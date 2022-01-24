FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Annual 2021 Performance Highlights:

  • Record steel and steel fabrication shipments of 11.2 million tons and 789,000 tons, respectively
  • Record net sales of $18.4 billion
  • Record operating income of $4.3 billion and net income of $3.2 billion
  • Record steel, steel fabrication, and metals recycling segment earnings
  • Record cash flow from operations of $2.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 billion
  • Share repurchases of $1.1 billion of the company's common stock, representing eight percent of its outstanding shares
  • Contributions to the company's charitable foundation of $10 million

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced fourth quarter and annual 2021 financial results. The company reported record fourth quarter 2021 net sales of $5.3 billion and net income of $1.1 billion, or $5.49 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from the following items, the company's fourth quarter adjusted net income was $1.1 billion, or $5.78 per diluted share:

  • Additional performance-based companywide special compensation of approximately $21 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, awarded to all non-executive, eligible team members in recognition of the company's exceptional annual performance,
  • A fourth quarter contribution to the company's charitable foundation of $10 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, and
  • Costs of approximately $52 million, or $0.18 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction and startup of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.

Comparatively, the company's sequential third quarter 2021 earnings were $4.85 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $4.96 per diluted share, excluding the impact of construction and startup costs related to the Texas steel mill of $0.11 per diluted share. Prior year fourth quarter earnings were $0.89 per diluted share and adjusted earnings were $0.97 per diluted share, excluding additional financing costs of $0.04 per diluted share, costs related to the construction of the company's Texas steel mill of $0.05 per diluted share, non-cash asset impairment charges of $0.06 per diluted share related to certain noncore oil and gas investments, and a tax benefit of $0.06 per diluted share, related to a valuation allowance reduction.

"The team delivered a tremendous operational and financial performance during 2021, achieving record net sales of $18.4 billion, operating income of $4.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 billion," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Numerous individual operating and financial records were attained during the year. Across the company, our teams achieved best-in-class performance, while keeping each other healthy and safe. I am proud to work alongside each of them. Based on their performance, we achieved record annual cash flow from operations of $2.2 billion and ended the year with strong liquidity of over $2.4 billion, while at the same time meaningfully growing our business through significant organic growth investments, maintaining a positive cash dividend profile, and executing on our share repurchase program. We have a firm foundation for our continued long-term, strategic growth, and ongoing value creation.

"Domestic steel demand was strong throughout the year supported most significantly by the construction, automotive, and industrial sectors," continued Millett. "Customer steel inventories also remained historically low, as steel supply was not sufficient to meet robust demand requirements during much of the year. This strong market environment drove significantly higher realized steel selling values, resulting in meaningful steel metal spread expansion. In combination with the symbiotic relationships among our three primary operating platforms, we achieved record annual financial and operational performance. Our steel operations achieved record annual 2021 shipments of 11.2 million tons and record operating income of $4.4 billion. Our metals recycling and steel fabrication operations also achieved record 2021 annual operating income of $195 million and $365 million, respectively."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Comments

Fourth quarter 2021 operating income for the company's steel operations was a record $1.4 billion, aligned with sequential third quarter results, due to meaningful metal spread expansion across the entire steel platform. Coupled with flat scrap input costs, record flat roll and strong long product steel selling values more than offset seasonally lower steel shipments. The fourth quarter 2021 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $112 sequentially to $1,662 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills remained static at $490 per ton. 

Fourth quarter operating income from the company's metals recycling operations remained strong at $44 million based on improved metal margins offsetting lower ferrous shipments. Many domestic steel mills had planned maintenance outages throughout the fourth quarter 2021, which lowered ferrous scrap demand. Ferrous scrap prices moderated in September and October, recovering to an extent in the later half of the fourth quarter resulting in modestly lower average realized selling values. 

The company's steel fabrication operations reported record operating income of $238 million in the fourth quarter 2021, more than 2½ times higher than sequential third quarter results. Supported by strong shipments, earnings meaningfully increased as realized pricing increased $986 per ton, more than offsetting the continued increased in average steel input costs. Sustained strong demand for steel joist and deck has resulted in a record backlog for the company's steel fabrication platform in terms of both forward-product pricing and volume. The company anticipates this momentum to continue through 2022 based on these dynamics.

Annual 2021 Comparison

Annual 2021 net income was a record $3.2 billion, or $15.56 per diluted share, with record net sales of $18.4 billion, as compared to net income of $551 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, with net sales of $9.6 billion in 2020. Excluding the impact from the following items, the company's 2021 adjusted net income was $3.3 billion, or $16.09 per diluted share:

  • Additional performance-based companywide special compensation of approximately $21 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, awarded to all non-executive, eligible team members in recognition of the company's exceptional record annual performance,
  • A contribution to the company's charitable foundation of $10 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and
  • Costs of approximately $125 million, or $0.43 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction and startup of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.

