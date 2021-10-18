FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Record steel fabrication shipments of 211,000 tons
  • Record net sales of $5.1 billion
  • Record operating income of $1.3 billion and record net income of $991 million
  • Record steel and steel fabrication operating income of $1.4 billion and $89 million, respectively.
  • Record cash flow from operations of $631 million and record adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion
  • Share repurchases of $338 million of the company's common stock, representing 3 percent of its outstanding shares

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2021 financial results. The company reported record third quarter 2021 net sales of $5.1 billion and net income of $991 million, or $4.85 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company's third quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $1.0 billion, or $4.96 per diluted share:

  • Costs of approximately $30 million, or $0.11 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.

Comparatively, prior year third quarter net sales were $2.3 billion, with net income of $100 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $0.51 per diluted share, excluding the impact of the costs associated with the construction of the company's Texas steel mill of $0.04 per diluted share. The company's sequential second quarter 2021 earnings were $3.32 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $3.40 per diluted share, also excluding the impact of construction costs related to the Texas steel mill of $0.08 per diluted share.

"The team continued to perform extraordinarily well, achieving record quarterly financial results, including record sales, operating income, cash flow from operations, and adjusted EBITDA," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our third quarter 2021 operating income increased 38 percent sequentially to $1.3 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 36 percent to $1.4 billion. This is truly an incredible achievement and a testament to the passion and commitment of our team. We generated record quarterly cash flow from operations of $631 million and maintained strong liquidity, while supporting our working capital needs, growing our business through organic growth investments, and returning capital to our shareholders.

"During the third quarter, steel demand remained strong as product pricing continued its positive trajectory across our entire steel platform. Higher realized steel selling values drove significant metal spread expansion and were again most prominent within our flat roll steel operations, as continued demand strength and low customer inventories persisted throughout the supply chain and supported prices.  Domestic steel consumption was strong from the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, while the energy sector continued to show signs of recovery.  

"Our segment operating results continue to be outstanding," continued Millett. "Third quarter operating income from our steel operations was a record $1.4 billion, and our metals recycling operations sustained strong earnings, even as scrap prices declined in August and September. Our steel fabrication operations achieved record operating income over three times sequential second quarter results and once again achieved record quarterly shipments. Our steel fabrication backlog continues grow, remaining at record volumes and forward-pricing."

Third Quarter 2021 Comments

Third quarter 2021 operating income for the company's steel operations was a record $1.4 billion, or 33 percent higher than sequential second quarter results, due to significant metal spread expansion. Record flat roll and strong long product steel realized selling values, more than offset higher scrap input costs. The third quarter 2021 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $258 sequentially to $1,550 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $50 sequentially to $489 per ton.

Third quarter operating income from the company's metals recycling operations remained strong at $47 million as a result of higher sequential ferrous metal margins offsetting slightly lower volumes. Ferrous scrap prices moderated in August and September after rising early in the quarter. The company anticipates ferrous prime scrap pricing indices to increase slightly for the remainder of the year, after also declining in October. 

The company's steel fabrication operations reported record operating income of $89 million in the third quarter 2021, more than tripling the sequential second quarter results. Supported by record quarterly shipments, earnings significantly improved as realized pricing increased $586 per ton, more than offsetting higher average steel input costs. Steel joist and deck product pricing has strengthened significantly to record levels, due strong demand.  Order activity remains extremely strong, and customers continue to be optimistic concerning new projects well into 2022. The company's steel fabrication order backlog is at a record level in terms of volume and forward-pricing at the end of September.

Year-to-Date September 30, 2021 Comparison

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $2.1 billion, or $10.15 per diluted share, with net sales of $13.1 billion, as compared to net income of $363 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, with net sales of $7.0 billion for the same period in 2020. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company's nine-months ended 2021 adjusted net income was $2.2 billion, or $10.40 per diluted share:

  • Costs of approximately $73 million, or $0.25 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.

Similarly, adjusting for the company's Texas steel mill construction costs and a June 2020 refinancing, nine-months ended September 30, 2020 net income was $398 million, or $1.88 per diluted share.

Net sales for the first nine months of 2021 increased 87 percent and operating income increased 388 percent to $2.9 billion, when compared to the same period in 2020. Higher earnings were primarily the result of steel metal spread expansion, as significantly higher average steel selling values, more than offset higher average ferrous scrap costs across the steel platform, especially within the company's flat roll steel operations. Compared to the same period in 2020, the average external selling price for the company's steel operations during the first nine-months of 2021 increased $538 to $1,293 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills for the first nine months increased $169 to $433 per ton.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly, variable cost structure, the company achieved cash flow from operations of $1.5 billion during the first nine months of 2021, representing a record performance. The company also invested $802 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $161 million, and repurchased $731 million of its common stock representing over 5 percent of its outstanding shares, while maintaining liquidity of $2.3 billion.

