BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staypineapple, a hospitality company based in the Pacific Northwest, announced Michael Hirschler as Vice President of Human Resources starting in January 2021. Hirschler is responsible for upholding a consistently excellent work experience for all team members within the Staypineapple hotel portfolio by providing direction and consultation to the operations team and collaborating with the executive leadership team to establish Staypineapple's comprehensive people leadership strategy. Hirschler received his Bachelor of Science degree from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration.
"I am excited to join an organization that values the uniqueness of every individual," Hirschler said. "I look forward to partnering with my colleagues to make Staypineapple extraordinary, both as a place to stay for our guests as well as to work for our Team Members."
Prior to Staypineapple, Hirschler held a variety of positions within the hospitality industry. He began his career at the historic Fairmont Copley Plaza Boston as the Training Manager. He later oversaw a multi-million dollar restoration of the landmark hotel. Hirschler moved on to Four Seasons at the brand's Boston and Chicago properties before arriving in Seattle as the opening Director of People and Culture, a post he held until mid-2019 when he was promoted to a corporate role overseeing university relations and early career development.
Hirschler is an active community member. He is the Founder and Co-Chair of Run of Hope Seattle, an organization that raises funds for Seattle Children's Hospital. He also sits on the Board of Trustees for the Seattle Children's Hospital Guild Association and is past President of the Seattle Area Hospitality Human Resources Association.
A California native from Rancho Cucamonga, Hirschler resides in Ballard with his partner, Starrla, and their beloved rescue dog, Sadie. During his free time, he patronizes local establishments to experience the region's excellent food, wine, and craft beer. An avid traveler, Hirschler especially enjoys visiting unique destinations around the country and the world.
