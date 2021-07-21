SAINT CLOUD, Minn., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeoComm is excited to announce their selection by the State of Michigan to provide GIS data assessment and improvement services to counties across the state to support their Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) migration.
As the State of Michigan prepares for its transitions to a NG9-1-1 environment the need for a robust GIS environment at local, regional, and statewide agencies dramatically increases. This project, which will be completed by the end of 2021, includes utilizing GeoComm's proven assess, improve, and maintain process to empower public safety agencies throughout the state to achieve Public Safety Grade GIS data.
In addition, GeoComm GIS Data Hub will be used throughout the project to provide GIS data insights needed when trying to achieve public safety grade GIS data. Through this automated process, their GIS data will be continually analyzed as updates are made to the data to achieve the highest level of data accuracy for NG9-1-1 GIS data validation, data merging, reporting, and provisioning. By using the GeoComm Data Hub, the address point gap-fill project data to be completed by the end of 2021 will be in alignment with standards and accuracy levels expected for integration into the State's 911 GIS Repository for NG9-1-1 data provisioning. The GeoComm GIS Data Hub automated processes create an efficient process to complete the project's objectives during a short project timeline.
"We are excited to partner with the State of Michigan on this exciting NG9-1-1 GIS project, building high quality data are some of the early steps for a statewide NG9-1-1 implementation. We are confident the information provided to them throughout the project will help provide them with a clear path for achieving an accurate and up-to-date statewide GIS dataset," Greg Spadorcio, Vice President of Sales.
The State of Michigan joins a growing number of states trusting GeoComm as their NG9-1-1 partner of choice and marks GeoComm's sixteenth statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project. To learn more about our NG9-1-1 project footprint visit https://www.geo-comm.com/numbers/
About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller's location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 26 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2021 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include sixteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit http://www.geo-comm.com.