Outlook   

"Current market conditions are in place to support solid domestic steel demand for the fourth quarter and into 2022," said Millett. "Order entry activity continues to be robust across our businesses. We continue to see strong steel demand coupled with moderating, but still historically low customer inventories throughout the supply chain. These dynamics support continued elevated steel selling values. Domestic steel demand remains solid in our automotive, construction, and industrial end markets.  We believe this momentum will continue and that our fourth quarter consolidated earnings could represent another record performance. Based on strong domestic steel fundamentals and customer confidence, we continue to be positive regarding North American steel market dynamics. This constructive environment coupled with our strategic growth initiatives provide firm drivers for our further growth in the coming years.

"We and our customers continue to be extremely excited about our Sinton Texas EAF Flat Roll Steel Mill investment. It represents transformational competitively-advantaged strategic growth, with associated long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders. I want to thank the entire Sinton team for their tremendous efforts. Actual steel production is still planned to start before the end of 2021, and based on current forecasts, we believe shipments could be in the range of 2.0 million tons to 2.2 million tons in 2022. Based on mid-cycle flat roll metal spreads, we currently believe through-cycle annual EBITDA for our Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill once fully operational with access to four value-added coating lines is likely in the range of $475 million to $525 million.

"We also plan to invest approximately $500 million to build four additional value-added flat roll steel coating lines comprised of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines with Galvalume® coating capability, a set of which will be located onsite at our new Texas steel mill, providing Sinton with the same diversification and higher-margin product capabilities as our two existing flat roll steel divisions. The other two lines will be placed at our Heartland Flat Roll Division located in Terre Haute, Indiana to support growing coated flat roll steel demand in the region and to further increase the diversification and cash generation capacity of our existing Midwest operations. Based on current estimates, we believe these four lines will likely begin operating mid-2023.

"From our founding over 25 years ago, Steel Dynamics has been intentional in managing our resources sustainably for the benefit of our teams, communities, and the environment. We are a steel industry leader in sustainability, operating exclusively with electric arc furnace technology with a circular manufacturing model. As our journey continues, we are committed to the reduction of our environmental footprint, including a goal for our steel mills to be carbon neutral by 2050. We are starting from a position of strength yet plan to do more. We are competitively positioned and focused toward generating long-term sustainable growth for all of our stakeholders," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 operating and financial results on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com.  A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 25, 2021.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, railroad rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel and recycled metals marketplaces, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking," subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and steel imports, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, or other resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (8) increased regulation associated with the environment, climate change, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance, (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (17) the impacts of impairment.

More specifically, refer to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors — SEC Filings".

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)





































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Three Months





September 30,



September 30,



Ended





2021



2020



2021



2020



June 30, 2021

































Net sales



$

5,088,288



$

2,330,832



$

13,098,193



$

7,000,237



$

4,465,308

Costs of goods sold





3,487,659





2,038,017





9,497,606





6,007,762





3,265,616

      Gross profit





1,600,629





292,815





3,600,587





992,475





1,199,692

































Selling, general and administrative expenses





157,526





118,235





461,686





340,432





154,379

Profit sharing





113,880





11,778





244,868





42,324





82,140

Amortization of intangible assets





7,178





6,946





22,054





21,327





7,438

      Operating income





1,322,045





155,856





2,871,979





588,392





955,735

































Interest expense, net of capitalized interest





12,704





18,950





44,871





74,671





14,898

Other expense (income), net





6,776





3,546





26,886





29,060





10,039

      Income before income taxes





1,302,565





133,360





2,800,222





484,661





930,798

































Income tax expense





302,406





29,083





649,105





110,783





218,595

      Net income





1,000,159





104,277





2,151,117





373,878





712,203

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests





(9,396)





(4,134)





(27,556)





(10,899)





(9,912)

      Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.



