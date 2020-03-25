AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Status Labs, the leading digital reputation management firm, announced that industry veteran, James J. Olecki has joined the company as Managing Director and head of the newly formed Strategic Advisory Division. Olecki brings nearly 20 years of strategic advisory experience to Status Labs, with a focus on reputation and crisis management, global corporate communications, shareholder activism, and investor relations.
Status Lab's Strategic Advisory Division will provide bespoke counsel in order to aggressively confront and solve the daily challenges facing corporations, executive teams, government officials, and high-profile personalities. The firm's new division offers a different type of advisory service – a modern-day consultancy that is personal and steadfast in achieving demonstrable results. Status Labs will now provide clients with a high-value, integrated offering to effectively protect and enhance their reputation equity by combining the disciplines of reputation management, SEO, digital marketing, strategy development, strategic communications, crisis consulting, investor and financial relations.
"We are excited to have someone of Jim's caliber join our company. This is a transformative hire for Status Labs and one that will bring tremendous value to our clients," commented Status Labs CEO & co-founder, Darius Fisher. "The current political and social climate makes this the ideal time to offer a high-impact advisory service for our clients. The combination of Digital Reputation Management and Strategic Advisory yields a powerful solution that is unlike anything else in the world."
"Status Labs is the best in the business at managing digital reputations and the additional proposition of tailored, actionable advice is a real game-changer," said Olecki. "Clients are getting tired of being sold on big ideas by large consulting agencies and seeing no value or result. In a global environment that is unpredictable, a media cycle that has become unreliable, and a technology sector that continues to be invasive, corporations and high profile individuals are searching for partners who can respond to negative events and take immediate, actionable steps to solve problems. I am thrilled to join the Status Labs team and bring a different kind of solution to the market."
"Through our success in online reputation management, we have seen clear demand from clients for a new kind of support, particularly when crises arise," said COO and co-founder, Jesse Boskoff. "In response, we decided to create a full suite advisory business dedicated to absolute reputation management. There are few people with the breadth and depth of experience and expertise that Jim brings to the table, and we are excited to welcome him to the team."
Before joining Status Labs, Olecki served as an advisor to the founder of MagicLab, the parent company of dating apps Bumble, Badoo, Chappy, and Lumen. Olecki was instrumental in the formation of the holding company and official launch, where he subsequently served as the Head of Communications through its eventual sale to Blackstone. In his role, he built the communication function for the company and established its relevant processes and protocols for seamless integration across the family of apps.
Previously, Olecki was Chief Operating Officer at Teneo Strategy, advising Fortune 100 CEOs and boards of directors on a myriad of complex issues. In this capacity, Olecki served as the lead advisor and senior strategist to the firm's largest global clients across a variety of industries. Prior to Teneo, Olecki was the Director of Global Communications at Ally Financial, formerly GMAC, during the financial crisis of 2008 and subsequent bailout from the U.S. government. In this role, Olecki served as the company's primary spokesman through its corporate image rebrand to Ally Financial and the subprime mortgage crisis of 2010.
To learn more about the newly formed Strategic Advisory Division, visit https://statuslabs.com/strategic-advisory-services/.
About Status Labs
Status Labs is the industry leader in digital reputation management, with offices in Austin, New York, Los Angeles, London, and São Paulo. Serving clients in over 40 countries, we are the agency of choice for Fortune 500 brands, leading startups, high-profile executives, and other public figures. Our commitment to excellence has resulted in growth that ranked us for four consecutive years (2016-2019) on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The Status Labs team of talented digital natives is nationally recognized, most notably earning Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 150 Company Cultures award. Status Labs has been profiled in leading publications such as the New York Times, New York Post, US News & World Report, The Daily Beast, Observer, DuJour Magazine, and more. For more information visit www.statuslabs.com.
