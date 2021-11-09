GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.  The Company's third quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $128.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $155.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.

"We have been telling you for years about the significant unrealized gains in our property portfolio which highlights the uniqueness of our diversified platform and differentiates us from our peers.  We are pleased to announce that after quarter end, we established a new investment fund to hold our Woodstar affordable housing portfolio and sold a 20.6% interest in the fund at a valuation that is approximately $1.1 billion in excess of our cost.  This crystallized a portion of our embedded gain and validated over 80% of the $4.57 per share estimated fair market value gains in our properties that we have spoken with you about.  Our unique ability to monetize these embedded gains and create incremental value for our shareholders provides us enormous financial flexibility," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"We deployed $3.8 billion of capital this quarter, growing our portfolio to an all-time high of over $21.0 billion.  We further enhanced the strength of our balance sheet with the issuance of a $400.0 million corporate sustainability bond, and upsizes to our revolver, term loan and multifamily portfolio debt.  We have a strong pipeline of domestic and international opportunities across our business cylinders and have already closed over $2.0 billion of investments in the fourth quarter, including $1.1 billion in commercial lending," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.  Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information 

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.  The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website.  The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. 

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

Domestic:  1-877-407-9039 

International:  1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic:  1-844-512-2921

International:  1-412-317-6671

Passcode:  13723497

The playback can be accessed through November 16, 2021.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $76 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $21 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions.  Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

 

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Subtotal



Securitization

VIEs



Total

Revenues:































Interest income from loans

$

179,486





$

21,566





$





$

2,200





$





$

203,252





$





$

203,252



Interest income from investment securities

16,043





540









25,140









41,723





(31,026)





10,697



Servicing fees

99













15,447









15,546





(5,073)





10,473



Rental income

1,358









66,673





9,481









77,512









77,512



Other revenues

59





66





54





173









352









352



Total revenues

197,045





22,172





66,727





52,441









338,385





(36,099)





302,286



Costs and expenses:































Management fees

286













(1,239)





24,680





23,727









23,727



Interest expense

52,066





9,381





17,002





5,652





31,651





115,752





(221)





115,531



General and administrative

9,178





3,307





913





21,022





4,372





38,792





72





38,864



Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

158













56









214









214



Costs of rental operations

438









26,634





4,444









31,516









31,516



Depreciation and amortization

312





101





17,882





3,746









22,041









22,041



Credit loss provision (reversal), net

19





(582)

















(563)









(563)



Other expense













23









23









23



Total costs and expenses

62,457





12,207





62,431





33,704





60,703





231,502





(149)





231,353



Other income (loss):































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

























28,049





28,049



Change in fair value of servicing rights













(410)









(410)





2,647





2,237



Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(8,682)













2,870









(5,812)





5,513





(299)



Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

22,464













9,263









31,727









31,727



Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,666





399









153









2,218





(176)





2,042



Loss on sale of investments and other assets, net

(47)





















(47)









(47)



Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

38,016





87





(318)





3,992





35





41,812









41,812



Foreign currency (loss) gain, net

(26,820)





(168)





(16)





1









(27,003)









(27,003)



Loss on extinguishment of debt





(18)













(481)





(499)









(499)



Other loss, net

(964)





















(964)









(964)



Total other income (loss)

25,633





300





(334)





15,869





(446)





41,022





36,033





77,055



Income (loss) before income taxes

160,221





10,265





3,962





34,606





(61,149)





147,905





83





147,988



Income tax (provision) benefit

(5,652)





488









(2,337)









(7,501)









(7,501)



Net income (loss)

154,569





10,753





3,962





32,269





(61,149)





140,404





83





140,487



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(3)









(4,691)





(7,108)









(11,802)





(83)





(11,885)



Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property

   Trust, Inc.