$

990,763



$

100,143



$

2,123,561



$

362,979



$

702,291

































































Basic earnings per share attributable to































   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders



$

4.89



$

0.48



$

10.22



$

1.72



$

3.35

































Weighted average common shares outstanding





202,450





210,366





207,704





211,321





209,647

































Diluted earnings per share attributable to































   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the































   effect of assumed conversions when dilutive



$

4.85



$

0.47



$

10.15



$

1.71



$

3.32

































Weighted average common shares































   and share equivalents outstanding





204,167





211,926





209,222





212,443





211,246

































































Dividends declared per share



$

0.26



$

0.25



$

0.78



$

0.75



$

0.26

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

















September 30,





December 31,

Assets

2021





2020



(unaudited)









Current assets













   Cash and equivalents

$

1,095,701





$

1,368,618

   Accounts receivable, net



1,892,795







971,918

   Inventories



2,894,970







1,843,548

   Other current assets



104,106







74,363

      Total current assets



5,987,572







4,258,447















Property, plant and equipment, net



4,654,192







4,105,569















Intangible assets, net



302,522







324,577















Goodwill



454,683







457,226















Other assets



137,016







119,743

      Total assets

$

11,535,985





$

9,265,562

Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities













   Accounts payable

$

1,220,437





$

769,455

   Income taxes payable



80,167







2,386

   Accrued expenses



698,629







400,052

   Current maturities of long-term debt



55,056







86,894

      Total current liabilities



2,054,289







1,258,787















Long-term debt



3,019,175







3,015,782















Deferred income taxes



722,220







536,288















Other liabilities



117,367







106,479

      Total liabilities



5,913,051







4,917,336















Commitments and contingencies



























Redeemable noncontrolling interests



186,814







158,614















Equity













   Common stock



648







648

   Treasury stock, at cost



(2,344,477)







(1,623,747)

   Additional paid-in capital



1,219,438







1,207,392

   Retained earnings



6,721,734







4,758,969

   Accumulated other comprehensive income



10,583







1,902

      Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity



5,607,926







4,345,164

   Noncontrolling interests



(171,806)







(155,552)

      Total equity



5,436,120







4,189,612

      Total liabilities and equity

$

11,535,985





$

9,265,562

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Operating activities:























   Net income

$

1,000,159



$

104,277



$

2,151,117



$

373,878

























   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by























      operating activities:























      Depreciation and amortization



87,407





81,752





261,373





240,732

      Equity-based compensation



9,917





9,486





36,765





36,850

      Deferred income taxes



71,008





10,388





188,474





30,949

      Other adjustments



(781)





17,237





(2,915)





21,701

      Changes in certain assets and liabilities:























         Accounts receivable



(321,771)





(58,271)





(920,877)





(57,991)

         Inventories



(412,952)





(38,236)





(1,052,475)





83,790

         Other assets



(20,361)





(3,894)





(18,818)





5,702

         Accounts payable



48,726





645





472,562





121,764

         Income taxes receivable/payable



(353)





(27,127)





86,791





33,251

         Accrued expenses



169,817





55,533





278,240





(41,545)

      Net cash provided by operating activities



630,816





151,790





1,480,237





849,081

























Investing activities:























   Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(214,629)





(327,647)





(801,698)





(854,898)

   Purchases of short-term investments



-





-





-





(149,359)

   Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



-





69,545





-





411,533

   Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired



-





(59,012)





-





(59,012)

   Other investing activities



1,024





380





3,273





1,701

      Net cash used in investing activities



(213,605)





(316,734)





(798,425)





(650,035)

























Financing activities:























   Issuance of current and long-term debt



343,007





295,814





1,059,912





1,611,849

   Repayment of current and long-term debt



(382,489)





(305,911)





(1,095,338)





(1,645,482)

   Dividends paid



(53,380)





(52,592)





(161,025)





(156,657)

   Purchase of treasury stock



(337,616)





-





(730,814)





(106,529)

   Other financing activities



(4,776)





(1,587)





(27,468)





(16,502)

      Net cash used in financing activities



(435,254)





(64,276)





(954,733)





(313,321)

























Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(18,043)





(229,220)





(272,921)





(114,275)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,119,244





1,502,342





1,374,122





1,387,397

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,101,201



$

1,273,122



$

1,101,201



$

1,273,122

















































Supplemental disclosure information:























   Cash paid for interest

$

9,174



$

8,597



$

62,216



$

77,050

   Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

222,691



$

43,900



$

370,835



$

45,848

 

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)















































