Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- Record steel fabrication shipments of 211,000 tons
- Record net sales of $5.1 billion
- Record operating income of $1.3 billion and record net income of $991 million
- Record steel and steel fabrication operating income of $1.4 billion and $89 million, respectively.
- Record cash flow from operations of $631 million and record adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion
- Share repurchases of $338 million of the company's common stock, representing 3 percent of its outstanding shares
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2021 financial results. The company reported record third quarter 2021 net sales of $5.1 billion and net income of $991 million, or $4.85 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company's third quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $1.0 billion, or $4.96 per diluted share:
- Costs of approximately $30 million, or $0.11 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.
Comparatively, prior year third quarter net sales were $2.3 billion, with net income of $100 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $0.51 per diluted share, excluding the impact of the costs associated with the construction of the company's Texas steel mill of $0.04 per diluted share. The company's sequential second quarter 2021 earnings were $3.32 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $3.40 per diluted share, also excluding the impact of construction costs related to the Texas steel mill of $0.08 per diluted share.
"The team continued to perform extraordinarily well, achieving record quarterly financial results, including record sales, operating income, cash flow from operations, and adjusted EBITDA," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our third quarter 2021 operating income increased 38 percent sequentially to $1.3 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 36 percent to $1.4 billion. This is truly an incredible achievement and a testament to the passion and commitment of our team. We generated record quarterly cash flow from operations of $631 million and maintained strong liquidity, while supporting our working capital needs, growing our business through organic growth investments, and returning capital to our shareholders.
"During the third quarter, steel demand remained strong as product pricing continued its positive trajectory across our entire steel platform. Higher realized steel selling values drove significant metal spread expansion and were again most prominent within our flat roll steel operations, as continued demand strength and low customer inventories persisted throughout the supply chain and supported prices. Domestic steel consumption was strong from the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, while the energy sector continued to show signs of recovery.
"Our segment operating results continue to be outstanding," continued Millett. "Third quarter operating income from our steel operations was a record $1.4 billion, and our metals recycling operations sustained strong earnings, even as scrap prices declined in August and September. Our steel fabrication operations achieved record operating income over three times sequential second quarter results and once again achieved record quarterly shipments. Our steel fabrication backlog continues grow, remaining at record volumes and forward-pricing."
Third Quarter 2021 Comments
Third quarter 2021 operating income for the company's steel operations was a record $1.4 billion, or 33 percent higher than sequential second quarter results, due to significant metal spread expansion. Record flat roll and strong long product steel realized selling values, more than offset higher scrap input costs. The third quarter 2021 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $258 sequentially to $1,550 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $50 sequentially to $489 per ton.
Third quarter operating income from the company's metals recycling operations remained strong at $47 million as a result of higher sequential ferrous metal margins offsetting slightly lower volumes. Ferrous scrap prices moderated in August and September after rising early in the quarter. The company anticipates ferrous prime scrap pricing indices to increase slightly for the remainder of the year, after also declining in October.
The company's steel fabrication operations reported record operating income of $89 million in the third quarter 2021, more than tripling the sequential second quarter results. Supported by record quarterly shipments, earnings significantly improved as realized pricing increased $586 per ton, more than offsetting higher average steel input costs. Steel joist and deck product pricing has strengthened significantly to record levels, due strong demand. Order activity remains extremely strong, and customers continue to be optimistic concerning new projects well into 2022. The company's steel fabrication order backlog is at a record level in terms of volume and forward-pricing at the end of September.
Year-to-Date September 30, 2021 Comparison
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $2.1 billion, or $10.15 per diluted share, with net sales of $13.1 billion, as compared to net income of $363 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, with net sales of $7.0 billion for the same period in 2020. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company's nine-months ended 2021 adjusted net income was $2.2 billion, or $10.40 per diluted share:
- Costs of approximately $73 million, or $0.25 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.
Similarly, adjusting for the company's Texas steel mill construction costs and a June 2020 refinancing, nine-months ended September 30, 2020 net income was $398 million, or $1.88 per diluted share.
