,840)
47,972
3,132
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
56,895
—
—
22,805
—
79,700
—
79,700
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
3,975
(1,198)
—
30,504
—
33,281
(1,216)
32,065
(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
(961)
296
—
7,433
—
6,768
—
6,768
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net
(9,508)
(1,328)
(35,150)
(22,896)
34,397
(34,485)
—
(34,485)
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(1,757)
(53)
(53)
2
—
(1,861)
—
(1,861)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(22)
(170)
(2,185)
—
—
(2,377)
—
(2,377)
Other income, net
—
—
240
447
—
687
—
687
Total other income (loss)
39,808
(2,453)
(37,148)
11,875
34,397
46,479
99,175
145,654
Income (loss) before income taxes
370,297
10,831
(28,036)
50,575
(145,635)
258,032
210
258,242
Income tax (provision) benefit
(15,535)
3
—
8,716
—
(6,816)
—
(6,816)
Net income (loss)
354,762
10,834
(28,036)
59,291
(145,635)
251,216
210
251,426
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(10)
—
(15,294)
(11,191)
—
(26,495)
(210)
(26,705)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$
354,752
$
10,834
$
(43,330)
$
48,100
$
(145,635)
$
224,721
$
—
$
224,721
Reconciliation of Net Income to Core Earnings
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial
and
Residential
Infrastructure
Investing
Lending
Lending
Property
and Servicing
Segment
Segment
Segment
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
354,752
10,834
(43,330)
48,100
(145,635)
224,721
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
—
—
15,294
—
—
15,294
Non-cash equity compensation expense
3,563
821
185
3,725
14,147
22,441
Management incentive fee
—
—
—
—
15,799
15,799
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
401
—
(266)
(72)
—
63
Depreciation and amortization
1,095
208
57,808
10,669
—
69,780
Credit loss provision, net
51,252
2,991
—
—
—
54,243
Interest income adjustment for securities
238
—
—
9,856
—
10,094
Extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
—
—
(739)
(739)
Income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments
1,612
—
—
(955)
—
657
Other non-cash items
10
—
(1,689)
703
470
(506)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(56,895)
—
—
(22,805)
—
(79,700)
Securities
8,814
—
—
36,026
—
44,840
Derivatives
8,816
1,260
32,593
21,986
(23,509)
41,146
Foreign currency
1,757
53
53
(2)
—
1,861
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
(3,975)
1,198
—
(30,504)
—
(33,281)
Recognition of Core realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
45,742
(62)
—
22,759
—
68,439
Securities
—
—
—
(8,711)
—
(8,711)
Derivatives
(3,853)
118
(439)
(13,438)
—
(17,612)
Foreign currency
(5,441)
(147)
(53)
2
—
(5,639)
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
2,772
(813)
—
17,502
—
19,461
Sales of properties
—
—
—
(5,789)
—
(5,789)
Core Earnings (Loss)
$
410,660
$
16,461
$
60,156
$
89,052
$
(139,467)
$
436,862
Core Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$
1.39
$
0.06
$
0.20
$
0.30
$
(0.47)
$
1.48
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of September 30, 2020
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Infrastructure
Investing
Lending
Lending
Property
and Servicing
Securitization
Segment
Segment
Segment
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
19,111
$
994
$
38,119
$
22,054
$
298,844
$
379,122
$
748
$
379,870
Restricted cash
69,351
31,515
7,632
22,838
—
131,336
—
131,336
Loans held-for-investment, net
9,373,503
1,544,068
—
1,081
—
10,918,652
—
10,918,652
Loans held-for-sale
747,654
—
—
265,019
—
1,012,673
—
1,012,673
Investment securities
1,152,362
39,813
—
1,097,322
—
2,289,497
(1,544,384)
745,113
Properties, net
27,123
—
1,983,124
197,575
—
2,207,822
—
2,207,822
Intangible assets
—
—
41,946
70,374
—
112,320
(38,181)
74,139
Investment in unconsolidated entities
50,850
24,664
—
45,236
—
120,750
(16,366)
104,384
Goodwill
—
119,409
—
140,437
—
259,846
—
259,846
Derivative assets
25,805
—
54
1,250
37,716
64,825
—
64,825
Accrued interest receivable
72,344
3,244
—
334
3,484
79,406
(1,376)
78,030
Other assets
24,705
4,216
70,369
52,352
11,829
163,471
3
163,474
VIE assets, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
64,477,475
64,477,475
Total Assets
$
11,562,808
$
1,767,923
$
2,141,244
$
1,915,872
$
351,873
$
17,739,720
$
62,877,919
$
80,617,639
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$
36,378
$
8,545
$
49,758
$
35,796
$
70,956
$
201,433
$
58
$
201,491
Related-party payable
—
—
—
5
22,091
22,096
—
22,096
Dividends payable
—
—
—
—
138,264
138,264
—
138,264
Derivative liabilities
8,839
1,516
—
3,097
—
13,452
—
13,452
Secured financing agreements, net
5,576,092
1,243,001
1,793,731
614,055
389,013
9,615,892
—
9,615,892
Collateralized loan obligations, net
929,931
—
—
—
—
929,931
—
929,931
Unsecured senior notes, net
—
—
—
—
1,934,555
1,934,555
—
1,934,555
VIE liabilities, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
62,876,265
62,876,265
Total Liabilities
6,551,240
1,253,062
1,843,489
652,953
2,554,879
12,855,623
62,876,323
75,731,946
Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
—
—
—
—
2,918
2,918
—
2,918
Additional paid-in capital
1,165,764
509,848
115,246
(124,805)
3,534,663
5,200,716
—
5,200,716
Treasury stock
—
—
—
—
(133,024)
(133,024)
—
(133,024)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
42,350
—
—
(65)
—
42,285
—
42,285
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
3,803,336
5,013
(42,898)
1,243,098
(5,607,563)
(599,014)
—
(599,014)
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
5,011,450
514,861
72,348
1,118,228
(2,203,006)
4,513,881
—
4,513,881
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
118
—
225,407
144,691
—
370,216
1,596
371,812
Total Equity
5,011,568
514,861
297,755
1,262,919
(2,203,006)
4,884,097
1,596
4,885,693
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
11,562,808
$
1,767,923
$
2,141,244
$
1,915,872
$
351,873
$
17,739,720
$
62,877,919
$
80,617,639