Third Quarter



Year to Date





















2021





2020





2021





2020





1Q 2021





2Q 2021

External Net Sales







































   Steel





$

3,667,718



$

1,696,530



$

9,412,921



$

5,266,263



$

2,510,684



$

3,234,519

   Steel Fabrication







493,804





241,538





1,081,641





677,724





256,985





330,852

   Metals Recycling







587,091





272,463





1,632,798





720,902





470,007





575,700

   Other







339,675





120,301





970,833





335,348





306,921





324,237

                                       Consolidated Net Sales





$

5,088,288



$

2,330,832



$

13,098,193



$

7,000,237



$

3,544,597



$

4,465,308

Operating Income







































   Steel





$

1,350,736



$

143,573



$

3,009,199



$

608,714



$

641,439



$

1,017,024

   Steel Fabrication







89,430





39,272





127,775





95,672





9,895





28,450

   Metals Recycling







46,985





15,467





151,883





17,875





53,933





50,965









1,487,151





198,312





3,288,857





722,261





705,267





1,096,439









































   Non-cash amortization of intangible assets







(7,178)





(6,946)





(22,054)





(21,327)





(7,438)





(7,438)

   Profit sharing expense







(113,880)





(11,778)





(244,868)





(42,324)





(48,848)





(82,140)

   Non-segment operations







(44,048)





(23,732)





(149,956)





(70,218)





(54,782)





(51,126)

                         Consolidated Operating Income





$

1,322,045



$

155,856



$

2,871,979



$

588,392



$

594,199



$

955,735

Adjusted EBITDA







































      Net income





$

1,000,159



$

104,277



$

2,151,117



$

373,878



$

438,755



$

712,203

      Income taxes







302,406





29,083





649,105





110,783





128,104





218,595

      Net interest expense







12,434





18,401





43,853





66,040





16,815





14,604

      Depreciation







78,631





73,364





234,534





215,213





77,888





78,015

      Amortization of intangible assets







7,178





6,946





22,054





21,327





7,438





7,438

      Noncontrolling interest (a)







(9,928)





(4,133)





(28,015)





(10,899)





(8,422)





(9,665)

                                                             EBITDA







1,390,880





227,938





3,072,648





776,342





660,578





1,021,190

      Non-cash adjustments







































         Unrealized (gains) losses







6,355





915





808





(555)





(6,852)





1,305

         Inventory valuation





141





47





394





1,164





109





144

         Equity-based compensation







9,917





9,487





29,935





29,818





10,210





9,808

         Refinancing charges







-





-





-





4,907





-





-

                                             Adjusted EBITDA





$

1,407,293



$

238,387



$

3,103,785



$

811,676



$

664,045



$

1,032,447

Other Operating Information







































   Steel







































      Average external sales price (Per ton) (b)





$

1,550



$

734



$

1,293



$

755



$

1,041



$

1,292

      Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (c)





$

489



$

259



$

433



$

264



$

372



$

439









































      Flat Roll shipments







































         Butler, Columbus, and Sinton Flat Roll divisions







1,442,783





1,499,873





4,451,844





4,442,610





1,496,531





1,512,530

         Steel Processing divisions (d)







415,254





460,854





1,248,700





1,285,672





422,850





410,596

      Long Product shipments







































         Structural and Rail Division







497,016





393,519





1,472,782





1,228,551





478,687





497,079

         Engineered Bar Products Division







204,429





138,948





610,262





466,135





200,628





205,205

         Roanoke Bar Division







151,751





113,898





463,561





379,224





136,420





175,390

         Steel of West Virginia







92,338





75,594





269,972





245,695





87,158





90,476

                                      Total Shipments (Tons)







2,803,571





2,682,686





8,517,121





8,047,887





2,822,274





2,891,276









































                            External Shipments (Tons) (b)







2,366,928





2,310,004





7,281,752





6,958,024





2,410,817





2,504,007









































                              Steel Mill Production (Tons)







2,528,480





2,320,134





7,448,733





6,987,533





2,476,939





2,443,314

   Metals Recycling







































      Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)







271,325





267,338





818,993





706,330





280,809





266,859

      Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)







1,371,126





1,256,351





4,167,416





3,250,565





1,395,843





1,400,447

            External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)





475,567





369,576





1,433,475





961,197





437,182





520,726

   Steel Fabrication







































      Average sales price (Per ton)





$

2,339



$

1,375



$

1,855



$

1,365



$

1,406



$

1,753

      Shipments (Tons)







211,197





179,375





584,621





502,854





184,243





189,180









































(a)   All 2021 periods are net of income tax expense (benefit) on noncontrolling interests.













(b)   Represents all steel operations













(c)   Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our six electric arc furnace steel mills













(d)   Includes Heartland, The Techs, and United Steel Supply operations













 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-reports-record-third-quarter-2021-results-301402582.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.