Similarly, adjusting for the company's Texas steel mill construction costs, refinancing activities, non-cash impairment charges and a valuation allowance tax benefit, annual 2020 net income would have been $603 million, or $2.84 per diluted share.

Annual 2021 record net sales increased 92 percent and operating income increased more than four times to a record $4.3 billion, when compared to 2020. Higher earnings were primarily the result of steel metal spread expansion, as significantly higher average steel selling values, more than offset higher average ferrous scrap costs across the steel platform, especially within the company's flat roll operations. Compared to 2020, the average 2021 external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $611 to $1,381 per ton. The average 2021 ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $179 to $447 per ton. 

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated record cash flow from operations of $2.2 billion during 2021. The company also invested $1.0 billion in growth capital investments, contributed $10 million to the company's charitable foundation, paid cash dividends of $213 million to shareholders, and repurchased $1.1 billion of its outstanding common stock representing eight percent of its outstanding stock, while maintaining strong liquidity of over $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2021.  

Outlook   

"We believe the market dynamics are in place for domestic steel consumption to further increase in 2022 when compared to 2021," said Millett. "Based on domestic steel demand fundamentals and customer confidence, we believe North American steel consumption will experience steady growth, supported by the construction, automotive, and industrial sectors. Our Structural and Rail Division and steel fabrication operations provide us with more specific insight into the non-residential construction sector, which is the single largest domestic steel consuming sector. Based on our record steel fabrication order backlog extending through most of 2022, combined with the continued strength of order activity and broad customer optimism, we believe construction will remain strong in the coming year. In addition, we believe the more severe supply chain challenges within the North American automotive sector will abate during 2022, supporting stronger production for vehicles that are in high demand and short supply.  

"Steel Dynamics is in a position of strength as we enter 2022. We are ramping up operations at our new state-of-the art electric-arc-furnace flat roll steel mill located in Texas.  We had planned to be further along with commissioning the hot side of the steel mill, but supply-chain and COVID challenges delayed the project by several weeks. The team has done a great job with commissioning and operating other aspects of the steel mill, including the rolling mill and two value-added finishing lines, ahead of the melting and casting operations in preparation of full operations commencing before the end of February 2022. Based on our current forecast, we expect shipments to be around 2.0 million tons in 2022.

"We are also investing approximately $500 million to build four additional value-added flat roll steel coating lines comprised of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines with Galvalume® coating capability, a set of which will be located onsite at our new Texas steel mill, providing our new Texas steel mill with the same diversification and higher-margin product capabilities as our two existing flat roll steel divisions. The other two lines will be placed at our Heartland Flat Roll Division located in Terre Haute, Indiana to support growing coated flat roll steel demand in the region and to further increase the diversification and cash generation capacity of our existing Midwest operations. Based on current plans, we believe these four lines will begin operating mid-2023.

"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, communities and to meet the needs of our customers. Our culture and our business model continue to positively differentiate our performance from the rest of the industry. We are competitively positioned and focused to deliver long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders," concluded Millett.       

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant-bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)





































Three Months Ended



Year Ended



Three Months





December 31,



December 31,



Ended





2021



2020



2021



2020



Sept. 30, 2021

































Net sales



$

5,310,657



$

2,601,245



$

18,408,850



$

9,601,482



$

5,088,288

Costs of goods sold





3,548,820





2,158,992





13,046,426





8,166,754





3,487,659

      Gross profit





1,761,837





442,253





5,362,424





1,434,728





1,600,629

































Selling, general and administrative expenses





182,290





137,018





643,976





477,450





157,526

Profit sharing





143,243





19,404





388,111





61,728





113,880

Amortization of intangible assets





7,178





7,672





29,232





28,999





7,178

Asset impairment charges





-





19,409





-





19,409





-

      Operating income





1,429,126





258,750





4,301,105





847,142





1,322,045

































Interest expense, net of capitalized interest





12,338





20,206





57,209





94,877





12,704

Other expense (income), net





7,940





17,727





34,826





46,787





6,776

      Income before income taxes





1,408,848





220,817





4,209,070





705,478





1,302,565

































Income tax expense





313,151





23,867





962,256





134,650





302,406

      Net income





1,095,697





196,950





3,246,814





570,828





1,000,159

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests





(5,192)





(9,107)





(32,748)





(20,006)





(9,396)

      Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.