Net sales for the first nine months of 2021 increased 87 percent and operating income increased 388 percent to $2.9 billion, when compared to the same period in 2020. Higher earnings were primarily the result of steel metal spread expansion, as significantly higher average steel selling values, more than offset higher average ferrous scrap costs across the steel platform, especially within the company's flat roll steel operations. Compared to the same period in 2020, the average external selling price for the company's steel operations during the first nine-months of 2021 increased $538 to $1,293 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills for the first nine months increased $169 to $433 per ton.
Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly, variable cost structure, the company achieved cash flow from operations of $1.5 billion during the first nine months of 2021, representing a record performance. The company also invested $802 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $161 million, and repurchased $731 million of its common stock representing over 5 percent of its outstanding shares, while maintaining liquidity of $2.3 billion.
Outlook
"Current market conditions are in place to support solid domestic steel demand for the fourth quarter and into 2022," said Millett. "Order entry activity continues to be robust across our businesses. We continue to see strong steel demand coupled with moderating, but still historically low customer inventories throughout the supply chain. These dynamics support continued elevated steel selling values. Domestic steel demand remains solid in our automotive, construction, and industrial end markets. We believe this momentum will continue and that our fourth quarter consolidated earnings could represent another record performance. Based on strong domestic steel fundamentals and customer confidence, we continue to be positive regarding North American steel market dynamics. This constructive environment coupled with our strategic growth initiatives provide firm drivers for our further growth in the coming years.
"We and our customers continue to be extremely excited about our Sinton Texas EAF Flat Roll Steel Mill investment. It represents transformational competitively-advantaged strategic growth, with associated long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders. I want to thank the entire Sinton team for their tremendous efforts. Actual steel production is still planned to start before the end of 2021, and based on current forecasts, we believe shipments could be in the range of 2.0 million tons to 2.2 million tons in 2022. Based on mid-cycle flat roll metal spreads, we currently believe through-cycle annual EBITDA for our Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill once fully operational with access to four value-added coating lines is likely in the range of $475 million to $525 million.
"We also plan to invest approximately $500 million to build four additional value-added flat roll steel coating lines comprised of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines with Galvalume® coating capability, a set of which will be located onsite at our new Texas steel mill, providing Sinton with the same diversification and higher-margin product capabilities as our two existing flat roll steel divisions. The other two lines will be placed at our Heartland Flat Roll Division located in Terre Haute, Indiana to support growing coated flat roll steel demand in the region and to further increase the diversification and cash generation capacity of our existing Midwest operations. Based on current estimates, we believe these four lines will likely begin operating mid-2023.
"From our founding over 25 years ago, Steel Dynamics has been intentional in managing our resources sustainably for the benefit of our teams, communities, and the environment. We are a steel industry leader in sustainability, operating exclusively with electric arc furnace technology with a circular manufacturing model. As our journey continues, we are committed to the reduction of our environmental footprint, including a goal for our steel mills to be carbon neutral by 2050. We are starting from a position of strength yet plan to do more. We are competitively positioned and focused toward generating long-term sustainable growth for all of our stakeholders," concluded Millett.
About Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, railroad rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Three Months
September 30,
September 30,
Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
June 30, 2021
Net sales
$
5,088,288
$
2,330,832
$
13,098,193
$
7,000,237
$
4,465,308
Costs of goods sold
3,487,659
2,038,017
9,497,606
6,007,762
3,265,616
Gross profit
1,600,629
292,815
3,600,587
992,475
1,199,692
Selling, general and administrative expenses
157,526
118,235
461,686
340,432
154,379
Profit sharing
113,880
11,778
244,868
42,324
82,140
Amortization of intangible assets
7,178
6,946
22,054
21,327
7,438
Operating income
1,322,045
155,856
2,871,979
588,392
955,735
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
12,704
18,950
44,871
74,671
14,898
Other expense (income), net
6,776
3,546
26,886
29,060
10,039
Income before income taxes
1,302,565
133,360
2,800,222
484,661
930,798
Income tax expense
302,406
29,083
649,105
110,783
218,595
Net income
1,000,159
104,277
2,151,117
373,878
712,203
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9,396)
(4,134)
(27,556)
(10,899)
(9,912)
Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
$
990,763
$
100,143
$
2,123,561
$
362,979
$
702,291
Basic earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders
$
4.89
$
0.48
$
10.22
$
1.72
$
3.35
Weighted average common shares outstanding
202,450
210,366
207,704
211,321
209,647
Diluted earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the
effect of assumed conversions when dilutive
$
4.85
$
0.47
$
10.15
$
1.71
$
3.32
Weighted average common shares
and share equivalents outstanding
204,167
211,926
209,222
212,443
211,246
Dividends declared per share
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
0.78
$
0.75
$
0.26
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
2021
2020
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and equivalents
$
1,095,701
$
1,368,618
Accounts receivable, net
1,892,795
971,918
Inventories
2,894,970
1,843,548
Other current assets
104,106
74,363
Total current assets
5,987,572
4,258,447
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,654,192
4,105,569
Intangible assets, net
302,522
324,577
Goodwill
454,683
457,226
Other assets
137,016
119,743
Total assets
$
11,535,985
$
9,265,562
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,220,437
$
769,455
Income taxes payable
80,167
2,386
Accrued expenses
698,629
400,052
Current maturities of long-term debt
55,056
86,894
Total current liabilities
2,054,289
1,258,787
Long-term debt
3,019,175
3,015,782
Deferred income taxes
722,220
536,288
Other liabilities
117,367
106,479
Total liabilities
5,913,051
4,917,336
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
186,814
158,614
Equity
Common stock
648
648
Treasury stock, at cost
(2,344,477)
(1,623,747)
Additional paid-in capital
1,219,438
1,207,392
Retained earnings
6,721,734
4,758,969
Accumulated other comprehensive income
10,583
1,902
Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity
5,607,926
4,345,164
Noncontrolling interests
(171,806)
(155,552)
Total equity
5,436,120
4,189,612
Total liabilities and equity
$
11,535,985
$
9,265,562
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating activities:
Net income
$
1,000,159
$
104,277
$
2,151,117
$
373,878
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
87,407
81,752
261,373
240,732
Equity-based compensation
9,917
9,486
36,765
36,850
Deferred income taxes
71,008
10,388
188,474
30,949
Other adjustments
(781)
17,237
(2,915)
21,701
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(321,771)
(58,271)
(920,877)
(57,991)
Inventories
(412,952)
(38,236)
(1,052,475)
83,790
Other assets
(20,361)
(3,894)
(18,818)
5,702
Accounts payable
48,726
645
472,562
121,764
Income taxes receivable/payable
(353)
(27,127)
86,791
33,251
Accrued expenses
169,817
55,533
278,240
(41,545)
Net cash provided by operating activities
630,816
151,790
1,480,237
849,081
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(214,629)
(327,647)
(801,698)
(854,898)
Purchases of short-term investments
-
-
-
(149,359)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
-
69,545
-
411,533
Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
-
(59,012)
-
(59,012)
Other investing activities
1,024
380
3,273
1,701
Net cash used in investing activities
(213,605)
(316,734)
(798,425)
(650,035)
Financing activities:
Issuance of current and long-term debt
343,007
295,814
1,059,912
1,611,849
Repayment of current and long-term debt
(382,489)
(305,911)
(1,095,338)
(1,645,482)