$

154,566





$

10,753





$

(729)





$

25,161





$

(61,149)





$

128,602





$





$

128,602



Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT.  For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended September 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

154,566





$

10,753





$

(729)





$

25,161





$

(61,149)





$

128,602



Add / (Deduct):























Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units









4,691













4,691



Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,787





423





54





1,108





6,080





9,452



Management incentive fee

















953





953



Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(98)









(89)













(187)



Depreciation and amortization

252





91





17,950





3,884









22,177



Credit loss provision (reversal), net

19





(582)

















(563)



Interest income adjustment for securities

(171)













3,748









3,577



Extinguishment of debt, net

















(246)





(246)



Other non-cash items

3









(282)





173





(2)





(108)



Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:























Loans

(22,464)













(9,263)









(31,727)



Securities

8,682













(2,870)









5,812



Derivatives

(40,473)





(150)





(1,495)





(4,660)





2,406





(44,372)



Foreign currency

26,820





168





16





(1)









27,003



(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(1,666)





(399)









(153)









(2,218)



Sales of properties























Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:























Loans

19,010













9,141









28,151



Securities

(11,093)













3,642









(7,451)



Derivatives

6,129









(35)





4,183









10,277



Foreign currency

(1,171)





(13)





(16)





1









(1,199)



Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,806





399









261









2,466



Sales of properties























Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$

141,938





$

10,690





$

20,065





$

34,355





$

(51,958)





$

155,090



Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

0.47





$

0.04





$

0.07





$

0.11





$

(0.17)





$

0.52



 

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Subtotal



Securitization

VIEs



Total

Revenues:































Interest income from loans

$

515,776





$

61,545





$





$

5,778





$





$

583,099





$





$

583,099



Interest income from investment securities

51,618





1,659









71,748









125,025





(92,070)





32,955



Servicing fees

333













44,268









44,601





(14,862)





29,739



Rental income

4,116









197,187





29,666









230,969









230,969



Other revenues

223





228





138





3,032









3,621









3,621



Total revenues

572,066





63,432





197,325





154,492









987,315





(106,932)





880,383



Costs and expenses:































Management fees

901













(793)





91,584





91,692





21





91,713



Interest expense

144,717





27,916





49,697





16,890





89,970





329,190





(632)





328,558



General and administrative

30,922





10,281





2,964





65,182





13,172





122,521





244





122,765



Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

522





249









35









806









806



Costs of rental operations

1,348









76,516





13,128









90,992









90,992



Depreciation and amortization

930





301





53,883





11,878









66,992









66,992



Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(12,957)





594

















(12,363)









(12,363)



Other expense

31









583





94









708









708



Total costs and expenses

166,414





39,341





183,643





106,414





194,726





690,538





(367)





690,171



Other income (loss):































Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

























80,303





80,303



Change in fair value of servicing rights













795









795





1,945





2,740



Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(20,134)













(2,545)









(22,679)





23,582





903



Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

24,079













44,037









68,116









68,116



Earnings from unconsolidated entities

5,415





75









235









5,725





277





6,002



Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

16,627





27









9,723









26,377









26,377



Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net

59,212





883





4,034





7,544





(5,881)





65,792









65,792



Foreign currency loss, net

(35,699)





(279)





(16)





(63)









(36,057)









(36,057)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

(289)





(1,264)





(141)





(22)





(481)





(2,197)









(2,197)



Other (loss) income, net

(6,468)





23









29









(6,416)









(6,416)



Total other income (loss)

42,743





(535)





3,877





59,733





(6,362)





99,456





106,107





205,563



Income (loss) before income taxes

448,395





23,556





17,559





107,811





(201,088)





396,233





(458)





395,775



Income tax benefit (provision)

886





338









(7,602)









(6,378)









(6,378)



Net income (loss)

449,281





23,894





17,559





100,209





(201,088)





389,855





(458)





389,397



Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(10)









(14,682)





(18,873)









(33,565)





458





(33,107)



Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property

   Trust, Inc.

$

449,271





$

23,894





$

2,877





$

81,336





$

(201,088)





$

356,290





$





$

356,290



 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$

449,271





$

23,894





$

2,877





$

81,336





$

(201,088)





$

356,290



Add / (Deduct):























Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units









14,682













14,682



Non-cash equity compensation expense

5,427





1,163





142





3,179





19,448





29,359



Management incentive fee

















19,107





19,107



Acquisition and investment pursuit costs

(458)









(266)





(58)









(782)



Depreciation and amortization

750





272





54,080





11,299









66,401



Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(12,957)





594

















(12,363)



Interest income adjustment for securities

(2,332)













11,405









9,073



Extinguishment of debt, net

















(739)





(739)



Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses

(6,495)













405









(6,090)



Other non-cash items

12









(881)





585





413





129



Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:























Loans

(24,079)













(44,037)









(68,116)



Securities

20,134













2,545









22,679



Derivatives

(64,050)





(1,068)





(9,342)





(9,452)





13,251





(70,661)



Foreign currency

35,699





279





16





63









36,057



(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(5,415)





(75)









(235)









(5,725)



Sales of properties

(17,693)













(9,723)









(27,416)



Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:























Loans

44,625













44,436









89,061



Realized credit loss

(7,757)





















(7,757)



Securities

(32,042)













2,639









(29,403)



Derivatives

5,533









(104)





5,060









10,489



Foreign currency

10,131





(54)





(16)





(63)









9,998



Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

9,468





75









2,001









11,544



Sales of properties

8,298













4,975









13,273



Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$

416,070





$

25,080





$

61,188





$

106,360





$

(149,608)





$

459,090



Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$

1.39





$

0.08





$

0.20





$

0.36





$

(0.50)





$

1.53



 

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of September 30, 2021

(Amounts in thousands)





Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment



Infrastructure

Lending

Segment



Property

Segment



Investing

and Servicing

Segment



Corporate



Subtotal



Securitization

VIEs



Total

Assets:































Cash and cash equivalents

$

19,626





$

16,695





$

32,162





$

29,027





$

175,197





$

272,707





$

609





$

273,316



Restricted cash

60,183





23,628





6,807





19,854









110,472









110,472



Loans held-for-investment, net

11,603,370





1,688,847









781









13,292,998









13,292,998



Loans held-for-sale

1,813,458





84,253









285,808









2,183,519









2,183,519



Investment securities

927,411





33,323









1,128,921









2,089,655





(1,418,768)





670,887



Properties, net

124,691









1,928,853





175,318









2,228,862









2,228,862



Intangible assets









35,958





68,596









104,554





(39,432)





65,122



Investment in unconsolidated entities

45,129





25,170









38,239









108,538





(14,538)





94,000



Goodwill





119,409









140,437









259,846









259,846



Derivative assets

31,835





36





96





78





20,521





52,566









52,566



Accrued interest receivable

101,539





4,372









1,887





447





108,245





(119)





108,126



Other assets

159,296





4,186





77,928





34,054





19,298





294,762





(92)





294,670



VIE assets, at fair value

























62,346,480





62,346,480



Total Assets

$

14,886,538





$

1,999,919





$

2,081,804





$

1,923,000





$

215,463





$

21,106,724





$

60,874,140





$

81,980,864



Liabilities and Equity































Liabilities:































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$

55,572





$

10,064





$

48,663





$

44,405





$

51,321





$

210,025





$

55





$

210,080



Related-party payable

















23,378





23,378









23,378



Dividends payable

















139,738





139,738









139,738



Derivative liabilities

14,924





419









272









15,615









15,615



Secured financing agreements, net

7,206,946





905,343





1,873,053





763,555





774,812





11,523,709





(21,657)





11,502,052



Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

2,209,270





404,960

















2,614,230









2,614,230



Unsecured senior notes, net

















1,733,684





1,733,684









1,733,684



VIE liabilities, at fair value

























60,894,975





60,894,975



Total Liabilities

9,486,712





1,320,786





1,921,716





808,232





2,722,933





16,260,379





60,873,373





77,133,752



Equity:































Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:































Common stock

















2,961





2,961









2,961



Additional paid-in capital

929,932





636,911





17,137





(377,386)





4,063,671





5,270,265









5,270,265



Treasury stock

















(138,022)





(138,022)









(138,022)



Accumulated other comprehensive income

40,486





















40,486









40,486



Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

4,429,290





42,222





(65,568)





1,342,156





(6,436,080)





(687,980)









(687,980)



Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

5,399,708





679,133





(48,431)





964,770





(2,507,470)





4,487,710









4,487,710



Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

118









208,519





149,998









358,635





767





359,402



Total Equity

5,399,826





679,133





160,088





1,114,768





(2,507,470)





4,846,345





767





4,847,112



Total Liabilities and Equity

$

14,886,538





$

1,999,919





$

2,081,804





$

1,923,000





$

215,463





$

21,106,724





$

60,874,140





$

81,980,864



 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-property-trust-reports-results-for-the-quarter-ended-september-30-2021-301419295.html

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.