$

1,090,505



$

187,843



$

3,214,066



$

550,822



$

990,763

































































Basic earnings per share attributable to































   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders



$

5.53



$

0.89



$

15.67



$

2.61



$

4.89

































Weighted average common shares outstanding





197,346





210,599





205,115





211,140





202,450

































Diluted earnings per share attributable to































   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the































   effect of assumed conversions when dilutive



$

5.49



$

0.89



$

15.56



$

2.59



$

4.85

































Weighted average common shares































   and share equivalents outstanding





198,794





212,052





206,615





212,345





204,167

































































Dividends declared per share



$

0.26



$

0.25



$

1.04



$

1.00



$

0.26

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

















December 31,





December 31,

Assets

2021





2020



(unaudited)









Current assets













   Cash and equivalents

$

1,243,868





$

1,368,618

   Accounts receivable, net



1,916,434







971,918

   Inventories



3,531,130







1,843,548

   Other current assets



209,591







74,363

      Total current assets



6,901,023







4,258,447















Property, plant and equipment, net



4,751,430







4,105,569















Intangible assets, net



295,345







324,577















Goodwill



453,835







457,226















Other assets



129,601







119,743

      Total assets

$

12,531,234





$

9,265,562

Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities













   Accounts payable

$

1,280,555





$

769,455

   Income taxes payable



13,746







2,386

   Accrued expenses



835,894







400,052

   Current maturities of long-term debt



97,174







86,894

      Total current liabilities



2,227,369







1,258,787















Long-term debt



3,008,702







3,015,782















Deferred income taxes



854,905







536,288















Other liabilities



120,087







106,479

      Total liabilities



6,211,063







4,917,336















Commitments and contingencies



























Redeemable noncontrolling interests



211,414







158,614















Equity













   Common stock



649







648

   Treasury stock, at cost



(2,674,267)







(1,623,747)

   Additional paid-in capital



1,218,933







1,207,392

   Retained earnings



7,761,417







4,758,969

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(2,091)







1,902

      Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity



6,304,641







4,345,164

   Noncontrolling interests



(195,884)







(155,552)

      Total equity



6,108,757







4,189,612

      Total liabilities and equity

$

12,531,234





$

9,265,562

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



























Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Operating activities:























   Net income

$

1,095,697



$

196,950



$

3,246,814



$

570,828

























   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by























      operating activities:























      Depreciation and amortization



86,280





85,057





347,653





325,789

      Impairment charges



-





19,409





-





19,409

      Equity-based compensation



20,950





18,748





57,715





55,598

      Deferred income taxes



133,533





16,859





322,007





47,808

      Other adjustments



(325)





9,273





(3,240)





30,974

      Changes in certain assets and liabilities:























         Accounts receivable



(23,639)





(53,929)





(944,516)





(111,920)

         Inventories



(633,359)





(234,386)





(1,685,834)





(150,596)

         Other assets



16,327





(7,249)





(2,491)





(1,547)

         Accounts payable



85,173





60,745





557,735





182,509

         Income taxes receivable/payable



(192,712)





(700)





(105,921)





32,551

         Accrued expenses



135,974





27,174





414,214





(14,371)

      Net cash provided by operating activities



723,899





137,951





2,204,136





987,032

























Investing activities:























   Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(204,541)





(343,157)





(1,006,239)





(1,198,055)

   Purchases of short-term investments



-





-





-





(149,359)

   Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



-





-





-





411,533

   Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired



-





(1,000)





-





(60,012)

   Other investing activities



3,546





933





6,819





2,634

      Net cash used in investing activities



(200,995)





(343,224)





(999,420)





(993,259)

























Financing activities:























   Issuance of current and long-term debt



456,644





911,507





1,516,556





2,523,356

   Repayment of current and long-term debt



(426,664)





(532,045)





(1,522,002)





(2,177,527)

   Dividends paid



(51,943)





(52,591)





(212,968)





(209,248)

   Purchase of treasury stock



(329,818)





-





(1,060,632)





(106,529)

   Other financing activities



(22,955)





(20,598)





(50,423)





(37,100)

      Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(374,736)





306,273





(1,329,469)





(7,048)

























Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



148,168





101,000





(124,753)





(13,275)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,101,201





1,273,122





1,374,122





1,387,397

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,249,369



$

1,374,122



$

1,249,369



$

1,374,122

















































Supplemental disclosure information:























   Cash paid for interest

$

41,158



$

34,541



$

103,374



$

111,591

   Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

366,322



$

4,569



$

737,157



$

50,417

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)





Fourth Quarter



Year to Date

























2021





2020





2021





2020





1Q 2021





2Q 2021





3Q 2021

External Net Sales











































   Steel



$

3,786,221



$

1,870,841



$

13,199,142



$

7,137,104



$

2,510,684



$

3,234,519



$

3,667,718

   Steel Fabrication





680,006





217,977





1,761,647





895,701





256,985





330,852





493,804

   Metals Recycling





550,674





347,022





2,183,472





1,067,924





470,007





575,700





587,091

   Other





293,756





165,405





1,264,589





500,753





306,921





324,237





339,675

                                       Consolidated Net Sales



$

5,310,657



$

2,601,245



$

18,408,850



$

9,601,482



$

3,544,597



$

4,465,308



$

5,088,288

Operating Income











































   Steel



$

1,366,880



$

297,682



$

4,376,079



$

906,396



$

641,439



$

1,017,024



$

1,350,736

   Steel Fabrication





237,639





25,067





365,414





120,739





9,895





28,450





89,430

   Metals Recycling





43,581





27,035





195,464





44,910





53,933





50,965





46,985







1,648,100





349,784





4,936,957





1,072,045





705,267





1,096,439





1,487,151













































   Non-cash amortization of intangible assets





(7,178)