Dividends paid
(53,380)
(52,592)
(161,025)
(156,657)
Purchase of treasury stock
(337,616)
-
(730,814)
(106,529)
Other financing activities
(4,776)
(1,587)
(27,468)
(16,502)
Net cash used in financing activities
(435,254)
(64,276)
(954,733)
(313,321)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(18,043)
(229,220)
(272,921)
(114,275)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,119,244
1,502,342
1,374,122
1,387,397
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,101,201
$
1,273,122
$
1,101,201
$
1,273,122
Supplemental disclosure information:
Cash paid for interest
$
9,174
$
8,597
$
62,216
$
77,050
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
222,691
$
43,900
$
370,835
$
45,848
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
Third Quarter
Year to Date
2021
2020
2021
2020
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
External Net Sales
Steel
$
3,667,718
$
1,696,530
$
9,412,921
$
5,266,263
$
2,510,684
$
3,234,519
Steel Fabrication
493,804
241,538
1,081,641
677,724
256,985
330,852
Metals Recycling
587,091
272,463
1,632,798
720,902
470,007
575,700
Other
339,675
120,301
970,833
335,348
306,921
324,237
Consolidated Net Sales
$
5,088,288
$
2,330,832
$
13,098,193
$
7,000,237
$
3,544,597
$
4,465,308
Operating Income
Steel
$
1,350,736
$
143,573
$
3,009,199
$
608,714
$
641,439
$
1,017,024
Steel Fabrication
89,430
39,272
127,775
95,672
9,895
28,450
Metals Recycling
46,985
15,467
151,883
17,875
53,933
50,965
1,487,151
198,312
3,288,857
722,261
705,267
1,096,439
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets
(7,178)
(6,946)
(22,054)
(21,327)
(7,438)
(7,438)
Profit sharing expense
(113,880)
(11,778)
(244,868)
(42,324)
(48,848)
(82,140)
Non-segment operations
(44,048)
(23,732)
(149,956)
(70,218)
(54,782)
(51,126)
Consolidated Operating Income
$
1,322,045
$
155,856
$
2,871,979
$
588,392
$
594,199
$
955,735
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$
1,000,159
$
104,277
$
2,151,117
$
373,878
$
438,755
$
712,203
Income taxes
302,406
29,083
649,105
110,783
128,104
218,595
Net interest expense
12,434
18,401
43,853
66,040
16,815
14,604
Depreciation
78,631
73,364
234,534
215,213
77,888
78,015
Amortization of intangible assets
7,178
6,946
22,054
21,327
7,438
7,438
Noncontrolling interest (a)
(9,928)
(4,133)
(28,015)
(10,899)
(8,422)
(9,665)
EBITDA
1,390,880
227,938
3,072,648
776,342
660,578
1,021,190
Non-cash adjustments
Unrealized (gains) losses
6,355
915
808
(555)
(6,852)
1,305
Inventory valuation
141
47
394
1,164
109
144
Equity-based compensation
9,917
9,487
29,935
29,818
10,210
9,808
Refinancing charges
-
-
-
4,907
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,407,293
$
238,387
$
3,103,785
$
811,676
$
664,045
$
1,032,447
Other Operating Information
Steel
Average external sales price (Per ton) (b)
$
1,550
$
734
$
1,293
$
755
$
1,041
$
1,292
Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (c)
$
489
$
259
$
433
$
264
$
372
$
439
Flat Roll shipments
Butler, Columbus, and Sinton Flat Roll divisions
1,442,783
1,499,873
4,451,844
4,442,610
1,496,531
1,512,530
Steel Processing divisions (d)
415,254
460,854
1,248,700
1,285,672
422,850
410,596
Long Product shipments
Structural and Rail Division
497,016
393,519
1,472,782
1,228,551
478,687
497,079
Engineered Bar Products Division
204,429
138,948
610,262
466,135
200,628
205,205
Roanoke Bar Division
151,751
113,898
463,561
379,224
136,420
175,390
Steel of West Virginia
92,338
75,594
269,972
245,695
87,158
90,476
Total Shipments (Tons)
2,803,571
2,682,686
8,517,121
8,047,887
2,822,274
2,891,276
External Shipments (Tons) (b)
2,366,928
2,310,004
7,281,752
6,958,024
2,410,817
2,504,007
Steel Mill Production (Tons)
2,528,480
2,320,134
7,448,733
6,987,533
2,476,939
2,443,314
Metals Recycling
Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)
271,325
267,338
818,993
706,330
280,809
266,859
Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
1,371,126
1,256,351
4,167,416
3,250,565
1,395,843
1,400,447
External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
475,567
369,576
1,433,475
961,197
437,182
520,726
Steel Fabrication
Average sales price (Per ton)
$
2,339
$
1,375
$
1,855
$
1,365
$
1,406
$
1,753
Shipments (Tons)
211,197
179,375
584,621
502,854
184,243
189,180
(a) All 2021 periods are net of income tax expense (benefit) on noncontrolling interests.
(b) Represents all steel operations
(c) Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our six electric arc furnace steel mills
(d) Includes Heartland, The Techs, and United Steel Supply operations
