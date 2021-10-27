ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Overtime Elite (OTE) has announced a multi-year sponsorship with State Farm making them the exclusive on-campus home, auto and life insurance sponsor for the new league set to play their first games Oct 29th. State Farm will support OTE's elite athlete education, empowerment, development and community outreach programs that will be coming to the Atlanta community.
"Helping our athletes reach their full potential on and off the court and building our community in Atlanta are priorities for us at OTE. This sponsorship with State Farm gives us the opportunity to do both," said Aaron Ryan, OTE Commissioner and President. "Not only are we able to educate our athletes on financial literacy and planning, but we will also reach basketball's next generation of fans - engaging and giving back in Atlanta every step of the way."
State Farm will serve as the presenting sponsor of the OTE community platform. Working collectively with OTE to benefit the communities surrounding the campus with grassroots efforts, the goal is to deeply engage OTE's home market with ongoing events and experiences with athletes and ambassadors in Atlanta.
OTE and State Farm will also build enrichment programs for OTE athletes centered around financial literacy, setting them up to meet their goals in the future. Additionally, through Overtime and Overtime Elite's digital community and content, they will be able to educate the next generation of basketball fans in the same way, building lifelong advocacy in this space.
For some on the court fun, State Farm will be the title sponsor of tentpole one-on-one King of the Court competition events during the course of the OTE season.
"State Farm cares deeply about Metro Atlanta – on and off the basketball court," said Alyson Griffin, head of marketing efforts at State Farm, the country's largest P&C insurer. "By supporting OTE's athletes with our financial literacy and planning programs and giving back to the broader community, we'll be doing what we do best: helping today's and tomorrow's generations manage the risks of everyday life and realize their dreams."
For more information and updates on Overtime Elite, visit OvertimeElite.com.
About OTE
OTE (Overtime Elite) is a transformative new sports league that offers the world's most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes, while engaging and inspiring a new community of digitally native fans.
OTE (pronounced Oh-Tee-E), a division of next-generation sports brand Overtime, provides a comprehensive accelerator for elite players' professional careers. The league offers a year-round development program combining world-class coaching, cutting-edge sports science and performance technologies, top-notch facilities, and a rigorous, highly personalized academic program that energizes and enhances each athlete's journey from proficiency to pro.
About State Farm®:
The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its 19,300 agents and nearly 55,000 employees serve approximately 86 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2021 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.