(7,672)





(29,232)





(28,999)





(7,438)





(7,438)





(7,178)

   Profit sharing expense





(143,243)





(19,404)





(388,111)





(61,728)





(48,848)





(82,140)





(113,880)

   Non-segment operations





(68,553)





(44,549)





(218,509)





(114,767)





(54,782)





(51,126)





(44,048)

   Non-cash asset impairment charges





-





(19,409)





-





(19,409)





-





-





-

                         Consolidated Operating Income



$

1,429,126



$

258,750



$

4,301,105



$

847,142



$

594,199



$

955,735



$

1,322,045

Adjusted EBITDA











































      Net income



$

1,095,697



$

196,950



$

3,246,814



$

570,828



$

438,755



$

712,203



$

1,000,159

      Income taxes





313,151





23,867





962,256





134,650





128,104





218,595





302,406

      Net interest expense





11,999





19,853





55,852





85,893





16,815





14,604





12,434

      Depreciation





77,438





75,787





311,972





291,000





77,888





78,015





78,631

      Amortization of intangible assets





7,178





7,672





29,232





28,999





7,438





7,438





7,178

      Noncontrolling interest (a)





(5,242)





(2,352)





(33,257)





(13,251)





(8,422)





(9,665)





(9,928)

                                                             EBITDA





1,500,221





321,777





4,572,869





1,098,119





660,578





1,021,190





1,390,880

      Non-cash adjustments











































         Unrealized (gains) losses





(2,856)





2,629





(2,048)





2,074





(6,852)





1,305





6,355

         Inventory valuation





6,101





1,078





6,495





2,242





109





144





141

         Equity-based compensation





20,948





18,746





50,883





48,564





10,210





9,808





9,917

         Asset impairment charges





-





17,060





-





17,060





-





-





-

         Refinancing charges





-





3,059





-





7,966





-





-





-

                                              Adjusted EBITDA



$

1,524,414



$

364,349



$

4,628,199



$

1,176,025



$

664,045



$

1,032,447



$

1,407,293

Other Operating Information











































   Steel











































      Average external sales price (Per ton) (b)



$

1,662



$

814



$

1,381



$

770



$

1,041



$

1,292



$

1,550

      Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (c)



$

490



$

279



$

447



$

268



$

372



$

439



$

489













































      Flat Roll shipments











































         Butler, Columbus, and Sinton





1,416,890





1,447,125





5,868,734





5,889,735





1,496,531





1,512,530





1,442,783

         Steel Processing divisions (d)





404,733





413,756





1,653,433





1,699,428





422,850





410,596





415,254

      Long Product shipments











































         Structural and Rail Division





460,651





435,364





1,933,433





1,663,915





478,687





497,079





497,016

         Engineered Bar Products Division





199,546





164,735





809,808





630,870





200,628





205,205





204,429

         Roanoke Bar Division





132,318





126,163





595,879





505,387





136,420





175,390





151,751

         Steel of West Virginia





86,381





83,303





356,353





328,998





87,158





90,476





92,338

                                      Total Shipments (Tons)





2,700,519





2,670,446





11,217,640





10,718,333





2,822,274





2,891,276





2,803,571













































                           External Shipments (Tons) (b)





2,277,865





2,299,310





9,559,617





9,257,334





2,410,817





2,504,007





2,366,928













































                        Steel Mill Production (Tons) (c)





2,395,437





2,273,273





9,844,170





9,260,807





2,476,939





2,443,314





2,528,480

   Metals Recycling











































      Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)





274,479





271,552





1,093,472





977,882





280,809





266,859





271,325

      Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)





1,275,062





1,341,316





5,442,478





4,591,881





1,395,843





1,400,447





1,371,126

         External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)





434,335





446,233





1,867,810





1,407,430





437,182





520,726





475,567

   Steel Fabrication











































      Average sales price (Per ton)



$

3,325



$

1,351



$

2,236



$

1,362



$

1,406



$

1,753



$

2,339

      Shipments (Tons)





204,497





162,825





789,118





665,679





184,243





189,180





211,197













































(a)   2021 periods and fourth quarter 2020 are net of income tax expense (benefit) on noncontrolling interests.

(b)   Represents all steel operations

(c)   Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our six electric arc furnace steel mills

(d)   Includes Heartland, The Techs, and United Steel Supply operations

 

