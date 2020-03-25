ASHBURN, Va., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC announced today that it has received a renewal license award from a major systems integrator for its ConfigOS STIG compliance software in support of a significant USAF IT modernization program. According to the Air Force, the modernization effort is risk reduction project that will transform a limited number of bases to a commercially provided, as-a-service approach for information technology service management, enterprise service desk, and end-user device management.
"We continue to see innovations across the DoD that fundamentally enhance the way secure IT services are delivered to the warfighter," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud President and CEO. "Automating cyber hygiene with our patented ConfigOS STIG compliance software offering provides our customers with both the agility and reduced cost to advance their missions by delivering modern IT solutions. We look forward to helping to deliver on the promise of IT-as-a -service for the tens of thousands of systems covered by this license."
SteelCloud has delivered ConfigOS software licenses for this program.
About ConfigOS
ConfigOS is currently implemented in classified and unclassified environments, tactical and weapon system programs, disconnected labs, and the commercial cloud. ConfigOS is client-less technology, requiring no software agents. ConfigOS scans endpoint systems and remediates hundreds of STIG controls in under two minutes. Automated remediation rollback as well as comprehensive compliance reporting and STIG Viewer Checklist integration are provided. ConfigOS was designed to harden every CAT 1/2/3 STIG control around an application stack in about 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems, SQL Server, IIS, IE, Chrome, and all of the Microsoft Office components. The same instance of ConfigOS addresses Red Hat 5/6/7, SUSE, CENTOS, Ubuntu, and Oracle Linux. ConfigOS content includes over 10,000 STIG and CIS controls. New functionality in Command Center includes a patent-pending capability for Active Directory GPO Conflict Resolution. Learn more at https://www.steelcloud.com/configos-cybersecurity/.
About SteelCloud
SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government customers and those technology providers that support the government. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to military components around the world which simplify implementation and ongoing security and mission support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com or by email at info@steelcloud.com.